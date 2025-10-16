Update On U.S. Visa Policy For Nigerian Citizens

The US Department of States recently released a statement regarding the issuance of non-immigrant visas to Nigerian citizens.

Effective immediately, the U.S. government has implemented changes under its visa reciprocity framework. The key changes include:

New visas issued to Nigerian citizens will now be single-entry only

Each visa will be valid for a maximum of three (3) months

Visas issued prior to July 8, 2025, remain valid and will retain their original status and duration.

According to the statement, this policy update forms part of the U.S. government's ongoing efforts to align its visa practices with international standards on security, immigration, and information sharing. Areas of focus include:

Secure and verifiable travel documentation

Enhanced visa overstay tracking mechanisms

Bilateral cooperation on criminal and security information

The Government of Nigeria is actively engaging with U.S. authorities to address outstanding requirements and enhance alignment with global best practices.

Advisory to Nigerian Travelers.

We strongly advise all Nigerian travelers and business stakeholders intending to visit the United States to:

Plan travel with the new single-entry, short-validity rule in mind.

Ensure full compliance with visa terms and entry timelines.

Always maintain valid and verifiable travel documentation.

We remain committed to keeping you informed and complaint.

Originally published 22 July 2025.

