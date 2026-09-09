The Reverse Triangular Merger (A Legal And Planning Overview- Lessons For Indian M&A)

Structuring an acquisition carries real consequences for control, liability, tax treatment, and continuity of a target’s contracts and licenses. The reverse triangular merger (“RTM”), or reverse subsidiary merger, is among the most widely used structures in USA M&A practice for the way it treats the target after closing.

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I. Concept and Deal Architecture

Structuring an acquisition carries real consequences for control, liability, tax treatment, and continuity of a target’s contracts and licenses. The reverse triangular merger (“RTM”), or reverse subsidiary merger, is among the most widely used structures in USA M&A practice for the way it treats the target after closing.

An RTM involves three parties: the acquirer creates a wholly owned subsidiary, which merges with the target, and then dissolves, leaving the target as a wholly owned subsidiary of the acquirer. Target shareholders receive cash, securities, or both. Ownership transfers to the acquirer, but the target typically remains the same legal entity, retaining its assets, contracts, licenses, and operations, unlike a direct merger or share purchase. In the USA, particularly under Delaware law,1 it is often used for public-company acquisitions with significant regulatory dependencies.

II. Strategic Strengths in the United States

Continuity of contracts, permits and licenses

Because the target survives, many contracts, permits, and licenses continue without re-execution or novation, which is valuable where it holds long-term commercial arrangements, government contracts, IP licenses, or sector-specific approvals. This reduces, but does not eliminate, anti-assignment risk on a change of shareholders; “change of control” language may still require consent. In Meso Scale Diagnostics v. Roche Diagnostics (Del. Ch. 2013),2 the Delaware Chancery Court held that an RTM did not itself constitute an assignment by operation of law, though ambiguous language still turns on the parties’ intent.

Shareholder approval and disclosure

The acquirer, as sole shareholder of the merger subsidiary, approves the deal easily. The target’s shareholders must still approve under state law and exchange rules, and a listed US target typically requires a proxy statement and SEC filings if the acquirer's securities are offered; the acquirer’s own shareholders generally need not vote.

Liability containment and exit flexibility

Since the target remains a separate subsidiary, its liabilities generally stay with it, and the acquirer can later exit by selling the target’s shares. This does not override guarantees or veil-piercing risk.

Potential tax treatment

An RTM can qualify as a tax-free reorganisation under US federal law if conditions regarding consideration type, shareholder-interest continuity, and post-deal control are met, allowing target shareholders to defer gain on stock received, a major reason the structure is common, though outcomes depend on the facts.

III. Illustrative US Transaction: Musk–Twitter

Elon Musk’s 2022 acquisition of Twitter3 illustrates the structure at scale: a merger subsidiary within X Holdings was merged into Twitter, which then survived as a wholly owned subsidiary. When Musk tried to terminate the agreement, Twitter sued in Delaware Chancery for specific performance; the dispute ended with the deal closing. It let the acquirer take a listed company private while preserving Twitter’s platform and operating relationships; Twitter was later reorganised within the X group.

IV. Indian Legal Position

No distinct statutory framework

Indian law neither defines nor regulates a “reverse triangular merger.” Similar arrangements must fit within the existing framework for compromises, arrangements, and amalgamations under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, 2013,4 with listed-company schemes subject also to SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) / exchange requirements and, depending on the deal, CCI (Competition Commission of India), RBI (Reserve Bank of India), and sectoral approvals. In India, “reverse merger” carries a different meaning: a stronger entity merging into a weaker, loss-making one, often to preserve accumulated losses; unrelated to the USA structure, which keeps the target as a subsidiary.

Scheme-based process and timing

An Indian merger generally requires an NCLT-sanctioned scheme: board approval, tribunal application, notices to stakeholders and regulators, regulatory observations, tribunal sanction, and filing with the Registrar of Companies. This can take many months, creating timing uncertainty unlike the contained US state-law process. A share purchase is often simpler where continuity, not integration, is the goal.

Listed entities and anti-backdoor-listing safeguards

Where a listed company merges into an unlisted one, Section 232(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI framework prevent the unlisted entity from automatically acquiring listed status. Conditions on eligibility, disclosure, and lock-in apply:5 promoter holdings of up to 20% of post-merger capital may be locked in for three years, the balance pre-scheme capital is locked in for one year, unless the post-scheme shareholding mirrors the listed transferor’s safeguards meant to prevent mergers from substituting for an IPO (Initial Public Offering).

Tax considerations

Tax-neutral treatment for amalgamations under Section 2(1B) of the Income-tax Act, 19616 requires the transferor’s property and liabilities to vest in the transferee. A USA-style RTM does not fit this model, since only ownership, not assets and liabilities, changes hands, raising open questions on tax-neutral eligibility, taxability of the share exchange, and GAAR scrutiny.

Multiple regulatory interfaces

Complex Indian deals may require clearances from the NCLT, SEBI, exchanges, the CCI, RBI/FEMA, and sectoral regulators (banking, insurance, telecom, defence, pharma, infrastructure)—a layered environment that makes unfamiliar structures harder to execute than share acquisitions.

V. Reverse Mergers and Reverse Flips in India

Indian case law treats “reverse mergers” as tools of corporate rehabilitation or loss preservation, assessed on commercial rationale, creditor protection, and statutory compliance, not as acquisition vehicles, and the term should not be equated with the USA RTM.

In re Bihari Mills Ltd.7 is the foundational precedent: the Gujarat High Court approved a scheme merging the healthier Maneklal Harilal Spg. & Mfg. Co. into the loss-making Bihari Mills Ltd., preserving the latter’s accumulated losses. This marker remains the reference point today, though the case has nothing to do with the American technique.

In September 2024, Rule 25A of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 was amended to route specified inbound cross-border mergers, a foreign holding company merging into its wholly owned Indian subsidiary, a “reverse flip” through the fast-track process under Section 233,8 subject to prior RBI approval.9 This eased relocating ownership to India but did not create a domestic USA-style RTM. The 2025 Amendment Rules, notified 4 September 2025, widened the fast-track route beyond reverse flips to cover unlisted-company mergers with limited debt, holding-subsidiary mergers, fellow-subsidiary mergers, and schemes of division or demerger. Practitioners should verify the current rules before assuming that a full NCLT sanction is required.

VI. Why the Structure Is Uncommon in India

Outside the expanded fast-track categories, a USA-style RTM remains rare in India: the scheme process is slower than a share acquisition, especially for listed targets; India has no tax regime for target-surviving reorganisations; a share purchase already preserves identity without a scheme; SEBI’s listing/lock-in rules discourage mergers as shortcuts; and multiple regulators may weigh in with no defined statutory category. Indian acquirers therefore default to a share purchase for continuity, or a standard amalgamation for integration.

VII. Policy Considerations

If India wants to make the RTM viable, reform could include: clear statutory definitions for reverse mergers, reverse takeovers, and RTMs; control-based tests on economic substance rather than labels; continued expansion of fast-track eligibility with minority-shareholder safeguards; a tax-neutrality framework for reorganisations where the target survives; and harmonised treatment across the Companies Act, SEBI, tax, FEMA, and competition law. Until then, the RTM will remain largely a US concept in India.

VIII. Conclusion

The RTM is, at its core, a distinctly American answer to a practical problem: how to change who owns a business without disturbing the contracts, licenses, and regulatory relationships that keep it running, and without disturbing the acquirer’s own books. Delaware case law gives the structure certainty on the assignment question, and the Musk–Twitter deal shows it working at scale: the target survives as a wholly-owned subsidiary, carrying its own contracts, licenses, and liabilities on its own balance sheet, while the acquirer’s financials stay untouched on day one.

India’s corporate law has no equivalent, and it is high time the market adopted one. Today, an acquirer has only a share purchase, with no statutory squeeze-out, for a widely held public target, or a scheme of amalgamation under Sections 230–232, which merges both balance sheets, extinguishes one entity, and runs through a lengthy, objection-prone NCLT process. Recent transactions show what this costs.

The Zee–Sony merger shows the fragility of the amalgamation route. Structured as a court-sanctioned scheme, the NCLT process stretched over two years, during which unrelated creditor petitions and a SEBI order against Zee’s promoter became entangled with the merger timeline, giving Sony grounds to walk away in January 2024.10 A structure closing on a shareholder vote, without requiring the target’s litigation history to be resolved into the survivor’s books, would have offered a shorter, less-exposed path to closing. The collapsed Reliance–Future Retail–Amazon scheme11 and the tax disputes trailing Piramal’s DHFL amalgamation12 tell the same story: schemes that combine balance sheets and extinguish an entity carry more risk than those in which the target simply continues as a subsidiary.

Indian dealmakers already rely on this logic when a target’s licences or tax attributes are worth preserving; they simply lack the statutory tool to do so cleanly. India’s tax-neutral definition of “amalgamation” requires the transferor to cease to exist, the opposite of what an RTM is built to do, and company law has no squeeze-out mechanism that binds a target to a full acquisition by a vote while it survives as a subsidiary. Closing that gap with a statutory merger-sub mechanism, paired with tax-neutral treatment independent of dissolution, would allow Indian acquirers to obtain what HDFC Bank, Sony, Reliance, and Piramal each needed: full control without transferring the target’s liabilities, tax history, or regulatory footprint onto the acquirer’s own books.

Footnotes

1 Del. Code Ann. tit. 8, § 251 (the principal state-law provision under which such mergers are effected in the United States).

2 Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC v. Roche Diagnostics GmbH, 62 A.3d 62 (Del. Ch. 2013).

3 See Twitter, Inc. v. Musk, No. 2022-0613-KSJM (Del. Ch. filed July 12, 2022). The acquisition was completed on Oct. 27, 2022, following which Twitter, Inc. was delisted from the NYSE; court filings in April 2023 disclosed that Twitter, Inc. had later been merged into X Corp.

4 The Companies Act, 2013, §§ 230–232.

5 Sec. & Exch. Bd. of India, Master Circular on (i) Scheme of Arrangement by Listed Entities and (ii) Relaxation Under Sub-Rule (7) of Rule 19 of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, No. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL1/CIR/P/2020/249 (Dec. 22, 2020) (as consolidated and updated from time to time).

6 The Income-tax Act, 1961, § 2(1B) (defining “amalgamation” by reference to the property and liabilities of the transferor company vesting in the transferee company).

7 In re Bihari Mills Ltd., (1985) 58 Comp Cas 6 (Guj. HC) (India).

8 The Companies Act, 2013, § 233.

9 Ministry of Corp. Affairs, Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2024, Gazette of India, pt. II sec. 3(i) (Sept. 9, 2024) (inserting sub-rule (5) in Rule 25A).

10 Reuters, “Sony scrapped $10 bln India merger as Zee failed to meet financial terms” (Jan. 29, 2024), https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/sony-scrapped-10-bln-india-merger-zee-failed-meet-financial-terms-notice-2024-01-29/

11 Reuters, “Reliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India’s Future Group” (Apr. 23, 2022), https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/reliance-says-cannot-implement-34-bln-deal-with-indias-future-group-2022-04-23/

12 NDTV Profit, “Piramal Capital to Contest Rs 466.30 Crore Tax Penalty Imposed After DHFL Acquisition” (Aug. 26, 2024), https://www.ndtvprofit.com/business/piramal-capital-contests-rs-466-crore-tax-penalty-after-dhfl-acquisition-9993533

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