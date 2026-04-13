Navigating Nigeria’s E-Visa Platform And Automated Entry Requirements

Nigeria has introduced major immigration reforms with the launch of its e-Visa platform and automated landing and exit card system.

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Introduction

Nigeria has introduced major immigration reforms with the launch of its e-Visa platform and automated landing and exit card system. These changes replace the former Visa on Arrival and manual entry processes with a fully digital framework designed to improve efficiency, expand short-stay visa categories, and strengthen compliance monitoring.

This article highlights the key features of the new system, including eligibility requirements, visa validity, overstay penalties, and the implications of the mandatory digital entry and exit procedures.

Nigeria’s e-Visa Application System

Nigeria previously operated a Visa on Arrival (VoA) scheme for eligible travelers. Under this arrangement, applicants were required to submit an online application before departure, obtain an approval letter, and then receive their visa upon arrival at a Nigerian airport. The process involved presenting printed documentation and making payment at the port of entry.

Nigeria introduced an e-visa system on the 1st of May 2025 that allows applicants to complete and submit their visa applications entirely online, with decisions issued within 48 hours. The new system eliminates the need for physical visa stickers, streamlining the process and improving convenience.1 It primarily applies to short-stay visas valid for 30 to 90 days.

The e-visa platform also enables group and family applications. Applicants seeking Temporary Work Permit (TWP) visas for three or six months may now apply online and receive approvals upon payment of a prorated fee. The fee for a three-month TWP visa is $600, while a six-month TWP visa costs $1,100.

Please note that e-visas are non-extendable. Overstaying may attract penalties, including daily fines or long-term travel bans, depending on the length of the overstay.

I. Categories of short-stay Visa

The new e-visa system significantly broadens the available options, increasing the number of short-stay visa categories from two to thirteen. Under the previous Visa on Arrival (VoA) framework, only single-entry business and single-entry tourist visas were offered. The updated system now provides a much wider selection of short-visit visa types which are;

i. transit visa ii. business visa (for single entry, multiple entry, and frequently travelled business executives), iii. tourist visa, iv. sports visa, v. creative arts visa, vi. study tour visa, vii. academic exchange programmes, viii. international cultural exchange visa, ix. emergency relief work visa, x. returning holders of foreign passports who are Nigerians by birth, and xi. visitor visa (single entry)

II. Eligibility for an e-Visa application

To qualify for an e-visa, an applicant must hold a valid passport with a minimum of six (6) months’ remaining validity and must apply under one of the thirteen approved visa categories. The specific documentation required will depend on the selected visa category. However, applicants will generally need to submit the following:

A copy of the bio-data page of their international passport; A recent passport-sized photograph; A travel itinerary; and Proof of payment of the applicable application fee.

Validity of an e-Visa

The e-visa is valid for either 30 or 90 days from the date of issuance, depending on the approval granted, and applicants are required to enter Nigeria within this validity period. Individuals who intend to stay for a longer duration must apply for the appropriate visa at a Nigerian embassy or consulate in their country of residence.

Overstay Penalties and Fines

Foreign nationals who remain in the country beyond the validity of their visas will be subject to the following penalties:

From the date of visa expiration – a daily fine of US$15. Overstays of three (3) months or more – a daily fine of US$15 in addition to a five (5) year entry ban. Overstays of one (1) year or more – a daily fine of US$15 and a permanent entry ban.2

Automated Landing and Exist Cards

The Nigerian Immigration Service has replaced the former manual landing and exit cards with a digital system. The electronic cards are to be completed by inbound and outbound passengers, including non-Nigerians and Nigerians holding dual nationality or citizenship, prior to boarding and departure, respectively.3

The exit card platform will be integrated with the visa processing system and will automatically trigger applicable penalties, including entry bans, where violations occur.

Landing and exit cards must be obtained at least 72 hours before arrival or departure. Applicants will be required to provide their passport and travel details, as well as complete a biodata form to generate the card. A duly completed exit card must be presented to an immigration officer at the point of departure.

Consequences of Failing to Complete and Scan Your Landing or Exit Card

Delays at immigration checkpoints upon arrival or departure, including possible secondary inspection. Refusal of boarding by airlines. Ineligibility to submit subsequent visa applications. Overstay penalties of US$15 per day, which may result in entry bans of up to five (5) years or longer, depending on the duration of the overstay. Visa cancellation, denial of entry, or travel disruptions at the airport where digital forms have not been properly completed or validated.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s transition to a fully digital e-Visa system and automated landing and exit cards marks a significant step toward modernizing its immigration processes. The reforms simplify visa applications, broaden short-stay visa options, and enhance border security through automated compliance measures. Travelers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new requirements, submit applications on time, and comply with all regulations to avoid delays, fines, or entry bans. By embracing these changes, both visitors and authorities benefit from a faster, more efficient, and more secure travel experience.

Footnotes

1. https://guardian.ng/news/nigeria-launches-e-visa-digital-systems-to-streamline-immigration-process/ accessed on 27th February, 2026

2. https://www.deloitte.com/content/dam/assetszone1/ng/en/docs/services/tax/2025/Nigeria%20Immigration%20Service%20introduces%20the%20e-visa%20and%20automated%20landing%20and%20exit%20cards.pdf accessed on 27th February, 2026

3. https://lecard.immigration.gov.ng. accessed on 27th February, 2026

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