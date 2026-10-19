Corporate Deposits And Exemptions: Legal Position And Governance Implications Under The Companies Act, 2013

Corporate borrowing is an essential component of business operations. Companies may require external funding for working capital, capital expenditure, acquisitions, expansion, restructuring or meeting short-term liquidity requirements. Depending upon the nature and circumstances of the transaction, such funding may be obtained from banks and financial institutions, group companies, shareholders, directors, promoters, employees, investors or other persons.

Founded in 2013, LegaLogic is a leading full-service law firm headquartered in Pune, India. With a team of 120+ across multiple offices, we advise diverse industries and are the go-to firm for Corporate Commercial matters, M&A, Intellectual Property, Employment, Real Estate, Dispute Resolution, Litigation, India Entry and Private Client Practice.

Introduction

Corporate borrowing is an essential component of business operations. Companies may require external funding for working capital, capital expenditure, acquisitions, expansion, restructuring or meeting short-term liquidity requirements. Depending upon the nature and circumstances of the transaction, such funding may be obtained from banks and financial institutions, group companies, shareholders, directors, promoters, employees, investors or other persons.

Under Indian company law, however, the manner in which a company describes a funding arrangement is not necessarily determinative of its legal character.

The Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") adopts a deliberately broad definition of the term "deposit". Section 2(31) provides that "deposit" includes any receipt of money by way of deposit or loan or in any other form by a company, but excludes such categories of amounts as may be prescribed in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"). The detailed exclusions are contained in Rule 2(1)(c) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 ("Deposit Rules").

The regulatory framework therefore requires a company to undertake a two-stage analysis:

whether a particular receipt constitutes a "deposit"; and if it does, whether the company is permitted to accept such deposit and what conditions, limits and procedural requirements apply.

This distinction is particularly relevant for private companies, which frequently receive funding from directors, shareholders, promoters and group entities. Several of these receipts are specifically excluded from the definition of "deposit". However, the fact that a receipt is not a deposit does not necessarily mean that the transaction is free from regulation under the Companies Act or other applicable laws.

The deposit regime is therefore better understood as a classification-based regulatory framework, rather than merely a prohibition on accepting public deposits.

1. Statutory framework governing corporate deposits

The principal provisions governing deposits are contained in Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013, comprising Sections 73 to 76A.

The framework is supplemented by the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. The key provisions may broadly be summarised as follows:

Provision Subject Section 2(31) Definition of "deposit"

Section 73 Prohibition on acceptance of deposits from public and acceptance of deposits from members Section 74 Repayment of deposits accepted before commencement of the Act Section 75 Damages for fraud Section 76 Acceptance of deposits from public by certain public companies Section 76A Punishment for contravention of Sections 73 and 76 Rule 2 Definitions and exclusions from "deposit" Rule 3 Terms and conditions for acceptance of deposits Rule 4 Form and particulars of advertisement/circular Rule 5 onwards Deposit-related procedural requirements Rule 16 Annual return of deposits and non-deposit transactions through DPT-3 Rule 16A Financial statement disclosures Rule 17 Penal rate of interest

Section 73 establishes the general prohibition and permits companies to accept deposits from members subject to prescribed conditions. Section 76 creates a separate framework under which an eligible public company may accept deposits from persons other than its members.

The Deposit Rules, meanwhile, provide the detailed framework for determining what constitutes a deposit and which receipts are excluded.

2. What is a "deposit"?

Section 2(31) of the Act adopts an intentionally broad formulation:

"Deposit" includes any receipt of money by way of deposit or loan or in any other form by a company, but does not include such categories of amount as may be prescribed in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India.

The significance of the provision lies in the words "loan or in any other form".

A company cannot necessarily avoid the deposit framework merely by describing a receipt as:

a loan;

advance;

financial assistance;

security deposit;

temporary funding;

inter-company adjustment;

unsecured borrowing; or

promoter

The transaction must be examined against the statutory definition and the specific exclusions prescribed under Rule 2(1)(c).

At the same time, judicial authorities have historically recognised that the concepts of "loan" and "deposit" are not necessarily synonymous. In Pennwalt India Ltd. v. Registrar of Companies, the Bombay High Court observed that the dividing line between a loan and a deposit may be thin, but the two are not identical. The Court noted that the intention of the parties, the circumstances of the transaction and the obligation to repay may be relevant to determining the character of the transaction.

For the purposes of the Companies Act, however, the statutory definition is deliberately wider than an ordinary commercial understanding of a deposit.

Consequently, commercial nomenclature should not be treated as conclusive for Companies Act compliance.

3. "Exempted deposits" — an important terminology distinction

In corporate practice, amounts falling under Rule 2(1)(c) are frequently referred to as "exempted deposits".

Technically, this expression can be misleading.

The relevant receipts are not deposits which are otherwise covered by the Act but have merely been granted a relaxation. Instead, the statutory framework excludes them from the definition of "deposit" itself.

This distinction has practical consequences.

For example, where a company receives a loan from another company, the amount may be excluded from the definition of deposit under Rule 2(1)(c). However, the transaction may still be relevant under Section 186, accounting standards, related-party provisions or other regulatory requirements.

Accordingly:

"Not a deposit" should not be equated with "not regulated".

This principle is central to understanding the governance implications of the Deposit Rules.

4. Major categories of receipts excluded from the definition of deposit

Rule 2(1)(c) contains a comprehensive list of exclusions. The exclusions cover a wide range of financing and commercial transactions.

4.1 Amounts received from the Government and statutory authorities

Amounts received from:

the Central Government;

a State Government;

a local authority;

a statutory authority constituted under an Act of Parliament or a State Legislature; or

specified sources where repayment is guaranteed by the Central or State Government, are excluded from the definition of deposit.

The rationale is that such receipts arise from institutional or sovereign sources and do not represent the type of public mobilisation of funds that Chapter V is primarily intended to regulate.

5. Foreign funding and the interaction with FEMA

Specified amounts received from foreign governments, foreign or international banks, multilateral financial institutions, foreign development financial institutions, foreign export credit agencies, foreign collaborators, foreign body corporates, foreign citizens and persons resident outside India are excluded, subject to compliance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 ("FEMA") and the regulations made thereunder.

This creates an important distinction between company law and foreign exchange law.

For example, an Indian company may receive a loan from its overseas holding company which is outside the definition of "deposit" under the Deposit Rules. That does not, by itself, establish that the borrowing is permissible under FEMA.

Depending on the transaction, the company may need to examine:

whether the lender is an eligible lender;

whether the borrowing qualifies as external commercial borrowing or another permitted form of borrowing;

applicable maturity requirements;

interest and other financial parameters;

reporting requirements;

security and guarantee conditions;

end-use restrictions; and

transfer pricing and tax

Accordingly, the deposit classification should be viewed as one layer of the legal analysis, not the entire analysis.

6. Loans and facilities from banks and financial institutions

Amounts received by a company by way of specified loans or facilities from banking companies, State Bank of India and certain financial institutions are excluded from the definition of deposit.

The exclusion also extends to specified financial assistance from public financial institutions, regional financial institutions, insurance companies and scheduled banks.

The regulatory policy is relatively straightforward: borrowings from regulated financial institutions are governed by the regulatory framework applicable to those institutions and are therefore treated differently from funds mobilised by companies directly from members or the public.

However, the company must still consider:

creation and registration of charges;

borrowing powers under the Articles;

Board approvals;

shareholder approvals under Section 180, where applicable;

financial covenants;

related-party implications, where relevant; and

disclosure in the financial

Again, the exclusion from "deposit" status does not make the borrowing legally invisible.

7. Inter-corporate loans: a significant corporate funding route

One of the most commercially important exclusions is contained in Rule 2(1)(c)(vi), which excludes:

any amount received by a company from any other company.

This provision is particularly relevant to corporate groups. For example, where:

a holding company funds its subsidiary;

a subsidiary funds its holding company;

one fellow subsidiary provides working capital support to another; or

an unrelated corporate entity provides a loan,

the receipt may fall outside the definition of deposit under Rule 2(1)(c).

However, this exclusion must not be interpreted as a general exemption from corporate-law controls.

Section 186 may still apply

Section 186 regulates loans, guarantees, securities and investments by companies.

Consequently, where a company receives funding from another company, the parties should separately determine whether the transaction is permissible under Section 186 and whether the relevant limits, Board approvals, special resolution requirements and disclosures are triggered.

Related-party considerations

Where the lender and borrower have a related-party relationship, the transaction should also be examined from the perspective of Section 188, where applicable, as well as the company's related-party transaction policy and accounting disclosure requirements.

The governance principle is therefore:

A transaction can be a non-deposit transaction under Rule 2(1)(c) and nevertheless require corporate approvals and regulatory analysis under other provisions of the Act.

8. Money received from directors

Amounts received from a person who was a director of the company at the time of receipt are excluded from the definition of deposit, subject to the conditions prescribed under Rule 2(1)(c).

The exclusion is particularly significant for closely held companies where directors frequently provide temporary or long-term funding to meet working capital requirements.

The director is required to furnish a declaration in writing stating, broadly, that the amount is not being given out of funds acquired by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from another person.

Why the declaration matters

The declaration serves an important regulatory purpose.

Without such a requirement, the statutory exclusion could potentially be used to route public or third-party money through a director into the company.

The declaration therefore establishes a compliance link between:

identity of lender → source of funds → eligibility for exclusion.

Companies should therefore obtain and preserve the declaration contemporaneously with receipt of the money.

A mere ledger entry showing "Director's Loan" should not be treated as a substitute for the statutory documentation.

9. Amounts received from relatives of directors

The Deposit Rules also provide an exclusion for specified amounts received from relatives of directors in the case of a private company, subject to the applicable conditions.

This provision can be particularly relevant for family-owned businesses and closely held private companies.

However, companies should ensure that:

the person falls within the statutory meaning of "relative"; the lender's relationship with the director is documented; the source-of-funds declaration is obtained wherever required; the transaction is correctly recorded; and the receipt is appropriately reported in DPT-3 where

A broad assumption that "family funding" is automatically exempt can create classification risks.

10. Share application money and securities subscription amounts

Amounts received in connection with subscription to securities are excluded subject to the conditions prescribed by the Deposit Rules.

This exclusion is particularly relevant in:

private placements;

rights issues;

preferential allotments;

fundraising transactions; and

other capital-raising

However, the exclusion is not unconditional.

Where securities are not allotted within the prescribed period and the money is not refunded within the subsequent prescribed period, the amount may be treated as a deposit.

The framework therefore creates a strong incentive for companies to monitor the timeline from:

receipt of application money → allotment → filing of return of allotment → refund, where applicable.

This is particularly important because a transaction which initially qualifies as a capital-raising receipt can potentially acquire a different character if the statutory conditions are not satisfied.

11. Business advances and commercial receipts

The Deposit Rules contain several exclusions relating to amounts received in the ordinary course of business.

These include specified:

advances for supply of goods;

advances for provision of services;

advances in connection with property;

security deposits for performance of contracts;

long-term project-related advances;

warranty and maintenance-related amounts; and

other specified business

The exclusions recognise that companies routinely receive money before completing their contractual obligations.

Without these exclusions, ordinary customer advances could potentially fall within the deposit framework.

However, these exclusions are conditional. The 365-day issue

One of the most important practical considerations is the prescribed period for certain advances for supply of goods or provision of services.

Where the relevant transaction is not completed within the prescribed period, the company must examine whether the conditions for continued exclusion remain satisfied.

This makes ageing of advances an important corporate compliance control.

Governance implication

The finance and secretarial teams should periodically reconcile:

customer advances;

contract advances;

security deposits;

unearned revenue;

refundable advances; and

other liabilities,

against the conditions prescribed under Rule 2(1)(c).

The objective should not merely be accurate accounting; it should be accurate legal classification.

12. Promoter loans pursuant to lending institution requirements

Amounts brought in by promoters by way of unsecured loans pursuant to a stipulation imposed by a lending institution or bank are also covered by the prescribed exclusions, subject to the conditions of the relevant rule.

This is an important distinction because promoter funding may otherwise require analysis under the deposit framework.

The company should retain:

the lending institution's sanction letter;

the relevant stipulation;

the promoter loan agreement;

Board approvals; and

evidence of receipt and

The documentary trail is particularly important where the exclusion is subsequently examined by auditors, regulators or during due diligence.

13. Employee security deposits

Certain non-interest-bearing amounts received from employees, within the prescribed limits, are excluded.

The rationale is that genuine employment-related security deposits are commercial arrangements connected with the employment relationship rather than public fund mobilisation.

However, companies should ensure that:

the amount is genuinely connected with employment;

it falls within the prescribed limit;

it is non-interest-bearing where required;

the employment agreement or relevant policy supports the receipt; and

the amount is appropriately

14. Amounts received from SEBI-regulated investment vehicles

The Deposit Rules exclude amounts received from specified regulated investment vehicles, including:

SEBI-registered Alternate Investment Funds;

Domestic Venture Capital Funds;

Infrastructure Investment Trusts;

Real Estate Investment Trusts; and

SEBI-registered Mutual Funds,

subject to the applicable regulatory framework.

This exclusion is significant for companies raising funds from institutional investors. However, the transaction may simultaneously involve:

securities-law compliance;

private placement requirements;

valuation;

pricing;

investor rights;

foreign investment regulations, where applicable; and

tax

Again, deposit exclusion should not be confused with an overall regulatory exemption.

15. Convertible notes issued by start-ups

The Deposit Rules contain a specific exclusion for qualifying convertible notes issued by start-up companies.

An amount of ₹25 lakh or more received by a start-up company by way of a convertible note, in a single tranche, from a person is excluded where the convertible note is convertible into equity shares or repayable within a period not exceeding 10 years from the date of issue.

The period was extended from five years to ten years through the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Amendment Rules, 2020, and the definition of start-up was aligned with the relevant DPIIT notification.

This provision illustrates the policy balance underlying the Deposit Rules: while the law seeks to prevent companies from informally mobilising public deposits, it also recognises legitimate alternative funding structures used by start-ups.

Nevertheless, a start-up relying on this exclusion should separately examine:

FEMA, where the investor is non-resident;

valuation and pricing;

securities-law requirements;

RBI requirements;

conversion mechanics;

shareholder approvals; and

tax

16. The special position of private companies

Private companies occupy an important position within the deposit framework.

Ordinarily, a company covered by Section 73(2) cannot accept or renew deposits from its members if the amount of such deposits, together with other deposits outstanding, exceeds 35% of the aggregate of its paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium account.

However, Rule 3(3) provides a specific relaxation for private companies.

A private company may accept from its members monies up to 100% of the aggregate of paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium account, subject to the applicable conditions and reporting requirements.

Further, the maximum limit does not apply to specified classes of private companies, including:

a private company which is a recognised start-up, for the prescribed period; and

certain private companies which are neither associates nor subsidiaries of another company, satisfy prescribed borrowing thresholds and have not defaulted in repayment of specified

The relaxation was extended for start-ups from five years to ten years from incorporation through the 2020 amendment.

An important distinction

The relaxation for private companies concerns deposits from members.

It should not be read as permitting a private company to accept deposits indiscriminately from unrelated individuals or members of the public.

The source of the funds therefore remains a critical factor.

17. Acceptance of deposits from the public by eligible public companies

Section 76 creates a separate framework for certain public companies to accept deposits from persons other than their members.

The Deposit Rules define an eligible company by reference to:

net worth of at least ₹100 crore; or

turnover of at least ₹500 crore,

along with the applicable approval and procedural requirements.

Such companies are required to comply with the requirements applicable to deposit acceptance, including the requirements of Section 73 and the Deposit Rules. Section 76 also contemplates credit-rating and other safeguards intended to protect depositors.

The framework reflects a fundamental policy distinction:

ordinary companies are not permitted to freely mobilise deposits from the public; only specified companies satisfying the statutory conditions can do so.

Deposit acceptance is subject to multiple safeguards

Where a company is legally permitted to accept deposits, the regulatory framework does not end with establishing eligibility.

Depending upon the nature of the company and deposits, the framework can involve:

shareholder approval;

issuance of a circular or advertisement;

filing of the circular with the Registrar;

maintenance of deposit repayment reserve;

deposit insurance requirements, where applicable;

appointment of deposit trustees for secured deposits;

creation and registration of security;

maintenance of registers;

issuance of deposit receipts;

deposit-related disclosures;

periodic reporting; and

repayment within the stipulated

These safeguards demonstrate that the deposit regime is fundamentally a depositor-protection framework.

19. Deposit Repayment Reserve

The Act requires companies accepting deposits to maintain a deposit repayment reserve in accordance with the prescribed requirements.

The purpose is to ensure that a portion of the company's liquid resources remains available to meet deposit repayment obligations.

This requirement has a direct governance dimension.

The Board should not consider deposit acceptance merely as a financing decision. It should also consider whether the company has adequate liquidity and cash-flow capacity to meet the repayment obligations when they fall due.

The requirement is therefore connected with:

liquidity management → solvency → depositor protection → Board oversight.

20. Consequences of repayment default

The statutory framework imposes significant consequences where deposits are not repaid.

Section 74 deals with repayment of deposits accepted before commencement of the Act, while Section 75 addresses damages for fraud.

Section 75 is particularly significant because where failure to repay is connected with acceptance of deposits with intent to defraud depositors or for a fraudulent purpose, responsible officers may incur personal liability for losses or damages suffered by depositors.

Section 76A further prescribes consequences for contraventions involving acceptance of deposits.

The broader governance message is clear:

Deposit-taking creates a fiduciary and financial responsibility that extends beyond the ordinary debtor-creditor relationship.

21. DPT-3: reporting does not end with actual deposits

One of the most misunderstood aspects of the Deposit Rules is the annual filing of Form DPT-3.

Rule 16 requires a company, other than a Government company, to file Form DPT-3 on or before 30 June each year, reporting information as at 31 March. The MCA's DPT-3 instruction kit confirms that the form is used not only for deposits but also for transactions not considered deposits under Rule 2(1)(c).

This is significant.

A company may have no deposits in the strict legal sense but still have outstanding:

inter-company loans;

director loans;

certain advances;

specified financial institution borrowings; or

other receipts covered by Rule 2(1)(c).

Such amounts may still need to be captured in the relevant sections of DPT-3. Therefore:

Absence of deposits does not automatically mean that DPT-3 is not applicable.

The MCA's current DPT-3 instruction kit specifically states that the return covers deposits as well as outstanding receipts of money or loans which are not considered deposits under Rule 2(1)(c).

22. Auditor's role in DPT-3

The Deposit Rules require the information in DPT-3 to be duly audited, and following the 2022 amendment, the auditor is required to submit a declaration in Form DPT-3 concerning the particulars furnished.

This significantly elevates the importance of the company's underlying classification. The finance and secretarial teams should therefore reconcile DPT-3 with:

the trial balance;

borrowing schedules;

loan confirmations;

related-party balances;

director declarations;

inter-company confirmations;

customer advance schedules;

financial statements; and

previous year's DPT-

A mismatch between the books and DPT-3 can raise questions during audit and regulatory review.

23. Financial statement disclosures

The Deposit Rules also require specified disclosures regarding amounts received from directors and, in the case of private companies, specified amounts received from directors or relatives of directors.

Accordingly, the classification of a receipt as a non-deposit does not eliminate the need for transparent financial reporting.

The financial statements should provide users with sufficient information to understand the company's financing arrangements, particularly where substantial funding has been provided by promoters, directors or group entities.

This is important from the perspective of:

minority shareholders;

lenders;

investors;

auditors;

prospective acquirers; and



24. Section 186: the parallel compliance layer

A recurring error in practice is to treat the Deposit Rules as the sole legal framework applicable to corporate funding.

This is incorrect.

Consider the following example:

Company A receives ₹10 crore from Company B.

The amount may be excluded from the definition of deposit because it is received from another company.

However, the parties should still examine whether:

Company B's lending falls within Section 186;

the prescribed limits have been exceeded;

Board approval is required;

shareholder approval is required;

disclosure requirements apply;

the transaction is with a related party; and

the transaction is consistent with the company's constitutional

Thus, the legal classification may be:

Not a deposit + regulated loan transaction.

This distinction should form part of every corporate funding checklist.

25. Section 180 and borrowing powers

Depending upon the company's circumstances, the Board should also consider Section 180(1)(c), which regulates borrowing powers of specified public companies beyond the aggregate of paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium, subject to the statutory framework.

Therefore, a transaction may simultaneously require consideration under:

Section 73;

Deposit Rules;

Section 180;

Section 186;

Section 188;

FEMA; and

other applicable

A deposit analysis should therefore be integrated with the company's overall borrowing-authority framework.

26. Related-party transactions and group funding

Group funding arrangements deserve particular attention. A company may receive funding from:

its holding company;

a subsidiary;

a fellow subsidiary;

an associate;

a promoter group entity; or

another related

Although inter-company receipts may be excluded from "deposit" status, the Board should nevertheless assess:

whether the lender is a related party; whether Section 188 is attracted; whether Section 186 applies; whether the transaction is at arm's length where required; whether the transaction is in the ordinary course of business; whether the company's related-party policy applies; whether disclosure is required in the financial statements; and whether the transaction has been appropriately

The exemption from the deposit definition should therefore never be treated as a substitute for a related-party transaction analysis.

27. FEMA implications for foreign group funding

The issue becomes even more important where the lender is an overseas group company. For example, an Indian subsidiary may receive an unsecured loan from its foreign parent.

From a Companies Act perspective, the amount may fall within the relevant exclusion for specified foreign receipts.

However, FEMA may independently regulate the transaction.

The company may need to consider whether the borrowing is permitted under the applicable RBI framework and whether the transaction satisfies the relevant conditions.

This demonstrates a broader compliance principle:

A Companies Act exclusion does not override another statute.

The company must satisfy each applicable regulatory regime independently.

28. Classification should be based on substance and conditions

A robust compliance approach should involve a transaction-level analysis. For every significant receipt of money, the company should record:

Parameter Question Source Who provided the money? Legal status Is the provider a bank, company, director, member, promoter, employee or third party? Nature Loan, advance, subscription, security deposit or other receipt? Purpose Why was the money received? Tenure When is it repayable? Interest Is interest payable? Security Is security provided? Exclusion Which specific clause of Rule 2(1)(c) applies? Conditions Are all conditions of the exclusion satisfied? Other law Does Section 186, 188, FEMA or another regulation apply? Approval What Board/shareholder approval is required? Reporting Is DPT-3 applicable? Monitoring Can the classification change over time?

Such a matrix is particularly useful for companies with multiple funding arrangements.

29. Classification risk in due diligence

The deposit framework is also important in corporate due diligence. A due diligence exercise should not merely ask:

"Does the company have any deposits?"

Instead, it should ask:

What outstanding loans exist?

Who are the lenders?

Are any lenders directors or relatives of directors?

Are there inter-company loans?

Are there outstanding customer advances?

Are there promoter loans?

Are there unsecured borrowings?

Are there outstanding share application monies?

Are any amounts reported as "other liabilities"?

Has DPT-3 been filed?

Does DPT-3 reconcile with the financial statements?

Are director declarations available?

Are there any deposits that have exceeded their permitted tenure?

Are any excluded receipts dependent upon conditions that have subsequently ceased to be satisfied?

This approach is particularly important in acquisitions, investment rounds and restructuring transactions.

An amount incorrectly classified as an exempted receipt may become a compliance issue requiring remediation before closing.

30. Common compliance pitfalls

Pitfall 1: Treating every director loan as automatically exempt

A director loan is subject to the prescribed conditions.

Better practice: obtain the required declaration and maintain it with the transaction records.

Pitfall 2: Assuming an inter-company loan requires no Companies Act approval

The fact that the receipt is not a deposit does not eliminate Section 186 or other applicable provisions.

Better practice: undertake a separate Section 186 analysis.

Pitfall 3: Ignoring DPT-3 because the company has no deposits

DPT-3 also covers specified transactions that are not considered deposits.

Better practice: reconcile all relevant outstanding receipts and loans as at 31 March before filing DPT-3.

Pitfall 4: Treating customer advances as permanently outside the Deposit Rules

Certain business advances are excluded only if prescribed conditions are satisfied.

Better practice: conduct periodic ageing and contractual reviews.

Pitfall 5: Relying on ledger narration

Entries such as "Loan from Director", "Advance from Customer" or "Group Company Loan" are not by themselves sufficient evidence of statutory classification.

Better practice: maintain the underlying agreement, declaration, sanction letter, invoice, contract or other documentary basis.

Pitfall 6: Ignoring FEMA

A foreign funding transaction may be outside the definition of deposit but still be regulated under FEMA.

Better practice: conduct a separate foreign exchange law analysis.

Pitfall 7: Failing to monitor the transaction after receipt

An amount may qualify for an exclusion when received but cease to satisfy the conditions subsequently.

Better practice: introduce periodic monitoring rather than treating classification as a one-time exercise.

31. Governance implications for the Board

The deposit framework should be viewed as a Board-level governance matter for companies with material borrowings or complex funding structures.

The Board should consider implementing the following controls.

31.1 Annual deposit classification review

Before the annual DPT-3 filing, management should place before the Board or an appropriate committee a summary of:

deposits;

excluded receipts;

lender-wise balances;

related-party funding;

director funding;

customer advances; and

outstanding share application

31.2 Funding register

A central funding register should contain:

lender name;

amount;

date of receipt;

interest;

maturity;

security;

legal classification;

applicable exclusion;

approval reference; and

reporting

31.3 Supporting-document checklist

For every excluded receipt, the company should maintain evidence demonstrating why the exclusion applies.

31.4 DPT-3 reconciliation

DPT-3 should be reconciled with the balance sheet and borrowing schedules before filing.

31.5 Legal review of unusual funding

Unusual or large receipts should be reviewed before acceptance rather than after year-end.

32. Deposit compliance as a "three-layer" framework

From a governance perspective, the deposit regime can be understood through three layers.

Layer 1 — Classification Is the receipt a deposit?

This is determined primarily under Section 2(31) and Rule 2(1)(c).

Layer 2 — Permissibility

If it is a deposit, can the company legally accept it? This involves Sections 73 and 76 and the Deposit Rules. Layer 3 — Ancillary compliance

Even if it is not a deposit, what other laws apply?

This may involve:

Section 180;

Section 186;

Section 188;

FEMA;

SEBI regulations;

RBI regulations;

tax laws;

accounting standards; and

sector-specific

This three-layer approach is more effective than treating the Deposit Rules as a standalone compliance requirement.

33. Broader policy rationale

The deposit framework reflects a broader legislative policy.

Companies can legitimately require borrowed capital. However, unrestricted mobilisation of funds from the public can expose individuals to significant financial risk, particularly where the company does not operate as a regulated financial institution.

The Companies Act therefore attempts to strike a balance:

legitimate corporate borrowing + controlled access to public funds + depositor protection + transparency.

The extensive exclusions recognise that not every receipt creates the same risk.

A bank loan, inter-company loan, director funding, customer advance and public deposit have materially different commercial and regulatory characteristics.

The Deposit Rules therefore differentiate between these transactions rather than applying a uniform regime.

34. The distinction between "exclusion" and "relaxation" matters

From a legal drafting perspective, one of the most important distinctions is between: an exclusion from the definition of deposit, and

a relaxation from compliance applicable to deposits.

Where Rule 2(1)(c) applies, the transaction is outside the definition of deposit.

Where a company is permitted to accept deposits subject to a higher limit or a particular procedural relaxation, the transaction remains a deposit but benefits from the relevant relaxation.

This distinction affects:

DPT-3 reporting;

deposit limits;

repayment reserve;

depositor protection provisions;

documentation;

financial statement disclosures; and

consequences of

Corporate advisers should therefore use the expression "amounts not considered as deposits under Rule 2(1)(c)" where precision is required.

35. Practical compliance checklist

Companies can adopt the following checklist:

At the time of receipt

Identify the lender/person providing

Identify the commercial

Review the underlying

Determine whether Rule 2(1)(c)

Document the relevant

Obtain declarations where

Obtain Board/shareholder approvals where

Check Section 186 and Section

Check Section 180 borrowing limits where

Check FEMA for foreign

During the year

Monitor maturity

Track customer

Monitor share application

Track director and promoter

Monitor related-party

Monitor conditions attached to

At year-end

Reconcile the borrowing

Review all excluded

Identify amounts that may have changed

Prepare DPT-

Reconcile DPT-3 with financial

Obtain auditor's declaration/certification as

Review financial statement

At Board level

Review material funding

Ensure appropriate

Monitor liquidity and repayment

Ensure compliance with multiple applicable

Record material funding decisions appropriately in Board

36. Conclusion

The legal framework governing corporate deposits under the Companies Act, 2013 is significantly more nuanced than a simple prohibition on accepting deposits.

The starting point is the broad statutory definition of "deposit", which encompasses receipts by way of deposit, loan or in any other form. The Deposit Rules then carve out a range of transactions, including specified bank and financial institution borrowings, inter-corporate receipts, director funding, certain business advances, securities subscription money, promoter loans, specified employee deposits, regulated investment receipts and qualifying start-up convertible notes.

These exclusions are commercially important because they allow companies to access legitimate sources of financing without subjecting every form of funding to the full deposit regime.

However, the exclusions are transaction-specific and condition-dependent.

The principal compliance risk arises when companies move from the correct proposition: "This amount is not a deposit under Rule 2(1)(c)"

to the incorrect conclusion:

"Therefore, no other Companies Act compliance is required."

In reality, an excluded receipt may still be subject to Section 186, Section 188, Section 180, FEMA, SEBI regulations, RBI requirements, accounting standards and tax laws.

The annual DPT-3 filing further reinforces this distinction. A company may have no deposits in the conventional sense and nevertheless be required to report outstanding transactions which are not considered deposits. The MCA's DPT-3 framework expressly contemplates reporting both deposits and specified non-deposit receipts.

From a governance perspective, companies should therefore move away from a purely form-driven approach and establish a funding classification and monitoring framework. Every significant receipt of money should be mapped to its source, purpose, statutory exclusion, supporting documentation and other applicable regulatory requirements.

For private companies in particular, where director, promoter, shareholder and group-company funding is common, this approach can help prevent inadvertent breaches and provide a defensible audit trail.

Ultimately, the key principle is simple:

The question is not merely whether a company has borrowed money; it is whether the receipt falls within the statutory definition of deposit, whether an exclusion applies, whether the conditions for that exclusion continue to be satisfied, and what other legal and governance requirements apply to the transaction.

A disciplined approach to classification, documentation, Board oversight and periodic monitoring is therefore essential to ensuring that corporate funding arrangements remain compliant with the Companies Act and the broader Indian regulatory framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.