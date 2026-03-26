Type 1 NBFCs, Mis Selling And Recovery Agents: Decoding RBI's February 2026 Consumer Protection Push For Non Banks

The RBI presented a set of proposals in early February 2026 which when taken together created major changes to the regulatory framework governing non-bank finance companies (NBFCs). The headline change is a proposed exemption from registration and scale based regulation for a defined class of low risk, "Type 1" NBFCs, but this relief is paired with sharper conduct standards on mis selling and a harmonised recovery agent framework across all lenders.

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1. Introduction

The RBI presented a set of proposals in early February 2026 which when taken together created major changes to the regulatory framework governing non-bank finance companies (NBFCs). The headline change is a proposed exemption from registration and scale based regulation for a defined class of low risk, "Type 1" NBFCs, but this relief is paired with sharper conduct standards on mis selling and a harmonised recovery agent framework across all lenders.

The package aims to establish easier compliance procedures for organizations that present minimal threats to the system and consumer safety. The package establishes stricter rules to control customer damage which happens during product sales and loan collection times. For boards, GCs and compliance teams across NBFCs and fintechs, the message is clear that while some entities may step out of the RBI perimeter, but those that remain will face more intrusive scrutiny of how they sell and collect.

2. From Scale Based Regulation To Type 1 Exemption

What Type 1 NBFCs Are Today

Under RBI's existing scale based regulation (SBR) framework, Type 1 NBFCs are entities that do not accept "public funds" and do not have any "customer interface". In practice, these are typically group investment or holding companies and captive finance arms that deploy own funds within a corporate group without borrowing from, or lending directly to, the public.

Because they neither intermediate public money nor deal with retail customers, Type 1 NBFCs have been viewed as low risk from both a systemic and consumer protection perspective, even though they were, until now, still subject to registration and baseline prudential and reporting requirements.

The Proposed Exemption: No Registration Below ₹1,000 Crore

RBI now proposes that NBFCs which (a) have an asset size below ₹1,000 crore, (b) do not access public funds, and (c) have no customer interface may be exempt from registration under section 45-IA of the RBI Act. In other words, a qualifying NBFC could operate entirely on own funds, engage only in intra group or wholesale activities and remain outside the formal certificate of registration regime, subject to defined conditions.

Importantly, the exemption is not purely self declared. Draft materials indicate that NBFCs wishing to avail it will need to pass annual board resolutions confirming that they will not access public funds or develop a customer interface, make specific disclosures in their financial statements, and accept auditor reporting obligations if these conditions are breached. Asset size and business model tests are therefore both factual and forward looking. A mere statement of intent will not offset contrary conduct in prior years.

Who Qualifies And Who Does Not

At a high level, the following categories are most likely to qualify for the exemption:

Group captive NBFCs funded only by sponsors and affiliates, with no borrowing from banks, capital markets or retail investors. Investment and holding NBFCs that simply hold group securities and do not face external customers.

By contrast, NBFCs that either tap public funds (including bank lines, commercial paper, NCDs or other instruments representing money from the public) or face retail customers through lending, leasing or guarantee products will continue to require registration, even if they are small in size. Entities above the ₹1,000 crore asset threshold must be registered as Type I or other appropriate categories and will remain squarely within SBR.

What Exemption Means In Practice

The exemption for eligible NBFCs will decrease substantially because they will no longer need to obtain or maintain a certification and they will gain freedom from RBI inspection requirements and return submission intervals and they will have more authority to manage their capital resources. However, it does not displace other applicable frameworks especially company law obligations, group governance standards and sectoral rules (for specialised businesses) will still apply.

There are also strategic choices for existing registrants. Draft commentary suggests that NBFCs which currently meet the "no public funds, no customer interface, sub ₹1,000 crore" test may either seek deregistration, convert to the exempt category or retain registration and optionality for future business models. Boards will need to weigh regulatory relief against the signalling value of RBI registration and potential future plans to raise external funds or enter customer facing segments.

3. Mis Selling Of Third Party Products

RBI's Concern Around Mis Selling

Alongside structural relief for small, non-public funds NBFCs, RBI has flagged persistent concerns around mis selling of financial products especially insurance, mutual funds and other third party offerings sold through banks and NBFCs. The February 2026 policy statement announces comprehensive instructions on the advertising, marketing and sale of financial products and services, including third party products, to be issued to all banks and NBFCs.

The regulator explicitly links mis selling to "dark patterns", coercive cross selling and incentive structures that encourage distribution staff and agents to prioritise commissions over suitability. This is particularly salient for NBFCs that have, in recent years, diversified into cross selling insurance, investments or protection plans alongside credit.

What Will Change For NBFC Product Sales

The draft framework, drawing on RBI's public communications and early commentary, points to several building blocks:

Lenders must assess whether third party products are suitable for the customer's needs and risk appetite, not merely record formal consent. Separate application forms and clear labelling of the nature of each product (insurance, mutual fund, pension, hybrid, etc.) in a language the customer understands. Explicit, recorded consent (e.g., SMS or email confirmation) for each product sold, with a copy of the signed agreement provided post sale. Restrictions on sales contests and internal campaigns that create pressure to push particular products, and closer scrutiny of incentive structures.

For NBFCs, this means that cross selling playbooks built around bundled offers, branch level sales targets and third party commissions will need to be revisited. The new rules are slated to come into effect from July 1, 2026, giving compliance teams a limited runway to align scripts, documentation and training across networks.

Liability And Refunds Where Mis Selling Is Established

RBI has also signalled that, where mis selling is established, customers may be entitled to full refunds and cancellation of the sale, together with compensation in appropriate cases. Draft commentary indicates that responsibility may not be limited to the entity on whose books the product sits. Manufacturers and distributors may both be on the hook, depending on their role in designing and pushing unsuitable offerings.

For NBFCs, this raises tangible financial, reputational and dispute management risks. Internal product governance frameworks, documentation standards and complaint handling processes will need to be robust enough to demonstrate that sales were conducted with adequate disclosure and suitability assessment, particularly for vulnerable customer segments.

Harmonised Recovery Agent Framework

Why Recovery Practices Are Back In Focus

The third leg of RBI's February package is a draft, harmonised framework on the engagement and conduct of recovery agents across all regulated lenders. Over the past few years, complaints and litigation around coercive recovery practices especially in digital lending and small ticket consumer loans have prompted piecemeal instructions for banks, housing finance companies and NBFCs.

RBI now intends to unify all existing regulations by creating a single unified set of regulations to govern all NBFCs and banks except for specific designated exceptions which will take effect on July 1, 2026. The intent is to ensure that the same basic code of conduct applies irrespective of whether recovery is handled in house or through external agencies, and whether the lender is a bank, NBFC or fintech backed platform.

Core Features Of The Proposed Recovery Framework

The draft directions, as summarised in public commentaries, set out a detailed architecture for the use of recovery agents:

Eligibility and due diligence criteria for empanelling recovery agencies, including background checks and financial soundness. A mandatory code of conduct (CoC) for agents and employees engaged in recovery, with undertakings to adhere to it. Clear rules on permitted and prohibited recovery activities, including restrictions on hours, locations and modes of contact. Requirements for identity cards, authorisation letters and carrying of recovery notices during field visits. Performance evaluation standards, inspection and control mechanisms, and explicit consequences including de empanelment for violations.

For housing finance companies (HFCs), many of these requirements are not entirely new. Earlier HFC specific guidelines are proposed to be subsumed into the harmonised framework. For NBFCs that have so far relied on more informal arrangements with local agencies, however, the shift to a codified, auditable regime will be significant.

Interaction With Existing Fair Practices And Outsourcing Norms

The recovery agent directions sit alongside, and are intended to harmonise, existing RBI guidance on fair practices codes, outsourcing of financial services and digital lending norms. Lenders will not be able to argue that misconduct by third party agents is outside their control. They remain accountable for ensuring that vendors comply with the CoC and broader regulatory expectations.

From a compliance perspective, NBFCs will need to update vendor management policies, standard engagement contracts, audit programmes and MIS to reflect the new requirements. Boards and risk committees should expect more detailed reporting on recovery agent performance, complaints and disciplinary actions, particularly in high risk portfolios.

Impact On NBFCs, Fintechs And Investors

For small, group captive and investment type NBFCs that meet the "no public funds, no customer interface, sub ₹1,000 crore" test, the proposed exemption offers meaningful regulatory relief and the possibility of operating outside the RBI registration regime. The situation requires organization to choose between two strategic paths which is to either maintain or to keep their current operational model or use their registered status to access external funding and build customer relationships.

For mid size and large NBFCs with a customer interface, there is no such relief, only sharper conduct expectations. Mis selling rules and the recovery agent framework will require them to revisit end to end product design, sales scripts, incentive structures, partner arrangements and complaint handling systems, with a particular focus on vulnerable borrowers.

Banks and fintech partners will not be able to treat NBFCs or third party agencies as a regulatory buffer. The Reserve Bank of India implements its supervisory standards by applying unified rules throughout all operational channels because any disreputable behaviour from branch offices, NBFC partners, DSA agents, fintech applications or recovery agencies will lead to supervisory actions. The convergence will decrease unique operational risks for investors and creditors yet it will increase expenses which lenders must spend on system development and training and vendor management.

What Compliance Teams Should Do Now

With several elements slated to take effect by mid 2026, NBFCs and their groups should move quickly from awareness to planning. Immediate steps could include:

Mapping all group entities that may qualify as Type 1 NBFCs and modelling the pros and cons of deregistration or exemption, including capital, funding and rating implications. Conducting a comprehensive inventory of third party product distribution (insurance, investments, guarantees) and benchmarking scripts, documentation and incentives against RBI's emerging mis selling framework. Reviewing all recovery agent engagements including SLAs, training, audit rights and termination triggers and aligning them with the draft harmonised directions. Preparing a board level note that summarises the February 2026 policy package, sets out potential options for each NBFC in the group and seeks early in principle guidance on strategy.

The February 2026 proposals from RBI show a new regulatory approach which treats non-banking institutions with less strict requirements when their risk level falls below certain thresholds but applies stronger regulations when their operations jeopardize customer safety. Early adopters of this transformation will gain advantages through NBFCs which establish organizational changes and operational protocols according to the upcoming finalized draft regulations.

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