How To Obtain A Nigerian E-Visa

The Nigerian e-Visa (electronic visa) system was launched on the 1st of May, 2025, as part of efforts to modernize and simplify the immigration process. The launch of this platform aligns with global trends in digital immigration services, and positions Nigeria to attract more short-term visitors through a user-friendly, secure and fast application process. The e-Visa system provides a secure process that allows travelers, foreign nationals and Nigerians with dual citizenship to apply for visas completely online, eliminating the need for physical visits to embassies or consulates.The e-Visa is valid for 90 days from the date of issue and allows for a single entry into Nigeria, with a maximum stay of 90 days. Applications submitted through the platform with all necessary requirements are typically processed within 48 hours.

TYPES OF NIGERIAN E-VISA

The e-visa application system accommodates 13 distinct visa classes, specifically designed to meet various travel requirements for foreign nationals and Nigerians with dual citizenship. The e-visa classes are as follows

Transit visa: This type of visa allows you to stay in Nigeria for a maximum of 48 hours. Business visa –single entry: For single or multiple entries for business purposes.The maximum time you can stay in the country with this visa is 90 days. Business visa- frequently travelled business executives: This is a single and multiple-entry visa. It allows you to stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days for each entry. One of the requirements for this visa is at least a $250,000 USD investment in Nigeria. Tourism visa: This is a single-entry visa for visitors travelling for tourism or sightseeing. You can stay for a maximum of 90 days in the country on this visa. Sports visa: This is a single-entry visa for athletes and sports officials attending events in Nigeria, which is available for a 90-day short visit. Creative arts visa: This is a single-entry visa for individuals involved in creative arts activities. Study tour visa: This visa allows you to stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days. It is a single-entry visa for those attending short-term educational programs or study tours. Academic exchange programme (students, scholars, lecturers): This is a single-entry visa for academic exchanges and related activities.You can stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days on this visa. International cultural exchange visa: This visa is a single-entry visa for participants in cultural exchange programs. It allows you to stay in the country for 90 days. Returning holders of foreign passports who are Nigerians by birth: This visa is a single and multiple entry reciprocity visa for Nigerians who are returning to the country.You can stay for a maximum of 90 days on each entry. Visitor visa – single entry: For short visits to family and friends. Business visa – multiple entry: For repeated short visits. Emergency relief work visa: This visa is single-entry and allows you to stay in the country for 90 days. It is for individuals involved in emergency relief efforts. It applies to a limited number of nationalities only.

PROCEDURE FOR E-VISA APPLICATION

To be eligible to apply for the e-visa, applicants must possess a valid international passport with at least six (6) months of validity and must fall under an approved visa category.

REQUIREMENTS FOR E-VISA APPLICATION

To apply for a Nigerian e-Visa, generally, the following documents are required:

APPLICATION STEPS FOR A NIGERIAN E-VISA

To apply for a Nigerian e-visa, the following steps are to be taken:

Possess a valid passport with at least six (6) months' validity from the intended date of entry into Nigeria Access the online application and sign up at theNigeria Immigration Service Complete the application form. Make sure all information, e.g. your name, last name, nationality, etc, appears the same on your application as they do in your passport. Upload all required supporting documents, including: (i) Passport bio-data page, (ii) Recent passport-sized photograph, (iii) Any additional documents specific to the chosen visa category Pay the application fee. You must pay the fee as soon as you are done filling out your application. This is a necessary step in order for your application to be processed and move further. You must make the visa fee payment using the Application ID and Reference number, which you will receive via email once your application has been successfully submitted.

After all steps have been completed, wait for your application to be approved. It usually takes16 to 48 hours. If your application is approved, you will receive the electronic authorization letter in your email. This letter authorizes you to travel to Nigeria.

While the maximum allowed stay under the e-visa remains 90 days, the Nigeria Immigration Service clarified that visa extensions will not be granted under this scheme. Travelers requiring longer stays must apply through embassies or consulates for an appropriate visa type.

