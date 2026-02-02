SEBI Circular On Certification Requirement For Compliance Officers Of Managers Of AIFs

SEBI has issued a Circular dated December 30, 2025, stipulating the requirement for compliance officers of managers of AIFs to obtain certification from the National Institute of Securities Market...

SEBI has issued a Circular dated December 30, 2025, stipulating the requirement for compliance officers of managers of AIFs to obtain certification from the National Institute of Securities Market by passing the NISM Series-III-C: Securities Intermediaries Compliance (Fund) Certification Examination. This requirement will be applicable from January 7, 2027, and compliance with this Circular will be included in the Compliance Test Report prepared pursuant to the SEBI Master Circular for AIFs dated May 07, 2024.

