FEMA (Borrowing And Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026 – Key Changes In The ECB Framework

|
Description
|
Erstwhile Position
|
New Position
|
Impact
|
Eligible Borrowers
|
- All entities eligible to receive FDI.
- Port Trusts, Units in SEZ, SIDBI, and EXIM Bank.
- Additionally for INR denominated ECB – Registered
entities engaged in micro-finance activities such as not for profit
companies, registered societies / trusts / cooperatives, etc.
|
- Any person resident in India (other than an individual)
incorporated/ established/ registered under a Central or State Act,
provided that, such person has been permitted to raise ECB under
applicable law.
|
Definition of 'Eligible Borrowers' has been expanded to
include all entities incorporated/ established/ registered in
India.
|
Recognized Lenders / Related Parties
|
- Persons (except individuals) who were residents of FATF or
IOSCO compliant countries.
- Multilateral and Regional Financial Institutions with India as
a member country.
- Individuals who were foreign equity holders or who proposed to
subscribe to foreign listed bonds or debentures.
- Foreign branches / subsidiaries of Indian banks (for foreign
currency ECB (FCY ECB) except foreign currency convertible bonds
(FCCBs) and foreign currency exchangeable bonds (FCEBs)).
|
- Persons resident outside India.
- Foreign branches of RBI regulated lending entities.
- Financial institutions (or a branch thereof) set up in
IFSC.
- ECBs from related parties to be obtained on an arm's length
basis.
|
Most of the restrictions on 'Recognised Lenders' have
been lifted and the pool of permissible lenders for ECBs has been
significantly widened.
Further, there is now a requirement for loans to related parties
to be only on arm's length basis.
|
All-in-Cost Ceiling / Cost of Borrowing / Prepayment
Charges / Penal Interest
|
- Specific All-in-Cost ceiling limits linked to the relevant
benchmark rate + prescribed spread for all ECBs.
- Express caps on FCCB issue related expenses (i.e. 4% for public
issue; 2% for private placement).
- Prohibition on use of ECB proceeds for servicing
All-in-Costs.
- Prepayment charges/ penal interest limited to 2% above the
interest rate.
|
- Definition and references of 'All-in-Cost' have been
deleted and instead the concept of 'cost of borrowing' has
been introduced.
- 'Cost of borrowing' includes interest and all other
charges pertaining to ECBs, but excludes commitment fees and
statutory taxes payable in India.
- No specific ceiling limits prescribed for 'cost of
borrowing', but it should be as per the prevailing market
conditions.
- No specific ceiling limits prescribed for prepayment charges/
penal interest on the ECBs, but the same should be as per the
prevailing market conditions.
|
Rigid ceiling-based restrictions have been lifted, enabling
flexibility in pricing of ECBs as per market conditions.
In case of ECBs with average maturity period of less than 3
years, the cost of borrowing will be subject to the applicable
trade credit ceiling.
|
Minimum Average Maturity Period (MAMP)
|
- Category-driven MAMP ranging from 1 to 10 years depending on
end-use and borrower/ lender classification.
|
- Uniform MAMP of 3 years for all ECBs.
- Manufacturing entities permitted 1–3 years maturity
(subject to a cap of outstanding ECB of USD 150 million).
- Exemptions from MAMP compliance in the following instances:
- conversion of ECBs (including FCCB and FCEB) to non-debt
instruments;
- repayment of ECBs using the proceeds from issuance of non-debt
instruments;
- refinance of ECBs (subject to what is stated in the
Regulations);
- waiver of debt by the lender; and
- repayment of ECBs pursuant to corporate actions such as
closure, merger, demerger, arrangement, acquisition of control,
amalgamation, resolution or liquidation by the lender or the
borrower.
|
MAMP has been standardized across borrowers and lenders from all
sectors. Further, specific exemptions from MAMP compliance have now
been provided in the Regulations, which offer greater flexibility
for restructuring and other corporate actions.
|
End-use Restrictions
|
- The ECB Directions provided an inclusive list of prohibited
uses of ECB proceeds covering real estate activities, investments
in capital markets, equity investment, working capital and general
corporate purposes, repayment of rupee loans, and on-lending,
subject to the carve outs provided in the ECB Directions.
- The Borrowing and Lending in INR Directions provided the
following additional restrictions for companies borrowing in INR
from NRIs/ PIOs:
- such borrowing companies could not carry out agricultural/
plantation/ real estate business or trade in transferrable
development rights (TDRs) or act as a Nidhi or Chit Fund
company;
- the proceeds from such loans would have to be utilised only for
business of the borrowing company; and
- the proceeds from such loans could not be utilized for
construction of farm houses, for investment, or for
on-lending.
|
- The newly inserted Regulation 3A consolidates all restrictions
on end-use of borrowed funds. The negative list of end-use in
Regulation 3A is as follows:
- chit funds and Nidhi companies;
- real estate business and construction of farm houses (including
imposition of additional conditions for construction projects and
industrial parks);
- agricultural and animal husbandry (with a list of specific
exemptions);
- plantation (except tea, coffee, rubber, cardamom, palm oil
tree, olive oil plantation);
- trading in TDRs;
- transactions in listed /unlisted securities, except for
strategic corporate purposes (such as for mergers and acquisitions
(M&A), acquisition of control under the Insolvency and
Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) etc.) "driven by the core
objective of creating long-term value through potential synergies,
rather than for short-term gains";
- repayment of domestic INR loans where the underlying loan was
availed for a restricted end-use or is a non-performing asset;
and
- on-lending for any restricted purpose mentioned above.
|
While the list of end-use restrictions for ECBs remains
expansive, a number of crucial exemptions have been provided,
including permitting use of ECB proceeds for (a) strategic
corporate actions such as M&A or acquisition of assets under
the IBC; and (b) certain real estate activities (discussed
below).
Further, end-use restrictions for utilising ECB proceeds for
working capital or general corporate purposes, have been
removed.
|
Real Estate: "Activity" v.
"Business"
|
- End-use restriction applied to "real estate
activities", which was defined broadly under the ECB
Directions to include owning, buying, selling, leasing of
commercial/ residential property or land, including intermediary/
agent-based real estate functions.
- Carve-outs made under the ECB Directions for:
all of which were excluded from the ambit of "real estate
activities".
- construction/ development of industrial parks/ integrated
townships/ SEZ;
- purchase/ long term leasing of industrial land as part of new
project/ modernisation of expansion of existing units; and
- activities under the 'infrastructure sector',
- Under the Borrowing and Lending in INR Directions, the
restriction on utilisation of proceeds by the borrowing company for
real estate did not include development of townships, construction
of residential/ commercial premises, roads or bridges.
|
- The Regulations use the term "real estate business"
which specifically involves a, purchase, sale or lease of land/
immovable property "with a view to earning
profit".
- The following activities (if not amounting to a
'transfer') shall not be considered to fall within the term
"real estate business":
- construction/ development of industrial parks/ integrated
townships/ SEZ or modernisation / expansion of existing units;
- activities under the 'infrastructure sector';
- construction-development project (including residential/
commercial projects);
- commercial or residential properties for own use of the
borrower; and
- real estate broking services.
|
ECBs can now be used for specified real estate activities, which
are excluded from the definition of "real estate
business".
It may be noted that 'transfer' in relation to the real
estate business has been given a wide meaning including
extinguishment of rights, compulsory acquisition, transactions
under Section 53A of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 (i.e.
possession in lieu of part performance), and any transaction
"which has the effect of transferring, or enabling the
enjoyment of, any immovable property".
|
Borrowing Limits
|
- Annual ECB cap of USD 750 million under the automatic
route.
- ECB liability–equity ratio capped at 7:1 for FCY ECBs
raised from a direct foreign equity holder under the automatic
route, except where the total outstanding ECB (including proposed
borrowing) did not exceed USD 5 million.
|
- Eligible borrowers may raise ECB up to the higher of:
- outstanding ECB of USD 1 billion; or
- total outstanding borrowing (ECB + domestic) of upto 300% of
the net worth of the borrower (based on latest audited standalone
balance sheet).
- Borrowing limits are not applicable for borrowers who are
regulated by financial sector regulators such as RBI, SEBI, IRDA,
etc.
|
Eligible borrowers will have access to a higher limit of ECBs,
basis their financial position. Further, regulated entities such as
insurance companies and NBFCs can raise ECBs as per the respective
norms of their regulators.
|
Change in Currency
|
- Bar on conversion of currency of the ECB from INR to any
FCY.
|
- Conversion of currency of the ECB from INR to any FCY expressly
permitted.
|
The ECB framework has been liberalised to allow INR denominated
ECB to be converted into a FCY ECB without any approval
requirements.