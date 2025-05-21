ARTICLE
21 May 2025

219th Webinar On "Compulsory Delisting & Possibilities For Re-listing" (Video)

CP
Corporate Professionals

Contributor

Corporate Professionals (CP) is a group of dedicated professionals providing innovative business solutions since 2003. We offer integrated legal, techno-legal, and financial consulting services through specialized firms. CP's expertise includes Company Law, Insolvency Law, Securities Laws, FEMA, Corporate Restructuring, Taxation, Business Setup, Compliance, and Regulatory Approvals. Additionally, we provide Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory, Corporate Funding, Valuation, and Business Modeling services through our SEBI Registered Merchant Banker and IBBI registered Valuer Entity. we deliver high-quality, research-oriented solutions for diverse corporate needs.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Compulsory delisting under SEBI regulations not only removes a company's securities from the exchange but also triggers a 10-year debarment from accessing the capital markets for the company, its promoters, companies promoted by such promoters, whole-time directors and persons responsible for ensuring compliance with securities laws.

Additionally, the promoters, promoter group, whole-time directors, and persons responsible for compliance are ineligible to become directors of any listed company until the exit option is provided to the public shareholders.

This webinar will help promoters, directors, compliance officers, legal professionals and stakeholders understand the implications of such compulsory delisting, explore the possible pathways after debarment, discuss practical steps to navigate the regulatory landscape and possible pathways for relisting of company.

Key Discussion Points in the webinar are:

  • Overview of Regulations relating to Compulsory Delisting;
  • Consequences of Compulsory Delisting;
  • Legal remedies and compliance strategies post-delisting;
  • Learning from real case studies: What worked and what didn't;
  • Practical roadmap: How companies can get ready for the post-compulsory delisting phase;
  • Possibilities for Relisting of Company.

