Limitation Of Liability Clauses In India: Are They Really Enforceable?

Limitation of liability clauses are generally enforceable in India, but only within limits that the Indian Contract Act, 1872 and the courts have drawn. A cap on damages is treated as a legitimate allocation of commercial risk between informed parties; a clause that tries to excuse fraud, wilful misconduct or a deliberate breach, or that is imposed through unequal bargaining power, is far more likely to fail.

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Limitation of liability clauses are generally enforceable in India, but only within limits that the Indian Contract Act, 1872 and the courts have drawn. A cap on damages is treated as a legitimate allocation of commercial risk between informed parties; a clause that tries to excuse fraud, wilful misconduct or a deliberate breach, or that is imposed through unequal bargaining power, is far more likely to fail.

That distinction matters because these clauses sit in almost every commercial agreement, from SaaS and outsourcing contracts to construction, supply and joint venture documents. Parties often negotiate the cap hard and then assume it will hold in any forum. In India that assumption deserves a closer look. There is no statute dedicated to limitation of liability, so enforceability turns on a handful of general provisions and a body of case law that was mostly built around liquidated damages and penalties rather than caps as such.

What the clause actually does

A limitation of liability clause is not one thing. In practice it combines three devices, and Indian courts treat them differently:

A monetary cap, usually a multiple of fees paid or a fixed sum, which limits the quantum a party can recover. Exclusions of types of loss, such as indirect or consequential loss, loss of profit or loss of goodwill. A complete exclusion or bar on a claim, for example where the contractor "shall not be entitled to any damages" for employer-caused delay.

The first two are widely accepted as a way of pricing risk. The third is where Indian courts have been most willing to intervene, because it can leave a party with a right but no remedy. Much of the uncertainty in this area comes from treating all three as the same clause.

The statutory frame

No Indian statute governs limitation of liability clauses directly. Four general provisions of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 do the work.

Section 73 gives compensation for loss that arises naturally from a breach or that the parties knew was likely to result, and excludes remote and indirect loss. It is the default measure that a cap or exclusion varies. Section 74 deals with stipulated sums payable on breach. Courts allow only reasonable compensation up to the stated amount, which is why liquidated damages and caps are often discussed together. Section 23 voids an agreement whose object is opposed to public policy. This is the main route for attacking an exclusion, and it is where most of the debate sits. Section 28 voids agreements that absolutely restrict a party from enforcing its rights in the ordinary tribunals. It is more relevant to clauses that shorten limitation periods or bar claims outright than to a reasonable cap.

Outside the Contract Act, sector and consumer legislation can override the contract. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 defines an "unfair contract" in section 2(46) and allows consumer fora to declare such terms null and void.

How the courts have approached it

The case law does not point one way. The Supreme Court has enforced caps and exclusions between commercial parties, while the Delhi High Court has struck down clauses that bar damages altogether.

Case Court What it tells us Bharathi Knitting Co. v. DHL Worldwide Express Courier (1996) Supreme Court A liability cap in a signed consignment note was enforced; a signatory is bound even without appreciating the legal effect. Seth Thawardas Pherumal v. Union of India (1955) Supreme Court A clause excluding liability for idle labour and damaged bricks was enforced against the contractor. Central Inland Water Transport Corp. v. Brojo Nath Ganguly (1986) Supreme Court Unfair terms imposed on a weaker party can be void under section 23, but the principle does not reach commercial parties of comparable bargaining power. Simplex Concrete Piles (India) Ltd v. Union of India (2010) Delhi High Court A clause barring a contractor from claiming damages it is otherwise entitled to under sections 55 and 73 is void under section 23. PLUS 91 Security Solutions v. NEC Corporation India (2024) Delhi High Court Excluding categories of loss such as indirect, consequential or lost profits is enforceable and falls outside the Simplex rule. Simplex Infrastructure v. Siemens Ltd (2015) Bombay High Court On a prima facie view, conduct fell within the cap's wilful misconduct exception, so the cap did not apply.

The working distinction that emerges is between limiting a remedy and abolishing it. A cap or a carve-out of indirect loss leaves the innocent party with a real remedy and is usually upheld. A clause that removes the right to damages for the other side's own default is the type that has been held contrary to public policy.

There is also a conflict at the top. Ramnath International v. Union of India (2007) treated an exclusion clause as barring a contractor's damages claim, while Asian Techs v. Union of India (2009) took a different view of the same kind of clause. The Delhi High Court reconciled the two in Simplex Concrete Piles, but the Supreme Court has not settled the point.

Separately, the section 74 line of cases (Fateh Chand, ONGC v. Saw Pipes and Kailash Nath Associates v. DDA) establishes that where a contract names a sum payable on breach, the court awards reasonable compensation not exceeding that sum. That reasoning is about stipulated damages rather than caps, but courts and tribunals often reach for it when a cap is challenged as disproportionate.

Where a cap is unlikely to hold

Even a carefully negotiated cap has predictable weak points.

Fraud and wilful misconduct. A party cannot ordinarily shelter behind a cap for its own fraud or deliberate wrongdoing. Courts read such exceptions into the clause or apply an express carve-out, as the Bombay High Court did on a prima facie view in Simplex Infrastructure v. Siemens. Clauses that leave no remedy. An absolute bar on damages for the other side's default risks being void under section 23, following the Delhi High Court's reasoning in Simplex Concrete Piles and later decisions applying it. Unequal bargaining power. Under Brojo Nath Ganguly and LIC v. Consumer Education and Research Centre, unfair terms in standard-form "take it or leave it" contracts can be struck down. Courts have been reluctant to apply this to commercial parties of similar standing. In a consumer contract, section 2(46) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 lets consumer fora declare unfair terms void, so a cap that works in a B2B contract may not survive against an individual. Statutory duties. A contract cannot reduce liability that a statute imposes, and a cap cannot be used to avoid obligations owed under regulatory or sector-specific law. Poor drafting. Indian courts read exclusion clauses strictly against the party relying on them. A cap that is ambiguous about what it covers, or that is buried in a document the other side never saw, is a common reason for failure.

Practical points for contracting parties

Arbitration is where most caps are tested. Most commercial contracts in India route disputes to arbitration, so the question is usually whether a tribunal will respect the cap. An award that ignores a clear contractual term risks being set aside as patently illegal under section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. In ONGC v. Wig Bros. the Supreme Court set aside an award that disregarded a clause barring compensation for employer delay. The reverse risk also exists: in Asian Techs the court distinguished the employer's power to grant damages from an arbitrator's power to award them.

Indemnities are not automatically capped. An indemnity is a separate promise. If the cap is meant to cover indemnity claims, the clause must say so expressly, and the usual exceptions (third-party IP claims, data breach, confidentiality) should be listed rather than assumed.

Liquidated damages interact with caps. Where a contract has both a liquidated damages clause and an overall cap, say which sits inside the other. Section 74 limits recovery to reasonable compensation, and a tribunal may reduce an unreasonable stipulated sum whatever the cap says.

Foreign-law contracts do not escape the problem. A cap governed by English or Singapore law may be enforceable under that law, but an Indian court or an Indian-seated tribunal may still apply Indian public policy when enforcing against Indian assets, so the Indian position should be tested at the drafting stage.

Drafting checklist

Point Why it helps a cap survive Cap the amount, do not bar the claim A cap leaves a remedy; an outright bar invites a section 23 challenge. Make the cap mutual A two-way cap is easier to defend as a shared allocation of risk. List the carve-outs expressly Fraud, wilful misconduct, confidentiality, IP infringement, data breach and death or personal injury are standard. Define "indirect" and "consequential" loss Excluding categories of loss is generally enforced, but vague wording gets read against the party relying on it. State how the cap treats indemnities and liquidated damages Avoids a dispute over whether those sums sit inside or outside the cap. Set the cap at a figure tied to the deal A cap grossly out of proportion to the contract value is easier to attack as unreasonable. Bring the clause to the other side's attention Matters most in standard-form and consumer-facing contracts. Check for statutory overrides Consumer, sector and regulatory rules may displace the contractual position.

Conclusion

So, are limitation of liability clauses really enforceable in India? Usually yes, if they cap or carve out loss between commercial parties of comparable standing and leave the innocent party a real remedy. They are much less safe where they bar damages outright, try to excuse fraud or wilful misconduct, appear in unequal or consumer contracts, or collide with a statute. Because the Supreme Court has not resolved the conflict between its own decisions on exclusion clauses, the safest course is to draft for the stricter reading: a mutual, proportionate cap with clear carve-outs, and a dispute clause that makes the intended reading explicit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.