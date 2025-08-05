Nigeria Immigration Service Launches Digital Residence Permit Application Platform

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a digital platform for processing the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card (CERPAC) applications. This was announced in a press release dated 16 July 2025.

The digital platform will become the exclusive channel for submitting CERPAC applications with effect from 1 August 2025, and the use of physical CERPAC forms for initiating applications will be discontinued thereafter.

It will be recalled that the Federal Ministry of Interior (FMI), which oversees the NIS, had previously announced significant reforms aimed at streamlining immigration procedures and improving service delivery. These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to modernising Nigeria's immigration framework in line with global best practices.

Key Highlights from the Press Release

The digital CERPAC application process will officially launch on 1 August 2025. Applications must be submitted via https://cerpac.immigration.gov.ng.

Physical CERPAC forms will no longer be accepted after 31 July 2025.

Applicants, who have paid for CERPAC forms but have not yet submitted them, must do so by 31 July 2025 to avoid losing their application status and associated payments.

Individuals and companies assuming immigration responsibility for expatriates must complete all pending submissions within the stipulated timeframe.

Any CERPAC forms not submitted by the deadline will be deemed void and invalid.

Commentary

The shift to a fully digital CERPAC application process by the NIS is a positive and timely development. This transition is expected to significantly reduce processing delays and enhance the overall experience for expatriates applying for residence permits in Nigeria. By automating the submission and processing of CERPAC applications, the new system promises improved transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

However, there are concerns regarding the preparedness of the NIS to implement this digital transformation, particularly considering the challenges experienced with recent initiatives such as the expatriate quota and e-visa systems introduced earlier this year by the FMI and the NIS respectively. To ensure a smooth transition, it is crucial that the NIS invests in reliable infrastructure and adequately trained personnel to support the new platform and minimise potential disruptions.

Clarity is also needed on how applications submitted prior to the digital launch will be handled. It is important that the NIS outlines specific steps to expedite the processing of pending manual applications to facilitate a seamless transition to the digital system.

Stakeholders, including employers of expatriates, HR professionals, and immigration consultants, are encouraged to stay informed and take proactive measures to ensure compliance with the new requirements.

KPMG remains well-positioned to provide expert guidance and support to organisations and individuals navigating these changes.

The opinion expressed in this article is solely personal and does not represent the views of any organization or association to which the authors belong.