Supreme Court Held That Corporate Debtor's Ability To Repay Is Irrelevant For Admission Of Section 7 Application Under IBC

The Supreme Court, through its judgment dated 18.02.2026 in Power Trust (Promoter of Hiranmaye Energy Limited) v. Bhuvan Madan (Interim Resolution Professional of Hiranmaye Energy Limited) & Ors.1, held that the CD's ability or financial capacity to repay the debt does not constitute a valid ground to oppose admission of an application under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC"). The Court observed that once the existence of financial debt and occurrence of default are established, the adjudicating authority must admit the application.

The Supreme Court held that the scheme of the IBC restricts the scope of enquiry during the admission stage only to the determination of the existence of financial debt and default, and the adjudicating authority is not required to examine the financial strength or repayment capacity of the CD.

Footnote

1 Civil Appeal No. 2211 of 2024

