Product Liability 2025

It serves as a ready reckoner on the applicable standards that govern the administration and enforcement of product liability legislation in India.

1. Liability Systems

1.1 What systems of product liability are available (i.e. liability in respect of damage to persons or property resulting from the supply of products found to be defective or faulty)? Is liability fault based, or strict, or both? Does contractual liability play any role? Can liability be imposed for breach of statutory obligations, e.g. consumer fraud statutes?

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 (CPA 2019) is a welfare legislation enacted for the protection and enforcement of the rights of consumers. The CPA 2019 codifies Product Liability and defines it as the 'responsibility of a product manufacturer or product seller, of any product or service, to compensate for any harm caused to a consumer by such defective product manufactured or sold or by deficiency in services relating thereto'.

In addition to consumer protection laws, there exist multiple general and sector-specific laws that form part of the legal framework governing product liability in India that, in certain instances, may overlap with one another depending on the sector and facts of the case. These substantive civil laws apply to claims of product liability in India and include:

the Sale of Goods Act, 1930 (SGA); the Indian Contract Act, 1872 (Contract Act); and the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (BIS Act).

The CPA 2019 provides for the constitution of specialised Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (Consumer Commissions), where aggrieved parties may institute a product liability action against a product manufacturer, product seller or product service provider for any harm caused to a consumer in the following scenarios:

the products supplied are defective; the consumer has been charged excessively for the product; products that are hazardous to life and safety are being offered by a trader who is aware of the unsafe nature of the products and offers products in contravention of prescribed standards; and any unfair or restrictive trade practices are adopted by the trader.

However, jurisdiction of the Consumer Commissions for product liability actions under the CPA 2019 is only available to aggrieved parties who fall under the definition of 'consumer' under the CPA 2019. Such definition includes persons who have purchased or hired goods or services for consideration, and it does not extend to purchases made for resale or commercial purposes. An aggrieved party who does not fall within the definition of 'consumer' under the CPA 2019 can approach the courts to seek grievance redressal through a civil or commercial suit for tortious or contractual liability.

The SGA governs the relationship of a seller and buyer of moveable goods in India. The SGA specifically provides for implied conditions or warranties undertaken by the seller with respect to the fitness and merchantable quality of the product sold, and that there is an implied warranty for the goods sold to be free from defects. A breach of such implied warranty entitles the purchaser to sue for damages. In a contractual breach, apportionment of liability is ordinarily contractually driven and may be joint or several (or both) depending on the provisions of the contract and the facts and circumstances of the case. By virtue of contractual arrangements, parties are permitted to exclude liability for indirect losses even if they were aware of such losses when they entered into the contract.

Further, as India is a common law country, courts are influenced by principles of justice, equity and good conscience, and principles enshrined in tort law. Courts have developed principles of fault-based liability (such as negligence) and principles of strict liability. The CPA 2019 imposes strict liability upon product manufacturers, even if such product manufacturer establishes under the Act that he was not negligent or fraudulent in making the express warranty of a product. A consumer can also approach the appropriate Consumer Commission (on the basis of pecuniary value of the claims made), in the event of any defect in the product purchased or any deficiency of service.

The provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), such as those relating to criminal negligence, fraud, and cheating, may apply in cases of defective products supplied if the complainant is able to establish criminal intent on the part of the manufacturers or suppliers.

There are also regulations, such as the BIS Act and the rules thereunder, that set out mandatory and voluntary standards and specifications applicable to products across different sectors and industries. If any goods or articles do not conform to a mandatory standard, the regulatory authority under the BIS Act has the power to issue directions to cease the supply and sale of such goods and may also recall the supply of such goods or articles that have already been supplied or offered for sale. Under the BIS Act, the licensed holder selling any non-conforming goods may be directed by the regulatory authority to:

repair, replace or reprocess the non-conforming goods or articles in a manner as may be specified; pay compensation to the consumer; and be liable for the injury caused by such non-conforming goods or articles.

The BIS Act also provides for penal consequences, including fines and imprisonment for non-conformance to prescribed standards.

In addition to the foregoing, specific areas such as the food, pharmaceuticals, automotive and electronics industries have specific laws that govern and regulate product standards, product safety and liability in these sectors, which also prescribe penalties that may be imposed for breach of statutory obligations.

1.2 Does the state operate any special liability regimes or compensation schemes for particular products, e.g. medicinal products or vaccines?

The state does not operate any scheme of compensation for particular products. The one exception to this being the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSSA), which stipulates that compensation shall be payable to a consumer by the manufacturer, distributor, importer or seller (as the case may be) for the injury or death caused to a consumer from the consumption of an article of food.

There have been instances where relevant authorities have directed compensation to be paid by manufacturers for supplying faulty products. One such incident involves the manufacture of faulty hip implants by Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd. (J&J), where an expert committee was set up by the Government of India to determine the quantum of compensation payable by J&J to patients who received such faulty implants, as it related to health and safety.

Based on the findings of the expert committee, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation directed J&J to pay compensation to patients who had received the faulty hip implants. Similarly, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed J&J to pay compensation to the affected patients. J&J has challenged this direction before the Delhi High Court on the grounds that the Government does not have jurisdiction under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (Drugs Act) to direct J&J to pay compensation. This matter is still pending consideration.

1.3 Who bears responsibility for the fault/defect? The manufacturer, the importer, the distributor, the "retail" supplier, or all of these?

In cases of defective products that also result in contractual breaches, apportionment of liability is ordinarily contractually driven and may be joint or several between the manufacturer and seller (or both) depending on the provisions of the contract and the factual context. Usually, the warranty with respect to the product is provided by the manufacturer alone and is passed on by the seller/retailer to the consumer, thereby creating privity of contract between the manufacturer and the consumer.

In cases of tort, the Indian courts recognise the principle of joint and several liability and multiple parties may be held jointly liable in respect of any tortious claim by an affected person in the event that the parties (i) have, acting in concert, committed a wrongful act resulting in loss or damage to the affected person, or (ii) when not acting in concert, have, by their individual wrongful acts, caused loss or damage to the affected person. In exceptional cases, courts have apportioned the liability between multiple tortfeasors on the basis of material evidence available on record, indicating the degree of liability of each tortfeasor.

The CPA 2019 sets out specific instances in which action can be initiated by a complainant against a product manufacturer, product service provider or product seller, who may be held jointly or severally liable for any harm caused to him due to the defective product. Further, a product manufacturer may be held liable under the CPA 2019 even in cases where it is established that there was no negligence or fraud in making the express warranty of a product.

In cases where the goods or articles sold do not conform to the standards set under the BIS Act, the licence holder or certified body or their representatives may be held liable to compensate the consumer for the injury caused by such non-conforming goods or articles. In addition, the FSSA, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (MVA) and the Drugs Act also impose liability on manufacturers, sellers, distributors, importers, or other parties for non-compliance.

1.4 May a regulatory authority be found liable in respect of a defective/faulty product? If so, in what circumstances?

While regulatory authorities prescribe compliance standards and implement enforcement of legislation, there is no statutory liability against a regulatory authority with respect to a defective or faulty product.

1.5 In what circumstances is there an obligation to recall products, and in what way may a claim for failure to recall be brought?

There is no single designated regulatory body that governs product safety reporting or recalls in India. However, sector-specific statutes envisage and provide for recall procedures for defective products. A non-exhaustive list of such procedures is produced hereinbelow.

Recall under the CPA 2019

The CPA 2019 provides for the establishment of a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class and prevent the violation of rights of consumers. The CCPA has the power to investigate violations of consumer rights or unfair trade practices, direct the recall of goods that are found to be dangerous, hazardous or unsafe, and issue financial penalties upon manufacturers who are found to be in violation of laws and guidelines in force. Instances of the CCPA taking such actions have been elaborated on in the sections below.

Recall under the MVA

Through an amendment in 2019 to the MVA, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) was empowered to direct a motor vehicle manufacturer to recall a particular type or variant of motor vehicles if a defect: (i) is found in a vehicle that may harm the environment, driver, occupants, or other road users; or (ii)is reported to the MoRTH.

If a component of a motor vehicle is found to be defective, the MoRTH may order the motor vehicle manufacturer to recall all motor vehicles that contain such component. If an order for recall has been passed by the MoRTH, the manufacturer will be liable to: (i) reimburse the buyers; (ii) replace or repair the defective motor vehicle; or (iii) pay any fines that may be prescribed.

The MVA also permits motor vehicle manufacturers to initiate voluntary recalls, and in such cases, the manufacturer will not be liable to pay any additional fines.

Recall under the BIS Act

If the Bureau of Indian Standards finds that goods or articles bearing standard marks do not conform to the requirements of the relevant standard, it has the power to direct the certified body or licence holder or its representative to stop the supply and sale of the non-conforming goods or articles, and to direct the recall of the non-conforming goods or articles. The BIS Act also provides for penal consequences, including fines and imprisonment for non-conformance with prescribed standards and other acts of non-compliance.

Recall under the Drugs Act read with the Medical Devices Rules, 2017

Manufacturers or distributors that obtain licences for the manufacture and distribution of drugs and medical devices are required to adhere to a number of conditions, including the recall of devices that do not meet specified standards. The relevant licensing authority also has the power to order the recall of devices that do not conform to the prescribed standards. In addition, the rules framed under the Drugs Act impose a general obligation on manufacturers or authorised agents to (i) indicate the reason for withdrawal and recall drugs and medical devices (manufactured or imported) that are likely to pose a risk to users' health, and (ii) inform the competent authority of the relevant details. Contravention of the provisions could result in penal consequences, including fines, imprisonment, cancellation, suspension or debarment of the licence holder.

Recall under the FSSA

The Food Safety and Standards (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017 (Food Recall Regulations) framed under the FSSA contain detailed provisions and procedures for the removal of food that is unsafe, including by way of recalls, and require all food business operators (FBOs) engaged in the manufacture, import or wholesale supply of food to have an up-to-date recall plan. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Food Authority) is required to monitor the progress of a recall and assess the effectiveness of the action taken by the FBOs.

Under the provisions of the Food Recall Regulations, the Food Authority can (i) ensure removal of food under recall from all stages of the food chain, (ii) disseminate information to the consumers concerned and customers, and (iii) retrieve, destroy or reprocess food under recall. Prior to the notification of the Food Recall Regulations, the Food Authority used its inherent powers under the FSSA to recall defective or unsafe food.

1.6 Do criminal sanctions apply to the supply of defective products?

Criminal sanctions, including imprisonment, have been prescribed under various sector-specific laws, such as the FSSA, the Drugs Act and the MVA, for the manufacture and supply of defective products. The CPA 2019 and the BIS Act also impose penalties and prescribe imprisonment for the supply of products that do not adhere to minimum specifications as prescribed.

Further, if criminal intent can be attributed to the offence committed, the breaching party can be held liable to varying degree under the BNS.

2. Causation

2.1 Who has the burden of proving fault/defect and damage?

In product liability actions, the burden of proof rests upon the complainant alleging such defect or deficiency in service. Similarly, for actions under contract or tort, the aggrieved party bears the burden of proof for establishing their claim.

Under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA), liability to prove the existence of facts is upon the person asserting those facts, i.e., the claimant/plaintiff. Any party seeking the court's intervention as to enforcement of its legal rights must prove the facts that establish and substantiate its claim.

In a criminal case involving product liability or product defect, the burden of proof generally lies on the prosecution, except where statute provides otherwise.

2.2 What test is applied for proof of causation? Is it enough for the claimant to show that the defendant wrongly exposed the claimant to an increased risk of a type of injury known to be associated with the product, even if it cannot be proved by the claimant that the injury would not have arisen without such exposure? Is it necessary to prove that the product to which the claimant was exposed has actually malfunctioned and caused injury, or is it sufficient that all the products or the batch to which the claimant was exposed carry an increased, but unpredictable, risk of malfunction?

In claims relating to defects in products, depending on the factual circumstances, the aggrieved party should have suffered a loss to claim damages from the breaching party. The CPA 2019 identifies that an action for product liability may be instituted before the appropriate commission for 'any harm caused'on account of a defective product, implying that actual harm/loss is a precondition for the institution of a product liability action. However, in some cases, the manufacturer or importer will be liable to recall all defective products, rectify the defect, replace the defective part or product, or pay compensation if such rectification or replacement is not possible, without actual loss having been suffered by every claimant, if a product defect has been discovered or admitted by such manufacturer or importer. Although judicial precedents are lacking on this aspect, we believe that a claimant will not be entitled to damages on account of merely being exposed to a defective product without actually suffering any loss, damage or harm.

Various sector-specific statutes, such as the Drugs Act, the FSSA and the MVA, do not require mens rea or intent to be established for the person to be held liable for a defective/non-conforming product. Under the said statutes, establishing that the products offered for sale do not comply with the requisite regulatory standard is sufficient to hold a person liable.

2.3 What is the legal position if it cannot be established which of several possible producers manufactured the defective product? Does any form of market-share liability apply?

In India, consumer products/packaged commodities are required to mandatorily specify details of the manufacturer and, if applicable, the importer. Therefore, it is unlikely that a claimant would not be able to establish the manufacturer of a defective product. In any event, such instances (i.e., where it is not possible to establish which of several possible producers manufactured the defective product) have not been tested in the Indian scenario, and the legal position on this has yet to evolve.

Regardless, various statutes, such as the FSSA, the CPA 2019 and the Drugs Act, provide for the joint and several liability of the manufacturer, distributor, seller, and importer (as the case may be) for the sale of defective products or products that do not comply with the requisite regulatory standard.

2.4 Does a failure to warn give rise to liability and, if so, in what circumstances? What information, advice and warnings are taken into account: only information provided directly to the injured party, or also information supplied to an intermediary in the chain of supply between the manufacturer and consumer? Does it make any difference to the answer if the product can only be obtained through the intermediary who owes a separate obligation to assess the suitability of the product for the particular consumer, e.g. a surgeon using a temporary or permanent medical device, a doctor prescribing a medicine or a pharmacist recommending a medicine? Is there any principle of "learned intermediary" under your law pursuant to which the supply of information to the learned intermediary discharges the duty owed by the manufacturer to the ultimate consumer to make available appropriate product information?

Mandatory labelling requirements typically include specifications of use and statutory warnings of the product. In addition, the CPA 2019 holds the product manufacturer and product service provider liable in case of non-issuance of adequate instructions or warnings to prevent any harm that may be caused by the product. Further, under the CPA 2019, a product seller is liable if it does not pass on the warnings or instructions given by the product manufacturer regarding the dangers involved or proper usage of the product to the consumer and such failure to inform was held to be the proximate cause of the harm.

While, as a general principle, the concept of 'learned intermediary' is not specifically recognised in the Indian context, the CPA 2019 provides for the following specific instances in which a product manufacturer will not be held liable:

the product was purchased by an employer for use at the workplace and warnings or instructions of usage had been communicated to the employer; the product was sold as material to be used in another product, warnings or instructions of usage had been communicated to the purchaser and harm was caused by the end product; or the product was legally meant to be used under the supervision of an expert and reasonable means were employed by the product manufacturer to communicate the warnings or instructions of usage to those experts.

3. Defences and Estoppel

3.1 What defences, if any, are available?

The defences typically available to manufacturers, distributors or sellers in product liability claims include the following:

the product being compliant with requisite statutory standards; the product not being 'defective'; loss or injury being owed to negligence or misuse by the consumer or buyer, including contributory negligence; the consumer or buyer examining the goods prior to purchase and accepting them, being satisfied of their quality or specification; or contractually agreed disclaimers or limitations on warranties in terms of scope, period, recourse, and amount.

Additionally, the defences available to a product manufacturer, seller or service provider under the CPA 2019 include:

the purchaser or user of the product not being a 'consumer' as defined under the CPA 2019; the product not being 'defective' as defined under the CPA 2019; there being no 'harm' caused to a consumer by the use of the defective product, as defined under the CPA 2019; in case of a claim brought against a product seller, it being proved that at the time of the harm, the product was misused, altered or modified; the consumer being under the influence of alcohol or prescription drugs not prescribed by a medical practitioner; the product manufacturer failing to instruct or warn about a danger that is obvious or commonly known to the user or consumer of such product or which such user or consumer ought to have known, taking into account the characteristics of such product; or in case of a claim brought against a product manufacturer, the exceptions to the requirement to provide adequate warnings or instructions, as detailed in our response to question 2.4, as applicable.

In addition to the foregoing, defendants (such as manufacturers, distributors, or sellers) could also contend that a civil action or complaint is barred by limitation in case of belated actions.

However, as noted above, various statutes do not require mens rea or intent to be proved if it is established that the products sold do not conform with the requisite regulatory standards. Further, the FSSA stipulates that compensation shall be payable to a consumer by the manufacturer/distributor/importer/seller (as the case may be) for the injury or death caused to a consumer from the consumption of an article of food.

3.2 Is there a state of the art/development risk defence? Is there a defence if the fault/defect in the product was not discoverable given the state of scientific and technical knowledge at the time of supply? If there is such a defence, is it for the claimant to prove that the fault/defect was discoverable, or is it for the manufacturer to prove that it was not?

There is no state of the art/development risk defence available to manufacturers in India.

3.3 Is it a defence for the manufacturer to show that he complied with regulatory and/or statutory requirements relating to the development, manufacture, licensing, marketing and supply of the product?

Demonstrating compliance with regulatory and/or statutory requirements, prescribed standards, licensing requirements, etc., although it might assist in mitigating liability, is not always an absolute shield to absolving the manufacturer from all liability in relation to a defective product.

3.4 Can claimants re-litigate issues of fault, defect, or the capability of a product to cause a certain type of damage, provided they arise in separate proceedings brought by a different claimant, or does some form of issue estoppel prevent this?

The cause of action, amount of harm and nature of the damage dictate the liability of the breaching party to a claimant. Different claimants can initiate separate litigations for their cause of action and damage against the same breaching party. Different claimants bringing in different claims for their respective cause of action does not amount to re-litigation. Factual findings with regard to a defective product made in one proceeding do not constitute estoppel in separate proceedings by a different claimant, though such findings may have persuasive value.

3.5 Can defendants claim that the fault/defect was due to the actions of a third party and seek a contribution or indemnity towards any damages payable to the claimant, either in the same proceedings or in subsequent proceedings? If it is possible to bring subsequent proceedings, is there a time limit on commencing such proceedings?

In cases of composite negligence, an aggrieved party is entitled to recover damages from any or all of the negligent tortfeasors. Indian courts have held that a tortfeasor proceeded against has the remedy to sue the other tortfeasors to recover contribution amounts to the extent of their liability. However, such proceedings are not evidenced as much in product liability claims. Further, in cases of back-to-back indemnity agreements between the breaching party and third party for contractual liability, the breaching party may claim indemnity from the third party in subsequent proceedings, provided that the loss has been suffered by the breaching party.

Limitation on the filing of suits in India is governed by the Limitation Act, 1963 (Limitation Act). The period of limitation for civil proceedings for monetary compensation on account of a contractual breach is three years from the date on which the breach occurred. Specific statutes may also mandate a time period within which a claim may be commenced (for example, the CPA 2019 prescribes a time limit of two years from the date on which the cause of action arose).

3.6 Can defendants allege that the claimant's actions caused or contributed towards the damage?

Indian courts have recognised the principle of contributory negligence, i.e., the person who has suffered damage is also guilty of some negligence and has contributed towards the damage. However, such contentions are examined by the courts in determining the quantum of damages that is mitigated by such contributory negligence by the claimant.

The CPA 2019 also recognises that if, at the time of harm, the product was misused, altered, or modified by the consumer, an action cannot be brought against a product seller.

3.7 Are there any examples in your jurisdiction of legislation providing exemptions from product liability in respect of products produced and/or deployed in the context of a public health emergency?

There is no specific legislation in India that provides exemptions from product liability in respect of products produced or deployed in the context of a public health emergency. However, the defences provided for in the CPA 2019 would be available to the defendant for such actions.

Though the provisions of the CPA 2019 are not strictly tailor-made for a circumstance such as a public health emergency, the provision is fairly wide in its ambit and would cover liability that could arise from products that are deployed in such a context.

However, it has been seen, specifically in the context of the vaccine developed to combat COVID-19, that most vaccine manufacturers have opted to take out product liability insurance. This is in response to the Government of India refusing to indemnify them for any claims that could come up in connection with the administration of the vaccine.

4. Procedure

4.1 In the case of court proceedings, is the trial by a judge or a jury?

Cases in India are adjudicated by judges. The jury system was abolished in India in 1974.

4.2 What is the standard of proof applied by the court? Does the court have to be satisfied of a fact "on the balance of probabilities" (i.e. more likely than not), "beyond all reasonable doubt" or to a different or more flexible standard?

In civil matters such as product liability actions, Indian courts and Consumer Commissions adopt the 'preponderance of probabilities' standard of proof to claims that are instituted by a plaintiff/complainant.

4.3 Does the court have power to appoint technical specialists to sit with the judge and assess the evidence presented by the parties (i.e. expert assessors)?

Indian courts cannot appoint technical experts to sit as assessors with the judges. However, the opinions of experts are admissible as evidence, and parties typically rely on such opinions for substantiating their claims. In certain circumstances, the higher courts (such as the high courts and the Supreme Court) may also appoint amicus curia to aid them with understanding disputes that involve highly specialised or technical knowledge. Please also see our response to question 4.9.

The CPA 2019, in the context of claims for defects in goods, requires that a Consumer Commission refer a sample of the said good to the appropriate laboratory or authority to assess and offer its expert opinion on whether the good suffers from the defect as alleged, or any other defect as may be discovered, and report the same to the Consumer Commission within a prescribed timeline.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), in Mercedes Benz India Private Limited v. Revathi Giri (F.A. No. 766/2021), in the context of an appeal against the decision of the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directing the appellant/vehicle manufacturer to replace the car purchased by the respondent with another car of similar make/model, or alternatively to refund the full purchase consideration paid by the respondent along with interest, has held that it is a statutory requirement that claims against inherent manufacturing defects are made out only if an expert opinion of any authorised laboratory or authority is brought on record to establish that the vehicle suffered from any defect that could be ascribed to the manufacturer of the vehicle. As the State Commission had failed to adhere to this statutory mandate in arriving at its findings, the appeal was allowed, and the order of the State Commission was set aside.

More recently, the NCDRC, in Honda Cars India Ltd. v. Ushat Gulgule ((2024) SCC OnLine NCDRC 49), considered the issue of whether the non-deployment of airbags constituted a manufacturing defect warranting punitive damages and held that for a consumer forum to establish a defect, an expert report from an expert organisation must be produced. The NCDRC underscored that, under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, a defect must be substantiated by expert evidence from an 'appropriate laboratory' recognised by the Government. The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) had awarded compensation and litigation costs, relying in part on a report from the Western India Automobile Association, which the NCDRC ruled did not meet the statutory requirement for expert opinion. The NCDRC emphasised that Section 13(1)(c) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 mandates laboratory testing if a defect requires technical analysis and found that the SCDRC's conclusions lacked both legal and factual justification. Additionally, the NCDRC noted that the complainant failed to establish whether the seat belt was a necessary condition for airbag deployment. Consequently, the appeal was allowed, the SCDRC's order was set aside, and the dealer was absolved of liability, as the alleged defect was not legally established.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), in the matter of Mithun C.G. v. Avaran Associates & Ors (CC No. 01 of 2016), held a manufacturer and a dealer of automotives liable for failing to rectify defects in a vehicle sold to the complainant, specifically for uneven wear and tear and consequent failure to repair the same. The DCDRC observed that while the complainant failed to produce expert evidence to establish a manufacturing defect, the persistent wear and tear could not be dismissed as a normal instance and required rectification by the dealer and manufacturer. The DCDRC further noted that a consumer who pays a substantial amount for a vehicle should not be subjected to unresolved defects, highlighting negligence in consumer rights. It was held that the failure to repair the defects despite multiple service attempts and legal notices constituted a deficiency in service. The DCDRC rejected the complainant's claim for a refund but ordered compensation for hardship and agony, along with litigation costs. The original dealer was absolved of liability as it had ceased to be an authorised dealer of the manufacturer.

Additionally, the State and National Consumer Commissions, either upon an application made by the complainant or otherwise, are of the opinion that the subject matter in dispute concerns the larger interest of consumers and may direct the appointment of an expert to assist the Consumer Commissions, as the case may be. Similarly, the CCPA is statutorily empowered to engage experts to assist it in the discharge of its functions.

4.4 Is evidence introduced solely by the parties or may the court take evidence on its own initiative?

While the primary burden is on parties to introduce all possible evidence they may have in support or in defence of a claim, including but not limited to documentary and testamentary evidence, the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (CPC) empowers a court, on its own motion, to examine any person, including a party to the proceedings, at any time it deems necessary. As such, the court may issue summons to such a person to give evidence or to produce any document that may be in their possession.

The provisions of the CPA 2019 also empower Consumer Commissions adjudicating upon product liability actions to take assistance of expert opinions during the course of adjudication.

4.5 Is there a specific group or class action procedure for multiple claims? If so, please outline this. Is the procedure "opt-in" or "opt-out"? Who can bring such claims, e.g. individuals and/or groups? Are such claims commonly brought?

Under the CPC, two or more plaintiffs have the right to aggregate their claims in a suit against one defendant, even if their causes of action are separate and distinct, in the event that the right to obtain relief arises out of the same act, transaction, or series of acts or transactions, and the causes of action are of such a nature that if separate suits were filed by the plaintiffs, common questions of law or fact would arise.

The CPC allows one or more persons to file a suit against the opposing party on behalf of, or for the benefit of, numerous persons having the same interest in the suit, with the prior permission of the court in which the suit is required to be instituted. In this regard, interest is said to be similar or common when plaintiffs have a common grievance against the defendant and the relief sought is in its nature beneficial to all persons interested in the suit. However, such multi-plaintiff proceedings would not bar a claimant from instituting separate proceedings with regard to his claims.

The CPA 2019 also recognises the right of one or more consumers or a voluntary consumer association to file a complaint against a single manufacturer, dealer, distributor, etc. on behalf of, or for the benefit of, numerous consumers having the same interest. Additionally, Consumer Commissions also have the power to grant relief to several consumers who have suffered loss or injury but are unidentifiable.

The CPA 2019 also authorises the CCPA to, either in a suo moto capacity or under directions from the Central Government, call for inquiries to be made into violations of consumer rights or unfair trade practices. The CCPA is also empowered to file complaints before the appropriate Consumer Commissions and can even intervene in ongoing proceedings as the case may be, with respect to any claims of violation of consumer rights or unfair trade practices.

Such claims are not commonly brought, but with increasing access to technology and connectivity, class action suits have become a known phenomenon and have been gaining momentum in recent times.

4.6 Can claims be brought by a representative body on behalf of a number of claimants, e.g. by a consumer association?

As discussed above, claims may be brought by a representative body such as a voluntary consumer association, with prior permission from the relevant court or forum for adjudication of disputes under the CPC or the CPA 2019, even if the aggrieved consumer is not a member of such association.

The NCDRC in Moulivakkam Trust Heights Flats Affected Buyers Association v. M/s Prime Sristi Housing Pvt. Ltd. & Ors, and connected matters (CC No. 560/2014) has laid down the following essential characteristics of a voluntary consumer association:

it should be a body formed by a group of persons, coming together of their own will and without being motivated by any financial consideration; the sole or one of the main objectives of the body so formed should be to pursue, propagate, advance, safeguard or promote the interests of the consumers in general, or a class or sub-class of the consumers as defined in the CPA 2019; the body qualifying the above conditions should be registered under the Companies Act, 2013 or under any other law for the time being in force; and if a body is formed with the objective of making financial gains, and not to serve the cause of the consumer or society in general, it will not qualify as a voluntary consumer association.

4.7 May lawyers or representative bodies advertise for claims and, if so, does this occur frequently? Does advertising materially affect the number or type of claims brought in your jurisdiction?

The Bar Council of India, which is the regulatory body for legal professionals, does not permit lawyers to solicit work. As such, lawyers are not permitted to advertise for claims. However, there are no prohibitions on representative bodies from advertising for claims, and this is relatively frequent in India. In the past, there have been instances where the Government has published notices on its website notifying the public of faulty medical devices.

4.8 How long does it normally take to get to trial?

The CPA 2019 recognises that proceedings under the Act are summary in nature, and as such, there is no concept of a detailed trial for such proceedings. Though a party is required to produce evidence and to prove their case, there is no mandate for cross-examination of the complainant or the opposite party. Most product liability claims are, however, initiated under consumer protection laws, and the CPA 2019 prescribes timelines that are required to be followed by Consumer Commissions. A Consumer Commission must endeavour to decide a complaint within a period of three months from the date of receipt of notice by the opposite party, which may extend to five months if the complaint requires analysis or testing of commodities. On account of the backlog of cases, these timelines are sometimes extended to around 18 months.

For claims that are instituted before a civil court, for any product liability action, due to the backlog of cases pending before the Indian courts, a suit would reach the trial stage within six to 12 months, provided that requisite notices have been served and the prescribed procedure has been complied with.

4.9 Can the court try preliminary issues, the results of which determine whether the remainder of the trial should proceed? If it can, do such issues relate only to matters of law or can they relate to issues of fact as well, and if there is trial by jury, by whom are preliminary issues decided?

Yes, Indian courts can adjudicate upon preliminary issues regarding the maintainability of the claim, usually restricted to questions of law and not fact. Findings on such preliminary matters generally determine the progress of the case.

As the jury system is not present in India, all issues are determined by judges.

4.10 What appeal options are available?

Generally, the hierarchy of Indian courts is district courts, high courts (with jurisdiction over states of the country) and the apex court, i.e., the Supreme Court of India. Appeals from district courts would lie before the High Court, and thereafter the Supreme Court, depending upon factors such as the nature of the claim, pecuniary jurisdiction, etc. District courts typically have original jurisdiction, except in certain cities where the High Court of the state has original jurisdiction, and appeals in such cases usually lie before a larger bench of judges of the same High Court or, in certain circumstances, to the Supreme Court.

Specific statutes also provide for appeal procedures from cases before tribunals/other quasi-judicial bodies formulated under statute, to an appellate tribunal and/or the High Court, and then to the Supreme Court. For example, under the CPA 2019, any person aggrieved by an order of the District Commission may prefer an appeal to the State Commission, from which a further appeal to the National Commission may be preferred. Appeals against a decision by the National Commission are filed before the Supreme Court of India.

4.11 Does the court appoint experts to assist it in considering technical issues and, if not, may the parties present expert evidence? Are there any restrictions on the nature or extent of that evidence?

Under Indian civil law, experts may be appointed by the court when it is necessary to form an opinion based on a technical or scientific issue. Expert opinions may be relied on by the parties to a suit or proceeding. The BSA sets out the circumstances in which a court can rely on experts; these include instances when the court has to form an opinion on foreign law, science, art or handwriting. Indian criminal courts are also vested with the power to summon, examine and receive evidence from experts, including receiving reports from certain governmental scientific experts under the provisions of the BNS. Consumer Commissions may also, upon an application by a complainant or if the case involves the larger interest of consumers, direct an expert to assist the court with the case.

However, the courts are not bound by the evidence or opinions of the experts and have discretion to admit this evidence or derive their own conclusions based on these opinions.

4.12 Are factual or expert witnesses required to present themselves for pre-trial deposition and are witness statements/expert reports exchanged prior to trial?

Pre-trial deposition is not a practice in India, and therefore factual or expert witnesses are not required to present themselves for such depositions.

4.13 What obligations to disclose documentary evidence arise either before court proceedings are commenced or as part of the pre-trial procedures?

There is no obligation to disclose documentary evidence prior to commencement of court proceedings or as a pre-trial procedure. However, the parties are obligated to disclose all documents that they seek to rely on at the time of instituting the suit or, in the case of the defendants, at the time of filing of their written statement/responses. In the event that a party fails to disclose the documents along with their pleadings, they will require a specific order from the court permitting them to introduce the said document on the later date. Further, the CPC provides for requests for disclosures to be made in the form of interrogatories.

4.14 Are alternative methods of dispute resolution required to be pursued first or available as an alternative to litigation, e.g. mediation, arbitration?

Alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms, such as arbitration and mediation, are gaining popularity and are generally adopted as a first step towards dispute resolution between parties, especially in case of contractual and commercial disputes. The Government of India, in a bid to promote mediation as the preferred mode of ADR, has enacted the Mediation Act, 2023 (Mediation Act).

Indian courts are empowered to reject suits or refer suits to the contractually stipulated ADR mechanism, in the event that the contractually stipulated dispute resolution mechanism has not been exercised first. The exception to this is an action under the CPA 2019, which would not be barred by the existence of a dispute resolution mechanism in a contract.

The Commercial Courts Act, 2015 (Commercial Courts Act) (which seeks to streamline and fast-track adjudication of commercial disputes) makes pre-institution mediation mandatory in all cases where the parties do not require immediate intervention by courts.

The Mediation Act has introduced amendments to the CPA 2019, whereby the District Commission, State Commission or National Commission may, at any stage of the proceedings, refer the disputes for settlement by way of mediation.

The CPA 2019 also provides for the establishment of a consumer mediation cell to be attached to each Consumer Commission and empowers Consumer Commissions to refer a dispute to mediation if, in its opinion, the matter may be settled outside the Commission and the parties consent to settle through mediation.

However, the Consumer Protection (Mediation) Rules, 2020, governing the procedure for mediation, indicate that certain cases such as those involving medical negligence, serious allegations of fraud or forgery, prosecution for criminal and non-compoundable offences, and public interest may not be allowed to be referred to mediation. However, unlike the Commercial Courts Act, there is no mandatory pre-requisite under the CPA 2019 for a party to pursue mediation prior to instituting a case before the Consumer Commission.

4.15 In what factual circumstances can persons that are not domiciled in your jurisdiction be brought within the jurisdiction of your courts either as a defendant or as a claimant?

Claims can be instituted in India by or against a foreign party if the whole or any part of the cause of action of such proceedings arises in India.

4.16 May hearings take place or witness evidence be given virtually via teleconferencing or other technical methods?

Yes. Hearings and witness testimony may be conducted virtually, subject to the permission of the court or the Commission, as the case may be. Hearings via videoconferencing have been launched for matters before the State Commission and the National Commission.

5. Time Limits

5.1 Are there any time limits on bringing or issuing proceedings?

Limitation for institution of product liability actions under the CPA 2019 is governed by the provisions of the CPA 2019. For any actions that may be instituted beyond the CPA 2019, the Limitation Act prescribes timelines for filing of appropriate actions for claims. Other civil actions are covered by the Limitation Act.

5.2 If so, please explain what these are. Do they vary depending on whether the liability is fault based or strict? Does the age or condition of the claimant affect the calculation of any time limits and does the court have a discretion to disapply time limits?

Under the Limitation Act, the period of limitation for civil proceedings for monetary compensation on account of a contractual breach is three years from the date on which the breach occurs.

The CPA 2019 prescribes a time limit of two years from the date on which the cause of action arises for a complaint to be filed. However, this period may be extended if the Consumer Commission is satisfied with the reasons for the delay. The FSSA states that cognisance shall not be taken of any offence after a period of one year from its commission, but this may be extended up to three years with the approval in writing of the Commissioner of Food Safety.

5.3 To what extent, if at all, do issues of concealment or fraud affect the running of any time limit?

Under the Limitation Act, where a claim is based upon fraud of the defendant or its agent or where any documents necessary to establish the right of the plaintiff or applicant have been fraudulently concealed from him, the period of limitation begins after the plaintiff or applicant has discovered the fraud or could, with reasonable diligence, have discovered it.

6. Remedies

6.1 What remedies are available, e.g. monetary compensation, injunctive/declaratory relief?

The general law of economic damages in the Indian context is covered under the SGA, the Contract Act, the CPA 2019 and tort law. The Contract Act provides for the payment of damages or compensation by the defaulting party to the aggrieved party for any loss or damage that arose as a natural consequence of a breach, or that the parties were aware, at the time of entering into the contract, would possibly result from a breach. In this context, the Contract Act does not allow damages for remote, indirect, or incidental loss.

The Indian courts have broad powers to pass interim orders prior to a full trial and at any time during the legal proceedings, when considered necessary and proper in light of the facts and circumstances of the case. Further, Indian courts are empowered to pass interim orders to prevent damage, alienation, removal or disposition of property or otherwise causing injury to the plaintiff in relation to any property in dispute in the suit. The courts are also able to pass an interim order attaching the assets of a defendant or requiring it to furnish security in certain circumstances.

In product liability actions before Consumer Commissions, in addition to claims for monetary compensation, complainants are entitled to seek additional remedies such as repair or replacement of the defective goods, return of the price paid for the goods, and compensation for any loss or injury suffered on account of the defective goods in cases where manufacturing defects are alleged.

6.2 What types of damage are recoverable, e.g. damage to the product itself, bodily injury, mental damage, damage to property?

In India, law has categorised damages as: 'direct damage'; 'indirect damage'; 'consequential damage'; 'remote damage' (the test is whether certain damage suffered by the aggrieved party was a foreseeable consequence of an act or omission on the part of the breaching party); 'punitive damage'; or 'exemplary damage'.

Under a contract, damages may be either liquidated or unliquidated. Liquidated damages are those that have been agreed upon and fixed by the parties in anticipation of a breach, whereas unliquidated damages must be assessed and quantified. However, the Contract Act does not contemplate the grant of 'indirect damages' or 'remote damages'.

The damages that can be awarded in an action based on tort may be contemptuous, nominal, ordinary or exemplary. The primary object of award of damages is to compensate the aggrieved party for the harm suffered, while the secondary object is to punish the breaching party for its conduct in inflicting such harm. The secondary object is achieved in certain cases by awarding, in addition to compensatory damages, damages that are termed as exemplary, punitive, vindictive or retributory. In awarding punitive or exemplary damages, the emphasis is not on the injury caused, but on the defendant and its conduct. There is, however, a reluctance on the part of Indian courts to award significant amounts of exemplary or punitive damages in claims under tort law.

Indian courts are generally conservative in awarding compensation or damages for tortious liabilities pertaining to mental trauma or distress, or in cases where no actual damage is proven. However, damages have been awarded for non-pecuniary losses such as pain and suffering consequential to injury inflicted on the plaintiff, with compensation varying depending on the intensity of the pain and suffering borne by the plaintiff. The courts have also been generous (by Indian standards) in awarding damages for mental agony arising from, inter alia, cases involving negligence.

A reduction in life expectancy is another non-pecuniary loss for which courts have awarded damages, in cases where normal life expectancy has been shortened as a result of the injury sustained. Given the difficulties involved in assessing such damages, courts tend to award moderate sums. Indian courts are reluctant to grant damages for mental agony in the absence of compelling reasons in case of property damage, and where such damages are granted, the quantum of damages is nominal.

Under the CPA 2019, 'harm' has been defined to include mental agony or emotional distress arising out of the defect in the product. As such, complainants are entitled to quantify and raise a claim for damages for mental agony that may have been suffered as a consequence of such harm as may have been suffered, in addition to other claims.

However, the CPA 2019 does not cover damage caused to the product or any damage to the property on account of breach of warranty conditions or any commercial or economic loss (including any direct, incidental, or consequential loss), and such claims cannot be instituted before Consumer Commissions.

Under the FSSA, compensation as stipulated therein can be awarded to an aggrieved party for any harm or death caused due to the consumption of an article of food.

6.3 Can damages be recovered in respect of the cost of medical monitoring (e.g. covering the cost of investigations or tests) in circumstances where the product has not yet malfunctioned and caused injury, but it may do so in future?

In circumstances where the product is admittedly defective, such as in the case of faulty medical devices that have been implanted in humans, the compensation awarded to the aggrieved party would take into account the cost of medical monitoring. That said, these claims are not commonly seen in the Indian legal landscape.

6.4 Are punitive damages recoverable? If so, are there any restrictions?

In contractual disputes, Indian courts do not normally award punitive or exemplary damages, but may do so where elements of fraud, oppression or malice are established. In awarding punitive or exemplary damages, the emphasis is not on the injury caused, but on the breaching party and its conduct.

However, in product liability claims under the principles of tort law, in practice, there is limited jurisprudence available as aggrieved parties usually seek redressal under consumer protection laws or under the Contract Act. This is also due to the reluctance of Indian courts to award significant amounts of exemplary or punitive damages in claims under tort law. The CPA 2019 permits awards of punitive damages in circumstances deemed fit by Consumer Commissions.

Damages have been awarded by Indian courts under consumer protection laws in exceptional cases by way of compensation where it has been established that the aggrieved party suffered harassment and extreme pain and suffering as a result of the conduct of the manufacturer, supplier or distributor, pursuant to being notified about the defective product. However, the quantum of such damages is much lower than, and not comparable with, punitive damages that are awarded in other developed countries.

6.5 Is there a maximum limit on the damages recoverable from one manufacturer, e.g. for a series of claims arising from one incident or accident?

There is no statutorily mandated maximum limit for damages recoverable from a manufacturer. However, by virtue of contractual arrangements, parties are permitted to exclude liability for indirect losses even if they were aware of such losses when they made the contract. The Contract Act also permits parties to fix liquidated damages payable by the breaching party in case of breach, thereby limiting the quantum of liability of the breaching party under contract law.

6.6 Do special rules apply to the settlement of claims/proceedings, e.g. is court approval required for the settlement of group/class actions, or claims by infants, or otherwise?

Typically, terms of voluntary out-of-court settlements (which are not mandated by court) must be recorded in writing and the settlement agreement should be filed in the proceedings before the court for the terms of settlement to be taken on record. Based on the settlement reached, the court will pass a decree. That said, settlement of group/class actions and claims by minors must be made with the prior approval of the court and in accordance with the procedure set out under the CPC.

6.7 Can Government authorities concerned with health and social security matters claim from any damages awarded or settlements paid to the claimant without admission of liability reimbursement of treatment costs, unemployment benefits or other costs paid by the authorities to the claimant in respect of the injury allegedly caused by the product? If so, who has responsibility for the repayment of such sums?

We have not seen any instances of this in India.

7. Costs / Funding

7.1 Can the successful party recover: (a) court fees or other incidental expenses; and (b) their own legal costs of bringing the proceedings, from the losing party?

Courts may award reasonable court fees, legal costs and other incidental expenses to the successful party. The amount of costs permitted to be recovered is subject to the discretion of the court and may not necessarily equal the actual costs borne by the party.

7.2 Is public funding, e.g. legal aid, available?

The Constitution of India directs the state to provide free legal aid for securing justice. Further, the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 (Legal Services Act) establishes authorities at the district, state, and national level to provide free legal services to certain classes of people.

7.3 If so, are there any restrictions on the availability of public funding?

Under the Legal Services Act, only certain economically and socially disadvantaged classes of persons defined under the Legal Services Act are entitled to free legal services, such as women, children, victims of human trafficking, people with a disability, victims of mass disaster, victims of ethnic violence, victims of natural disasters, socially and economically disadvantaged classes, and industrial workers.

7.4 Is funding allowed through conditional or contingency fees and, if so, on what conditions?

The Bar Council of India, which is the regulatory body for lawyers, does not permit lawyers to charge a success fee or contingency fee.

7.5 Is third-party funding of claims permitted and, if so, on what basis may funding be provided?

The Supreme Court of India held in Bar Council of India v. AK Balaji & Ors (AIR 2018 SC 1382) that third-party funding/legal financing agreements are not prohibited in India. In practice, the funding is based on commercially agreed terms between the parties.

Additionally, the Government of India, through the Consumer Welfare Fund, provides financial assistance for expenses incurred on advocacy and class action suits, and applications may be made to the Consumer Welfare Fund for reimbursement of legal expenses incurred by a complainant or a class of complainants upon completion of a consumer dispute.

7.6 In advance of the case proceeding to trial, does the court exercise any control over the costs to be incurred by the parties so that they are proportionate to the value of the claim?

No, courts do not exercise control over the costs incurred by parties, as courts are conservative in awarding costs to a litigant.

8. Updates

8.1 Please outline the approach taken to date by the courts in your jurisdiction in relation to product liability for new technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, and identify the ways in which this approach differs (if at all) from the approach taken with other products.

We have not come across instances of judicial rulings in respect of product liability for new technologies such as artificial intelligence or machine learning in India, either under the CPA 2019 or its predecessor.

8.2 If relevant for your jurisdiction, what impact do you anticipate as a result of the revised disclosure requirements under the new EU Product Liability Directive?

This is not applicable to India.

8.3 Please identify any other significant new cases, trends and developments in Product Liability Law in your jurisdiction.

The CPA 2019 has replaced the erstwhile Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and came into effect on 20 July 2020. It aims to strengthen consumer protection laws and the product liability framework in India, and to regulate matters relating to violation of consumers' rights. E-commerce and electronic service providers have also been included under the ambit of the statute, and measures to prevent unfair trade and unethical business practices by e-commerce portals have also been prescribed.

Subsequent to the enactment of the CPA 2019, several rules were notified regulating, inter alia, e-commerce platforms and direct selling entities. The Legislature has also notified rules specifying minimum guidelines to be adhered to in the advertising of products.

The CCPA, in exercise of its jurisdiction under the CPA 2019, has recently issued a show cause notice to a leading electronic scooter manufacturer over numerous complaints related to its electric two-wheelers. The CCPA in public statements has subsequently announced that it had launched an investigation into the matter and issued various communications seeking copies of additional documents. The manufacturer had challenged the issuance of such communications before the High Court of Karnataka. The High Court, however, refused to intervene at the stage of investigation, stating that the communications were issued by a competent investigating officer in the interests of consumers and that the manufacturer was obligated to provide the documents as sought for.

In M/s Emtex Machinery Pvt. Ltd. v. M/s MIC Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (RP No. 315/2017), the NCDRC affirmed the statutory requirement of an expert opinion to be produced so as to demonstrate the existence of a manufacturing defect. The NCDRC noted that the complainant had failed to produce an expert opinion so as to substantiate that the product in question had a manufacturing defect. In absence of such an expert opinion, the NCDRC held that no finding on a manufacturing defect could have been returned by the District and State Commissions in the absence of such crucial and substantive evidence.

The Hon'ble Supreme Court, in the case of Daimler Chrysler (India) (P) Ltd. v. Controls & Switchgear Co. Ltd. ((2025) 1 SCC 534), upheld the decisions of the NCDRC, granting relief to two companies for defects in luxury vehicles purchased for their directors. A key legal issue in the case was whether a company purchasing a vehicle for its director's use constitutes a 'commercial purpose', thereby excluding it from protection under the CPA 2019. The Supreme Court clarified that this determination depends on the specific facts and circumstances of each case and held that as per Section 2(1)(d) of the CPA 2019, the purchase of goods must have a direct and close nexus with a profit-generating activity for it to be classified as a commercial transaction. The dominant purpose of the transaction must be examined to ascertain whether it primarily serves a commercial interest or personal use. By upholding the NCDRC's decision, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the applicability of consumer protection laws to corporate entities in circumstances where the primary intent of the purchase is not profit generation but personal use by a director.

The Hon'ble Supreme Court, in State of A.P. v. BMW India (P) Ltd. ((2024) SCC OnLine SC 1740), adjudicated upon the issue of compensation for the supply of a defective vehicle. The matter originated from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the complainant alleging cheating by the manufacturer through the sale of a defective car. The Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed the FIR, holding that the essential ingredients of the offence of cheating were not met and instead directed the manufacturer to replace the defective vehicle with a new one. In compliance with the High Court's directive, the manufacturer offered a brand-new replacement. However, the complainant rejected this offer, citing depreciation concerns, as the old vehicle had already been returned to the dealer. The Supreme Court, taking into account the factual matrix and the prolonged nature of the dispute, awarded a consolidated compensation of ₹50 lakhs. The judgment underscores the court's discretion in ensuring just compensation where replacement is not a viable remedy, and reaffirms the principle that relief in consumer disputes must be tailored to the specific circumstances of each case.

It was reported that the DCDRC has adjudicated in favour of the complainant directing the manufacturer and the seller to replace a defective electric vehicle battery at their own expense and compensate the complainant. The complainant purchased an electric vehicle in 2023 for ₹10 lakhs. Within 15 days of purchase, he reported rapid battery drainage, prompting the seller to replace the battery. However, the issue recurred after six months, and despite multiple complaints, the manufacturer and the seller failed to provide a lasting resolution. Consequently, the complainant filed a complaint alleging deficiency in service and seeking redress. The manufacturer and the seller contended that the battery defect resulted from improper vehicle operation rather than a manufacturing defect. They further argued that the car had been driven for over 10,000 km and was therefore ineligible for battery replacement. Denying any deficiency in service, they sought dismissal of the complaint. After examining the evidence and submissions, the DCDRC concluded that the battery was defective, and that the manufacturer and the seller had failed to rectify the issue despite several opportunities. Holding the manufacturer and the seller liable for deficiency in service, the Commission ordered them to replace the faulty battery with a defect-free one within 45 days. Additionally, they were directed to compensate the complainant with ₹25,000 for mental distress and ₹10,000 towards litigation expenses.

The DCDRC has adjudicated a case involving an e-commerce website and a seller, directing them to refund the money paid towards purchase of a product and pay ₹10,000 as compensation to the complainant for adopting an unfair trade practice by refusing to accept the return of a product based on a 'no return policy'. In this case, the complainant purchased 13 containers of a product through an e-commerce website. Upon receiving the products, the complainant observed discrepancies in the colour and texture of the product and noted the absence of a QR code on the labels, leading the complainant to suspect that the products were counterfeit or substandard. The complainant's request for a refund was denied, citing the 'no return policy' for the said food product. The DCDRC held that the refusal to accept the return of the product based on a 'no return policy' constitutes an unfair trade practice under the CPA 2019. It emphasised that an e-commerce website, although an intermediary, is obligated to ensure the quality of products sold on its platform. The DCDRC observed that the complainant's attempts to seek redress were unjustly denied due to the 'no return policy', thereby holding both the e-commerce website and the seller accountable for deficiency in service. This order reinforces the principle that policies restricting the return or exchange of goods cannot override consumer rights and are deemed unfair trade practices under the CPA 2019.

Originally published by International Comparative Legal Guide, 16 June 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.