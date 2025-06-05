Give Me My Money Back! – Consumer Rights

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, insurance claims especially with coronavirus cases have been taken on priority, there have been instances where other types of insurance claims are been rejected Or Ever returned poor or faulty goods for the shop to simply dismiss your complaint?

Now imagine walking down the street or phoning up, this time covered in a sparkling suit of consumer rights cladding!

Read on to find out what your consumer rights are and what to do if your purchases go wrong and learn how to avoid a claim being rejected

For vehicle owners – Policyholders can avoid claim rejections by ensuring that all required documents of the vehicle such as driving license, insurance policy, fitness certificate, etc. are valid and active. Also, be updated on exclusions in the policy and available options like the purchase of add-ons etc. is also essential to avoid claim rejections. Also, policyholders should declare all material facts such as NCB, modification done to the vehicle etc. accurately when purchasing an insurance policy, to avoid claim rejection. Though, insurance policies should be applied equally during normal circumstances as well as in special situations like the current lockdown. Insurers should ensure a seamless claims settlement amid the pandemic and should simplify the process keeping in mind customer comfort.

For Product owners – Purchasing a product covered by a warranty can help ensure your peace of mind. If things don't work as expected, a warranty may allow the purchase to be returned, replaced, or repaired. A product's warranty acts as a guarantee that it will perform. However, not all warranties are equal. A warranty might cover a product for a lifetime or a matter of days. It may cover all kinds of damage or be limited to specific defects. Certain actions, such as misuse, may render a warranty invalid, preventing you from returning a broken product.

The first easy step is to go back to the shop or phone the call centre and explain the problem and your suggested resolution. If you go in with zest, saying you know what your rights are, chances are the store will sort your problem in a flash. Sadly, many customer-facing staff in stores has no idea about the statutory rights, so you may come up against a brick wall.

Stay calm, if possible find them the law – and politely ask to speak to a supervisor.

Before you go though, there are some rules to follow....

Don't forget to read Section 39 (1) of The Consumer Protection Act, 2019

The complaint checklist:

Know what outcome you want Act as soon as possible Stop using the product as soon as you can Keep a diary to log details Collect evidences Keep a log of any extra costs If you are forced to pay, do it 'Under Protest'

