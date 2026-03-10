RBI (Commercial Banks- Credit Facilities) Amendment Directions, 2026: Re-Shaping The Prudential Framework For Bank Lending

The prudential framework controlling the credit exposures of regulated financial institutions has been gradually reinforced by the Reserve Bank of India.

Introduction

The prudential framework controlling the credit exposures of regulated financial institutions has been gradually reinforced by the Reserve Bank of India. The Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks- Credit Facilities) Amendment Directions, 2026, together with other enabling rules, were released by the RBI in support of this regulatory strategy. The changes are a component of a larger set of regulatory changes that the RBI has implemented to improve credit risk governance in all regulated organizations. Following earlier draft suggestions that were disseminated in October 2025, a number of related amendment directives pertaining to credit risk management and financial disclosures were released on January 5, 2026.

The regulatory framework governing bank lending undergoes several structural changes as a result of the new directives. The reforms specifically strengthen governance rules regarding related-party lending, establish stronger protections for bank exposures to capital market intermediaries, and clarify the regulatory classification of acquisition financing and bridge financing.

These changes are being implemented at a time when financing arrangements in India's credit markets are becoming more complicated and banking institutions and capital markets are interacting more. Therefore, the updated framework aims to preserve financial stability while permitting banks to take part in changing corporate financing arrangements.

Comparative Overview of Key Amendments

The key regulatory changes introduced through the amendment directions may be summarised in the following comparative framework.

Area of Regulation Position under Earlier Framework Position under 2026 Amendment Directions Acquisition Financing Banks were generally restricted from financing acquisitions because of prudential concerns relating to leveraged transactions. Banks are now permitted to provide acquisition financing subject to prudential safeguards and borrower eligibility conditions. Bridge Finance Bridge finance did not have a formal definition under the regulatory framework and was governed largely through internal credit policies of banks. The amendment directions formally recognise bridge finance as temporary funding pending completion of a planned capital-raising event. Lending to Capital Market Intermediaries Banks could extend credit to brokers and intermediaries subject to internal risk management policies. Lending to capital market intermediaries must now be fully secured with acceptable collateral and subject to stricter prudential safeguards. Related-Party Lending Governance Existing provisions addressed conflicts of interest in general terms. Directors and relevant officials must recuse themselves from lending decisions involving related parties, with enhanced monitoring and audit oversight. Internal Monitoring and Risk Oversight Banks were required to maintain internal credit risk management systems as part of general prudential supervision. The amendments emphasise stronger board oversight, enhanced reporting obligations and periodic internal audit review of sensitive credit exposures.

Regulatory Recognition of Acquisition Financing

The regulatory acknowledgment of bank purchase financing is a key component of the amendment instructions. Due to prudential concerns about leveraged buyouts and the risks associated with acquisition-driven leverage, Indian banking rules have historically placed restrictions on banks' capacity to fund corporate acquisitions. Therefore, private equity funds, non-bank lenders, or offshore financing organizations were usually the sources of acquisition financing. Subject to internal risk management protocols and prudential controls, the updated framework now allows banks to provide purchase finance. The RBI's acknowledgment that mergers and acquisitions have grown to be a significant aspect of corporate restructuring and business expansion in India is reflected in the regulatory approach.

The RBI aims to harmonize domestic banking practices with global financial markets by permitting banks to participate in acquisition financing within specified prudential bounds, all the while making sure that these transactions are backed by strong credit assessment and monitoring systems.

Bridge Finance's Official Recognition

The official definition and acknowledgment of bridge finance is another significant development brought about by the amendment directives. Short-term credit facilities given to borrowers while a planned financing transaction is being completed are referred to as bridge finance. In business transactions where short-term liquidity support is needed before long-term funding becomes available, these financing arrangements are commonly utilized.

The RBI's prudential framework controlling bank credit facilities lacked a formal definition of bridge finance prior to the modifications. The authorized structure and oversight of such loan facilities are thus clarified by the inclusion of a regulatory definition

The purpose of this clarification is to ensure that banks properly assess the refinancing risks associated with bridge financing arrangements and that these arrangements are designed with clearly defined repayment sources.

Lending to Capital Market Intermediaries

Stricter prudential standards controlling bank lending to capital market intermediaries, such as stockbrokers and other market players, are introduced by the amendment directives.

According to the updated framework, banks must use conservative valuation techniques when evaluating such collateral, and credit facilities granted to these intermediaries must be fully secured by appropriate collateral. The RBI's worry that unsecured lending to organizations involved in the securities market could spread market volatility to the banking sector is reflected in the tightening of these standards.

Concerns about excessive leverage in securities market activities and the possible systemic effects of such exposures are also addressed by the necessity for full collateralization. The RBI has further strengthened prudential controls in this sector by limiting bank funding for brokers' proprietary trading activity, according to reports released after the changes were issued.

Enhancing Related-Party Lending Governance

Additionally, the amendment directives strengthen related-party lending governance protections. The updated framework places a strong emphasis on the necessity of managing conflicts of interest in bank lending procedures. Directors and other pertinent officials who have a financial or personal stake in a proposed credit facility are prohibited from taking part in discussions or making decisions about such transactions. Furthermore, exposures involving connected parties are subject to regular audit reviews and increased internal monitoring. These clauses are meant to improve institutional governance and encourage openness in lending choices. A more uniform supervisory framework is also supported by the implementation of uniform definitions of connected persons and related parties across regulated companies.

Enhanced Board Supervision and Internal Monitoring

The revisions' emphasis on internal monitoring systems and board-level supervision of credit exposures is another noteworthy feature. The RBI has progressively embraced a supervisory strategy that emphasizes internal risk management systems and institutional governance in banks. According to the revised framework, banks must make sure that internal audit departments periodically evaluate lending decisions and that boards and senior management continue to effectively oversee credit exposures. These steps are meant to increase institutional accountability in banks and guarantee that new credit risks are recognized and dealt with promptly.

Transitional Plans

To make the amended framework easier to execute, the amendment directions include temporary options. Even if they don't fully adhere to the updated standards, credit facilities and guarantees that were given before the changes' effective date may continue till maturity. However, the updated regulatory framework must be followed for any renovation or improvement of such facilities. Although banks may adopt the updated framework earlier if it is fully implemented, the directives are set to take effect on April 1, 2026.

Consequences for the Banking Industry

It is anticipated that the modifications will force banks to examine and improve their internal credit rules, governance frameworks, and risk assessment protocols. When it comes to acquisition finance and bridge funding agreements, banks will need to improve their due diligence and credit evaluation procedures. Collateral valuation procedures will also receive more attention in relation to credit exposures to capital market intermediaries. Additionally, the updated framework makes it possible for banks to take a more active role in structured corporate finance transactions, especially when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

Conclusion

A significant advancement in the legal framework controlling bank lending in India is represented by the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks- Credit Facilities) Amendment Directions, 2026. The RBI has modernized the prudential architecture governing bank credit by increasing governance norms in related-party lending, tightening prudential safeguards around capital market risks, and clarifying the treatment of acquisition financing and bridge financing. The changes are a reflection of the regulator's ongoing efforts to guarantee that sound governance procedures, reliable risk management systems, and efficient supervisory monitoring support the expansion of credit in the banking industry. Such regulatory improvements will continue to be crucial to preserving the robustness and stability of the banking sector as India's financial markets expand and diversify.