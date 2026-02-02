SEBI Circular On Certification Requirement For Compliance Officers Of Managers Of AIFs

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
in India
with readers working within the Law Firm industries
SEBI has issued a Circular dated December 30, 2025, stipulating
the requirement for compliance officers of managers of AIFs to
obtain certification from the National Institute of Securities
Market by passing the NISM Series-III-C: Securities Intermediaries
Compliance (Fund) Certification Examination. This requirement will
be applicable from January 7, 2027, and compliance with this
Circular will be included in the Compliance Test Report prepared
pursuant to the SEBI Master Circular for AIFs dated May 07,
2024.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.