GIFT City’s Next Phase: How India’s IFSC Is Becoming A Global Financial Hub

For years, India-linked international financing transactions were routinely structured through offshore jurisdictions such as Singapore, Dubai, Mauritius or London. Whether it involved fund management, aircraft leasing, offshore debt, private credit or cross-border investment platforms, global capital often flowed into India through foreign financial centres rather than through India itself.

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For years, India-linked international financing transactions were routinely structured through offshore jurisdictions such as Singapore, Dubai, Mauritius or London. Whether it involved fund management, aircraft leasing, offshore debt, private credit or cross-border investment platforms, global capital often flowed into India through foreign financial centres rather than through India itself.

That dynamic is now beginning to change.

GIFT City’s International Financial Services Centre (“IFSC”) is rapidly evolving from a niche offshore financing zone into a much broader institutional financial ecosystem. What started as an experiment in international banking and foreign currency transactions is now attracting activity across:

aircraft leasing,

private credit,

fund management,

sustainable finance,

global treasury operations,

alternative investment structures, and

cross-border capital markets.

Importantly, this evolution goes far beyond infrastructure financing alone.

The next phase of GIFT City is increasingly about positioning India within the architecture of global finance itself.

Why GIFT City Matters Beyond Infrastructure Financing

The first wave of interest in GIFT City was driven largely by offshore lending and infrastructure financing. But global investors are now using IFSC structures for a much wider range of financial activities. The reason is straightforward: international investors prefer jurisdictions that offer familiarity, flexibility and efficient cross-border structuring.

Historically, India’s domestic regulatory ecosystem often created friction around:

Foreign Currency Restrictions – Currency controls and exchange regulations can increase structuring complexity and limit flexibility in capital movement.

– Currency controls and exchange regulations can increase structuring complexity and limit flexibility in capital movement. Cross-Border Financing Approvals – Regulatory approvals for foreign borrowing and financing arrangements may prolong transaction timelines and slow deal execution.

– Regulatory approvals for foreign borrowing and financing arrangements may prolong transaction timelines and slow deal execution. Tax Inefficiencies – Unfavourable tax treatment, withholding taxes, and treaty-related issues can reduce overall investor returns and impact transaction economics.

– Unfavourable tax treatment, withholding taxes, and treaty-related issues can reduce overall investor returns and impact transaction economics. Offshore Fund Participation Hurdles – Restrictions on foreign investment structures and participation requirements can limit capital flexibility and access to global funding sources.

– Restrictions on foreign investment structures and participation requirements can limit capital flexibility and access to global funding sources. Multi-Jurisdictional Compliance Burdens – Navigating differing legal, regulatory, and reporting obligations across jurisdictions can increase compliance costs and overall transaction expenses.

The IFSC framework was designed to reduce many of these barriers while still operating within an Indian regulatory environment. That combination is what makes GIFT City strategically important.

The Real Shift Happening Inside GIFT City

The ecosystem is now moving beyond basic offshore banking activity into a much more sophisticated financial platform. Earlier, most activity centred around:

international banking units,

ECB-linked financing,

offshore debt transactions, and

foreign currency lending.

Today, the conversation has expanded significantly. The IFSC ecosystem is increasingly seeing growth across:

Aircraft Leasing – Helps reduce dependence on traditional foreign leasing hubs and supports the development of a domestic aircraft financing ecosystem.

– Helps reduce dependence on traditional foreign leasing hubs and supports the development of a domestic aircraft financing ecosystem. Private Credit Platforms – Expands access to alternative sources of capital, providing borrowers and investors with greater financing flexibility beyond conventional banking channels.

– Expands access to alternative sources of capital, providing borrowers and investors with greater financing flexibility beyond conventional banking channels. Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) – Attracts institutional and global investors by offering efficient fund structures and access to diverse investment opportunities.

– Attracts institutional and global investors by offering efficient fund structures and access to diverse investment opportunities. Sustainable Finance – Facilitates ESG-focused investments and supports the growing flow of capital towards environmentally and socially responsible projects.

– Facilitates ESG-focused investments and supports the growing flow of capital towards environmentally and socially responsible projects. Treasury Operations – Enables multinational corporations and financial institutions to manage global liquidity, cash flows, and risk management functions more efficiently.

– Enables multinational corporations and financial institutions to manage global liquidity, cash flows, and risk management functions more efficiently. Offshore Fund Structures – Enhances cross-border capital pooling by providing internationally competitive investment vehicles and regulatory frameworks.

– Enhances cross-border capital pooling by providing internationally competitive investment vehicles and regulatory frameworks. Structured Finance – Supports sophisticated financing transactions through tailored financial products, securitisation structures, and risk allocation mechanisms.

This is the transition that changes GIFT City from a financing corridor into a financial ecosystem.

Aircraft Leasing Has Become One of GIFT City’s Biggest Growth Areas

One of the most visible examples of this shift is aircraft leasing. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, but historically, a substantial portion of aircraft leasing activity was routed through jurisdictions such as Ireland and Singapore.

GIFT City is increasingly positioning itself as an India-linked alternative. This matters because aircraft leasing sits at the intersection of:

cross-border financing,

tax structuring,

asset ownership,

foreign exchange exposure,

regulatory compliance, and

international enforcement frameworks.

As aviation financing grows, GIFT City is expected to become increasingly relevant for:

leasing platforms,

airline financing structures,

aviation asset management, and

cross-border aviation capital arrangements.

Why Private Credit Funds Are Increasingly Interested in IFSC Structures

Private credit is becoming one of the fastest-growing segments in global finance, particularly as traditional banks face tighter regulatory oversight and exposure limits. Many private credit platforms now seek:

flexible structuring,

offshore participation capability,

international investor access, and

foreign currency financing frameworks.

This aligns naturally with the IFSC ecosystem. Increasingly, GIFT City structures are being explored for:

Structured Lending – Frequently used for infrastructure projects, acquisition financing, and other transactions requiring customized debt solutions.

– Frequently used for infrastructure projects, acquisition financing, and other transactions requiring customized debt solutions. Distressed Investing – Targets special situations, turnaround opportunities, and stressed assets where traditional financing may be limited.

– Targets special situations, turnaround opportunities, and stressed assets where traditional financing may be limited. Yield-Focused Financing – Provides long-duration capital to borrowers while offering institutional investors opportunities for stable, risk-adjusted returns.

– Provides long-duration capital to borrowers while offering institutional investors opportunities for stable, risk-adjusted returns. Cross-Border Debt Platforms – Facilitates the deployment of international capital into domestic and global investment opportunities through flexible lending structures.

– Facilitates the deployment of international capital into domestic and global investment opportunities through flexible lending structures. Hybrid Financing Structures – Combines debt and equity-like features to support complex transactions, bridge funding gaps, and address unique capital requirements.

As India’s capital markets mature, alternative lenders are expected to play a much larger role across infrastructure, real estate, aviation and technology-linked sectors.

Sustainable Finance Is Becoming Central to the IFSC Ecosystem

Another major trend shaping GIFT City is the rise of ESG-focused capital. Global institutional investors are increasingly allocating capital toward:

climate-aligned assets,

green financing structures,

energy transition platforms, and

sustainability-linked investment vehicles.

This is creating growing demand for internationally aligned financing ecosystems capable of supporting:

green bond issuances,

ESG-focused funds,

climate-transition financing,

sustainability-linked lending, and

carbon-related investment structures.

For India, this is strategically important because future infrastructure and industrial growth will increasingly depend on access to climate-focused institutional capital.

Treasury Operations and Cross-Border Financial Management

A quieter but increasingly important trend involves multinational groups exploring GIFT City for treasury and financial management operations. Large businesses increasingly require integrated systems for:

foreign currency management,

cross-border liquidity planning,

treasury centralisation,

structured financing, and

international cash management.

This is the kind of activity typically associated with mature international financial centres. Its gradual emergence within GIFT City signals a deeper level of institutional evolution.

Regulation Still Matters: Sophisticated Structures Require Sophisticated Planning

Despite increasing flexibility, IFSC-linked transactions are far from legally simple. Many structures continue to involve overlapping considerations relating to:

FEMA,

tax law,

offshore investment rules,

beneficial ownership,

regulatory approvals,

fund structuring, and

cross-border compliance.

As institutional participation grows, legal and regulatory planning becomes even more important because many transactions now span multiple jurisdictions simultaneously.

Why International Investors Still Prioritise Arbitration and Enforcement

Global investors ultimately care about predictability. That is why many IFSC-linked transactions continue to rely on:

international arbitration clauses,

English law-governed documents,

offshore dispute resolution frameworks, and

carefully structured enforcement mechanisms.

For institutional capital providers, enforceability often matters just as much as economics. This is particularly relevant for:

aviation leasing,

private credit,

offshore financing structures, and

long-duration institutional investments.

The Bigger Strategic Question: Can India Build Its Own Global Financial Centre?

The larger objective is much broader: to internalise more India-linked financial activity within an internationally competitive Indian ecosystem. In practical terms, that means reducing reliance on foreign offshore jurisdictions for:

capital raising,

fund management,

structured finance,

leasing,

international banking, and

cross-border investment activity.

Whether GIFT City can eventually rival established global financial hubs remains an open question. But the direction is becoming increasingly clear.

What the Next Decade Could Look Like

Over the coming years, GIFT City is expected to see significant expansion across:

Aircraft Leasing – Expected to witness increased aviation financing activity as more leasing and financing transactions are structured through IFSC platforms.

– Expected to witness increased aviation financing activity as more leasing and financing transactions are structured through IFSC platforms. Private Credit – Likely to expand significantly, providing borrowers with greater access to alternative capital sources beyond traditional banking channels.

– Likely to expand significantly, providing borrowers with greater access to alternative capital sources beyond traditional banking channels. Sustainable Finance – Projected to see strong growth in ESG-linked financing structures, green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and climate-focused investment products.

– Projected to see strong growth in ESG-linked financing structures, green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and climate-focused investment products. AIF Platforms – Anticipated to attract greater institutional participation, supported by evolving regulatory frameworks and growing investor interest in alternative assets.

– Anticipated to attract greater institutional participation, supported by evolving regulatory frameworks and growing investor interest in alternative assets. Treasury Operations – Expected to become increasingly important for cross-border liquidity management, cash pooling, and global treasury functions.

– Expected to become increasingly important for cross-border liquidity management, cash pooling, and global treasury functions. Offshore Fund Structures – Likely to facilitate the creation of larger international capital pools by offering efficient fund domiciliation and investment structures.

– Likely to facilitate the creation of larger international capital pools by offering efficient fund domiciliation and investment structures. Digital Finance Ecosystems – Poised for rapid growth through the integration of fintech innovation, digital assets, data-driven financial services, and technology-enabled financial infrastructure.

The ecosystem is gradually shifting from a specialised regulatory zone into a broader institutional financial platform.

Conclusion

GIFT City is entering a much more sophisticated phase of development. The conversation is no longer limited to offshore lending or infrastructure financing alone. Instead, the IFSC ecosystem is increasingly expanding into aircraft leasing, private credit, fund management, sustainable finance and cross-border financial intermediation.

That transition is strategically important not only for investors and financial institutions, but also for India’s broader position within global capital markets. As the ecosystem matures, successful IFSC-linked structures will increasingly depend on:

regulatory preparedness,

cross-border structuring efficiency,

governance standards,

tax planning,

dispute management, and

institutional credibility.

The next chapter of GIFT City may ultimately be less about competing with domestic financial centres and more about whether India can establish a globally relevant offshore financial ecosystem of its own.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.