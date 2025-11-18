NIS Unveils Plans To Introduce A Single Travel Emergency Passport

The Nigeria Immigration Service ("NIS") has announced plans to introduce a Single Travel Emergency Passport ("STEP") to phase out the existing Emergency Travel Certificate.

INTRODUCTION

The Nigeria Immigration Service (“NIS”) has announced plans to introduce a Single Travel Emergency Passport (“STEP”) to phase out the existing Emergency Travel Certificate. The initiative will form part of the NIS's ongoing reforms to deepen identity management and border governance frameworks in line with international best practices.1

WHAT THIS WOULD MEAN FOR NIGERIANS IN DIASPORA

When fully introduced, the STEP will serve as a temporary travel document for Nigerians in foreign countries whose passports have expired, been lost, or stolen, enabling them to return home safely and securely. The STEP will be issued at designated Nigerian embassies and consulates abroad and will be valid only for a single entry.

IMPLICATIONS

The introduction of the STEP emphasises the NIS's continuous goal to align its policies and operations with international standards to ensure safe, orderly, and regular migration across borders. This initiative will provide a safer and more reliable means for Nigerians whose international passports have been lost, expired, or stolen to return to Nigeria.

Footnote

1. Joint Thematic Meeting of the Khartoum, Rabat, and Niamey Processes, organized and co-hosted by Nigeria in collaboration with the Government of France - https://immigration.gov.ng/nis-partners-with-stakeholders-to-combat-smuggling-of-migrants-announces-biometric-emergency-passport

