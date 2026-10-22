SEBI Notifies Acceptance Of Digitally Signed POA From FPIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), by circular dated 20.08.2026 (“FPI Circular”), has notified the acceptance of digitally signed power of attorney (“POA”) by foreign portfolio investors (“FPI”) and has accordingly amended the Master Circular for Foreign Portfolio Investors, Designated Depository Participants and Eligible Foreign Investors (“FPI Master Circular”).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), by circular dated 20.08.20261 (“FPI Circular”), has notified the acceptance of digitally signed power of attorney (“POA”) by foreign portfolio investors (“FPI”) and has accordingly amended the Master Circular for Foreign Portfolio Investors, Designated Depository Participants and Eligible Foreign Investors (“FPI Master Circular”).

The FPI Circular states that for digitization of FPI onboarding process, it has now been decided that POAs digitally signed by FPIs in accordance with the provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000 (“IT Act”) shall be permitted. Accordingly, the FPI Circular notifies amendment to FPI Master Circular whereby POA given by FPI to custodians specifying the address, executed using digital signature in accordance with the provisions of the IT Act shall now be considered as a valid proof of address under Para 9(B) of the FPI Master Circular.

The provisions of the FPI Circular have come into force on 20.08.2026.

Footnote

1 Acceptance of digitally signed Power of Attorney from FPIs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.