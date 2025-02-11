EY On Budget 2025: Key Amendments Proposed In Union Budget 2025 For The Chemical Sector

The Hon'ble Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2025 on 01 February 2025 in the Lok Sabha. We bring you the key amendments proposed in Finance Bill 2025 with respect to chemical sector.

Budget 2025 aims to achieve the twin objectives of continuing to embark on the path of fiscal prudence, and spurring domestic consumption, thereby catalysing the growth of India's GDP, exports and MSMEs. We bring you a detailed analysis on the reforms announced by the Hon'ble Finance Minister in her budget speech in respect of chemical sector.

Amid continuing global geopolitical headwinds which suggest lower global economic growth over the medium term, the Indian economy has emerged as the fastest-growing economy amongst all major global economies. The Indian economy has been robustly supported by the chemical sector which has shown resilience and has emerged as a cornerstone to the agriculture and manufacturing sector, which play a vital role in achieving India's goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

Given this backdrop, the Indian Budget 2025 has continued to lay down the framework of Modi government's efforts towards accelerating growth and securing inclusive development, boosting private sector investments, uplifting household sentiments and enhancing spending power of middle class.

While sector specific reforms and the much-awaited PLI scheme, could have provided the much desired stimuli for a sector which has been bravely bracing headwinds through challenging times, the reforms proposed in the Budget 2025 will augment consumption driven manufacturing and agriculture sector growth, indirectly giving an impetus to the chemical industry.

