When The Board Turns Against The Promoter: Who Really Controls The Company?

Imagine you founded a company. You built the business, put in the capital, took the risks and created the brand. Over time you brought in professional managers, appointed an independent Board and gave management real autonomy. Then one day you discover that the people running the company no longer share your view of its strategic direction or, more pointedly, of who should lead it.

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service law firm with 10 offices nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Mangalore, and a team of 150+ professionals.

The Tata Sons episode holds a lesson for every promoter-led business in India: control has to be written into the company’s documents. The cap table alone will not secure it.

Imagine you founded a company. You built the business, put in the capital, took the risks and created the brand. Over time you brought in professional managers, appointed an independent Board and gave management real autonomy. Then one day you discover that the people running the company no longer share your view of its strategic direction or, more pointedly, of who should lead it.

You still own the company. Do you still control it?

That question sits beneath the differences between Tata Trusts and the leadership of Tata Sons. The immediate dispute concerns the reappointment of the Chairman and the interpretation of special governance provisions in the Articles of Association of Tata Sons. The parties hold competing legal positions, and the appropriate legal and regulatory forums will decide the merits. Indian promoters should pay attention for a different reason. Economic ownership and legal control are separate things, and for a promoter the gap between them can become existential.

Why Owning the Shares Does Not Give a Promoter Control

A company is a separate legal person. The Board manages its affairs within the framework of the Companies Act, 2013, the Memorandum and Articles of Association, and any shareholder arrangements. A 60% shareholder cannot walk into the boardroom and instruct directors to approve a transaction that the Board is bound to consider independently.

The opposite assumption is just as dangerous: that once a professional Board is in place, ownership becomes secondary. The Act deliberately distributes power. Section 179 vests the Board with its powers. Section 180 reserves specified decisions for shareholders. Sections 241 and 242 provide a remedy where the company’s affairs are conducted in a manner oppressive to members or prejudicial to the company.

The useful question for a promoter is who has the right to decide the matters that fundamentally affect its ownership, investment, strategy and succession.

If a Right Matters, Put It in the Articles

Corporate governance rests on documents, and historical practice is no substitute for them. Tata Sons is an unusual company: its Articles contain specific provisions on the role of Tata Trusts nominee directors. The present controversy has centred, among other things, on Article 121 and whether the Chairman’s casting vote can supplement the affirmative-vote requirement that applies to those nominees.

Whatever the outcome, the dispute turns heavily on the wording of the Articles, and that is the lesson. The Articles are the company’s constitution. Promoters routinely spend months negotiating the shareholding structure and days on the Articles, which is backwards. A promoter should be able to answer these questions without calling counsel:

Who appoints and removes directors, and who appoints the Chairman?

What constitutes quorum, and which matters require affirmative votes?

Can the Articles be amended without the promoter’s consent?

Can the promoter be diluted, and what happens if its holding falls below a threshold?

The answers decide who holds the steering wheel.

Reserved Matters: Protection Without Paralysis

Promoter protection does not mean a veto over the day-to-day running of the business. The Board should run the company, management should run operations, and independent directors should provide challenge and oversight. The promoter should hold negative control over the decisions that change the character of its investment:

Business: abandoning or materially altering the core business.

abandoning or materially altering the core business. Capital: issuances that materially dilute the promoter’s voting position.

issuances that materially dilute the promoter’s voting position. Control: mergers, demergers, the sale of a substantial undertaking, or any change of control.

mergers, demergers, the sale of a substantial undertaking, or any change of control. Leadership: appointment or removal of the Chairman or key managerial personnel.

appointment or removal of the Chairman or key managerial personnel. Constitution: amendments to the Articles on which the promoter’s rights depend.

A promoter does not need a say on the appointment of a regional sales manager. It may legitimately need one on the sale of the core business. A well-designed reserved-matters regime gives the Board freedom to operate and gives the promoter protection against existential decisions.

How SEBI Defines Control in a Listed Company

For a listed company the analysis is harder. Under the SEBI takeover regulations, control does not depend on holding more than 50%. It includes the right to appoint a majority of directors, or to control management or policy decisions, directly or indirectly, including through shareholding, management rights, shareholders’ agreements or voting arrangements.

This creates a real tension. The promoter wants enough rights to protect control, but those rights can themselves be evidence of control. Promoter rights therefore have to be designed rather than maximised. In a private equity or strategic investment, and ahead of an IPO, the promoter should ask which rights it needs to preserve legitimate control and how to structure them without unintended regulatory consequences. Counting how many veto rights it can extract is the wrong exercise.

Listing Is a Governance Event

An IPO is usually described as a financing event. For a promoter it also transforms the control environment. Under the SEBI LODR, ICDR and takeover regulations, Board composition is prescribed, independent directors and Audit Committees acquire real weight, related-party transactions face closer scrutiny, material events must be disclosed, and institutional shareholders take an active part. Informal influence shrinks sharply.

Every promoter contemplating a listing should run a pre-IPO control audit: which rights will survive, which must be disclosed, which may conflict with SEBI requirements, and what happens to nomination and succession rights if promoter ownership falls.

Discipline matters just as much once a dispute starts. In a boardroom conflict, paper decides outcomes: notices, minutes, voting records, legal opinions and exchange disclosures. A promoter who objects must make sure the objection is properly recorded, identify the constitutional provision it relies on, take legal advice, capture its voting position accurately, assess its disclosure obligations and coordinate public statements. Handled carelessly, a governance dispute can turn into a securities-law problem.

Nominee Directors: Representative or Fiduciary?

Promoters often misread this. A promoter may nominate a director, but the nominee does not become its voting proxy. Section 166 of the Companies Act imposes statutory and fiduciary duties on every director, including a duty to act in the interests of the company and in accordance with law.

The fix is to keep nominee directors and design around those duties. The promoter’s protections should sit at the shareholder level: nomination rights, quorum rights, reserved matters, affirmative voting rights, information rights and, where appropriate, committee representation, all set out in clearly drafted constitutional documents. Rights that work without any instruction to a nominee are legitimate shareholder protection. Rights that depend on instructing the nominee start to look like an attempt to control the Board improperly.

Power With Restraint

Promoter control cannot become promoter extraction. For listed entities, the LODR framework requires Audit Committee oversight of related-party transactions and shareholder approval in specified cases. A promoter who wants durable control should be the strongest advocate of arm’s-length dealing, independent directors, valuation discipline and minority protection. Protecting strategic control is legitimate governance. Using control for private benefit invites oppression claims, regulatory exposure and reputational damage, which is why good governance is among the best defences of promoter control.

The same logic applies to the directors a promoter relies on. Directors face growing personal exposure through regulatory investigations, shareholder actions, insolvency proceedings and criminal complaints. A promoter who expects difficult decisions should make sure the structure protects them, through indemnities within the limits of the Companies Act, directors’ and officers’ insurance, advancement of defence costs where permitted, and access to independent legal advice. No indemnity can shield fraud or wilful misconduct, but no director should hesitate over a lawful decision for fear of ruinous personal liability.

Succession and Dilution: How Control Erodes Quietly

Promoters spend years protecting their shareholding and almost no time designing succession, yet the choice of Chairman or CEO can decide who controls the company. A governance framework should settle:

who nominates the next Chairman and who selects the CEO;

whether the promoter holds approval rights over those appointments;

what role independent directors play;

how disagreement is resolved;

what happens on the promoter’s death or incapacity; and

whether successors inherit the same rights.

The worst time to negotiate succession is when the incumbent’s term is expiring and the Board has already taken a position. Succession belongs in the control framework, alongside Board and voting rights.

Control can also disappear gradually, through preferential issues, ESOPs, convertible instruments, acquisitions, mergers, private placements, rights issues or restructurings. A promoter holding 55% today may find its voting position materially lower in a few years. Articles and shareholder agreements should address pre-emption, participation rights, dilution thresholds and changes in voting control, bearing in mind the ICDR and takeover regulations for listed companies. A promoter should know the circumstances in which its control can be diluted, as well as the percentage it holds today.

When the Board and the Promoter Disagree

Every promoter-controlled company needs a mechanism for serious disagreement, and dialogue cannot be the only one. A sound structure provides for six steps:

Formal Board-level consideration, with the promoter’s position recorded. Review of the Articles, shareholder agreements and statute. Independent legal advice. Exercise of shareholder rights where available. Assessment of SEBI, stock-exchange and disclosure implications. Where constitutional or statutory rights have been violated, legal remedies, including oppression and mismanagement proceedings under Sections 241 and 242 before the National Company Law Tribunal.

Negotiate first, escalate when necessary, and litigate only when the rights at stake justify it. The promoter needs the legal infrastructure to do all three.

The Promoter Control Audit: Ten Questions

Every substantial promoter-led business should test itself against these ten questions from time to time. An unclear answer to any of them is a governance risk.

Sl.No Area The question 1 Ownership Who ultimately holds the shares? 2 Voting Who controls the voting rights? 3 Board Who appoints and removes directors? 4 Articles What special rights exist, and can they be amended without promoter consent? 5 Reserved matters Which decisions require promoter approval? 6 Dilution In what circumstances can promoter control be reduced? 7 Leadership Who appoints the Chairman and the CEO? 8 Listing Which rights survive a public offering, and which must be redesigned? 9 Succession What happens when the promoter exits? 10 Disputes What happens when the Board and the promoter disagree?

The New Promoter Model

In the traditional model, the promoter owns the company, appoints the Board and runs the business. That model is increasingly outdated. In the modern one, the promoter owns the company and designs its governance, a professional Board governs, management operates, and the promoter keeps strategic protection. The promoter need not approve every transaction or select every employee, but it should have a meaningful voice where decisions concern ownership, capital, control, strategy, leadership and succession.

The law does not permit promoters to treat directors as employees, nor Boards to treat promoters as irrelevant shareholders. A strong Board should challenge the promoter, independent directors should exercise independent judgment, and minority shareholders must be protected. None of this should leave a promoter discovering that the structure it built has quietly made its ownership rights meaningless in practice.

Most promoter-led companies will eventually face some version of the tension now playing out at Tata Sons, where the people running the company see its future differently from the people who own it. The Articles, shareholder agreements and succession rules settled before that point will decide how it ends.

This article is for general information and does not constitute legal advice. The Tata Sons and Tata Trusts dispute involves competing legal positions, and the interpretation and validity of the relevant Articles and Board actions remain for the appropriate legal and regulatory forums to determine.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.