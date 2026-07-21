Guarding The Guardians Of Public Money: How A Supreme Court Judgment Is Reshaping Title Diligence

In July 2026, reports emerged that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to introduce standardised guidelines for property title searches that banks must perform before approving secured loans. The proposed framework is expected to specify a minimum period for title searches, identify essential documents and records to be verified, and outline uniform standards for preparing title search reports. If implemented, it will be the first time India’s banking regulator applies a uniform minimum standard for title due diligence across all scheduled commercial banks.

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Introduction

In July 2026, reports emerged that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to introduce standardised guidelines for property title searches that banks must perform before approving secured loans. The proposed framework is expected to specify a minimum period for title searches, identify essential documents and records to be verified, and outline uniform standards for preparing title search reports. If implemented, it will be the first time India’s banking regulator applies a uniform minimum standard for title due diligence across all scheduled commercial banks.

This article analyses the judgment and the positive chain of events it has set in motion. It demonstrates how thoughtful judicial observations, complemented by a prompt regulatory response, can enhance the framework for property-backed lending, thereby benefiting banks, genuine property owners, and India's broader credit landscape.

The genesis of this regulatory initiative can be traced to a single paragraph in the Supreme Court’s judgment in Central Bank of India and Another v. Prabha Jain and Others1, delivered on 9 January, 2025. The Court expressly stated that RBI and other stakeholders should develop a standardised and practical framework for preparing title search reports prior to the sanction of loans. It also emphasised the need to fix accountability, including initiating criminal proceedings where warranted, against officers who approve loans on the basis of inadequate title clearance.

Factual Background

The dispute arose over ancestral land in Madhya Pradesh. The plaintiff's father-in-law had purchased the suit land by a registered sale deed dated 19 June, 1967. Upon his death on 15 August, 2005, the land devolved by inheritance in equal shares upon his widow and his two sons, Mahendra Kumar Jain and Sumer Chand Jain. After Mahendra Kumar's death, his one-third share passed to the plaintiff, Prabha Jain.

Without any partition among the co-heirs or lawful authority over the shares of the other heirs, Sumer Chand Jain illegally divided the undivided land into plots and sold several plots to third parties. One such plot was sold by a registered sale deed dated 3 July, 2008 to Parmeshwar Das Prajapati, who subsequently mortgaged it to the Central Bank of India as security for a loan.

Prabha Jain instituted a civil suit for a declaration that the sale deed and the mortgage deed were void, along with consequential reliefs including possession, damages, and mesne profits. The Bank filed an application for rejection of the plaint, contending that 2 Section 34 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) barred the civil court's jurisdiction because the dispute fell within the jurisdiction of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

The trial court accepted the Bank's contention and rejected the plaint on 10 February, 2012. The High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur, however, allowed the appeal and set aside the trial court's order, holding that the DRT lacked jurisdiction to decide title disputes raised by persons asserting independent rights in the property who were not parties to the mortgage transaction. Aggrieved by the High Court's decision, the Bank appealed to the Supreme Court.

Issues Before the Court

The principal issue before the Supreme Court was whether Section 34 of the SARFAESI Act ousts the jurisdiction of the civil court to entertain a suit for declarations that a sale deed and a mortgage deed were void, along with consequential reliefs, where the DRT’s jurisdiction under 3 Section 17 is confined to examining the validity of measures taken by a secured creditor under 4 Section 13(4) of the SARFAESI Act.

In essence, the Court had to determine whether a co-owner claiming an independent title to the property, and who was neither a borrower nor a person claiming through the borrower, could be compelled to approach the DRT, a tribunal with a limited statutory mandate for debt recovery, to vindicate those rights.

The Court also considered ancillary issues concerning the DRT's jurisdiction to grant possession, the maintainability of the plaint under 5Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), and the adequacy of the court fee paid by the plaintiff.

Supreme Court's Analysis: Civil Court Jurisdiction vis-à-vis the DRT

The Court began by examining the scope of DRT’s jurisdiction under the SARFAESI Act. It observed that Section 34 bars the jurisdiction of civil courts only in matters that the DRT or the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT) is authorised to determine. Such jurisdiction arises under Sections6 5(5), 7 13(10), 17 and8 19 of the SARFAESI Act. Section 17 confines the DRT's role to examining whether the measures adopted by a secured creditor under Section 13(4) are in accordance with the SARFAESI Act and the Rules framed thereunder.

The Court classified the plaintiff's claims into three categories: (a) a declaration that the sale deed executed by Sumer Chand Jain in favour of Parmeshwar Das Prajapati was void, (b) a declaration that the mortgage deed in favour of the Bank was void, and (c) recovery of possession of the suit property. The Court held that the first two reliefs fell outside the scope of Section 17 of the SARFAESI Act because they concerned transactions that pre-dated the Bank's invocation of the SARFAESI Act. It reaffirmed that the SARFAESI Act is designed to facilitate the enforcement of security interests and recovery of debts, rather than adjudicate disputes over the validity of sale deeds or mortgage deeds. Jurisdiction to grant such declaratory reliefs vests exclusively in the civil court under9 Section 9 of the CPC.

Regarding the relief of possession, the Court reasoned that, as the plaintiff was neither a borrower nor a person claiming through the borrower, she could not invoke the DRT's jurisdiction. She had never been in possession of the specific plot that was sold and mortgaged without her consent. The Court observed that even the broad residual phrase in Section 17(3), as amended in 2016 to include the words "or such other aggrieved person”, contemplates only the restoration of possession. The concept of restoration necessarily presupposes that the person was previously in possession. A person claiming an independent title who was never dispossessed by measures under the SARFAESI Act cannot seek "restoration" from the DRT.

The Court further held that even if one of the reliefs was arguably barred, the plaint could not be rejected under10 Order VII Rule 11, because partial rejection of a plaint is not permissible. Where some reliefs clearly survive Section 34, the plaint must proceed.

While determining the issue, the Court relied on and analysed several earlier decisions. It reaffirmed the principle laid down by the three-judge bench in11 Dwarka Prasad Agarwal v. Ramesh Chander Agarwal that the bar of civil court jurisdiction is not to be readily inferred and requires strict interpretation.12 Mardia Chemicals Ltd. v. Union of India held that Section 34 bars civil court jurisdiction only for matters the DRT and DRAT can determine. The Court also considered Jagdish Singh v. Heeralal13, and distinguished it on the ground that it had not examined the limited import of the expression "restore" in Section 17.

The Turning Point: Court's Call for Regulatory Reform

Having dismissed the appeal and upheld the civil court's jurisdiction, the Court could have concluded its analysis there. Instead, it addressed the systemic root cause that had given rise to the litigation: the Bank's failure to conduct adequate title due diligence before accepting the mortgage.

In its concluding observations, the Court cautioned banks against relying on inadequate title clearance reports, particularly those obtained at minimal cost or for extraneous reasons. It emphasised that rigorous title verification is essential not only to safeguard public funds but also to serve the larger public interest.

Beyond resolving the dispute, the Court observed that it is essential for the RBI and other stakeholders to develop a standardised and practical framework for the preparation of title search reports before the sanction of loans. It also recommended the formulation of standard guidelines for fees and costs associated with title search reports, to ensure their quality and reliability. Significantly, the decision highlighted the need to determine liability, including by initiating criminal proceedings where warranted, against the officer who approves a loan on the basis of deficient title verification.

These observations, while technically14 obiter dicta, were expressed with clarity and specificity. The Court identified the problem (inconsistent and cheaply procured title reports), the stakeholders responsible (RBI, banks, financial institutions), the solution (standardisation), and the enforcement mechanism (accountability of officers for deficient title verification). In effect, it provided a judicial roadmap for reform.

From Courtroom to Reform: The Positive Ripple Effect

Within about fifteen months of the decision, RBI has begun initiating steps to implement the Court's observations. Reports published in July 2026 indicated that RBI had been consulting banks since around April 2026 on the contours of a standardised framework for property title searches. RBI sought suggestions from banks and financial institutions on minimum search periods for title searches, key documents to be verified, and precautions to be observed when preparing title search or legal due diligence reports.

The need for such standardisation is evident from existing industry practice. At present, banks follow their own internal practices. While some lenders verify title for not less than 30 years, others limit searches to only 10 to 13 years. The absence of a uniform minimum threshold results in significant variations in the quality of title reports, depending on the empanelled advocate's competence, the professional fee offered, and the time permitted for conducting the due diligence. RBI's proposed framework seeks to determine a minimum baseline that all banks must meet, ensuring that no loan is sanctioned against a property whose title chain has not been verified to an adequate depth.

RBI's prompt response reflects its commitment to strengthening the lending framework. This progression from judicial observation to active regulatory consultation reflects a constructive alignment between the judiciary and the regulator. It demonstrates a shared recognition that systemic deficiencies in title verification jeopardise public funds, undermine the integrity of secured lending, and give rise to avoidable and protracted litigation that burdens the courts.

Strengthening Secured Lending

For banks and financial institutions, a standardised title search framework is expected to reduce exposure to litigation and the incidence of non-performing assets arising from defective mortgages. Lending against property with a clear and verified title chain significantly reduces the likelihood of third-party claims that the mortgage is a nullity.

The cost of rigorous due diligence is likely to be far lower than the cost of prolonged litigation and eventual write-offs.

For genuine title-holders, the judgment reaffirms that the civil court remains the appropriate forum to uphold property rights, regardless of whether the disputed property has become the subject of proceedings under the SARFAESI framework. The DRT's limited statutory jurisdiction cannot be stretched to extinguish the rights of co-owners who are neither borrowers nor persons claiming through them. The judgment provides significant reassurance to family members whose ancestral properties may have been encumbered without their knowledge or consent.

For the broader credit framework, improved integrity of title verification enhances the quality of secured lending. Investors, depositors, and the financial system benefit when the security underlying a bank's lending is legally sound. A reduction in disputed mortgages is likely to improve the quality of banks' loan portfolios and support RBI’s financial stability objectives.

The Way Forward

For banking and finance advocates advising lenders, it would be prudent to review title verification protocols in anticipation of the RBI’s forthcoming framework, benchmarking current practice against the likely minimum standards, particularly with respect to the period of title search and the documents to be verified.

For litigators representing third parties whose properties have been mortgaged without their consent, the judgment confirms that civil courts retain jurisdiction over suits seeking declarations that sale deeds and mortgage deeds are void. In such cases, Section 34 of the SARFAESI Act does not bar the jurisdiction of the civil court. Consequently, an application for rejection of the plaint under Order VII Rule 11 of the CPC by the secured creditor on this ground should be resisted with reference to Prabha Jain.

For bank compliance teams, the judgment emphasises the Court's express reference to potential criminal liability for officers who approve loans on the basis of deficient title clearance. The Court’s observations underscore the importance of documenting the title verification process thoroughly, ensuring that title search reports are commissioned from competent professionals, and that the fees paid are commensurate with the nature and complexity of the work involved.

For empanelled advocates preparing title search reports for banks, the forthcoming RBI framework may prescribe minimum qualitative standards. This is a positive development, as it is expected to enhance professional standards, justify reasonable fees, and insulate diligent advocates from the pressure to produce hurried, superficial reports at inadequate rates.

Conclusion

The judgment in Central Bank of India v. Prabha Jain & Others is significant not only for its authoritative clarification of the distinction between DRT jurisdiction and civil court jurisdiction under the SARFAESI Act but also for its contribution through practical, forward-looking observations that have catalysed a systemic course-correction in India’s mortgage lending framework.

Once implemented, the proposed framework has the potential to improve the quality and consistency of title due diligence, reinforce secured lending, protect public funds, reduce avoidable disputes and litigation, and enhance confidence in India's credit framework. The case therefore demonstrates how carefully considered judicial observations, coupled with a prompt regulatory response, can serve as a catalyst for meaningful regulatory reform.

Footnotes

1 (2025) 4 SCC 38

2 Section 34 of the SARFAESI Act ousts the jurisdiction of civil courts in respect of matters that the DRT or the DRAT is authorised to determine under the SARFAESI Act and prohibits courts from granting injunctions against actions taken under the SARFAESI Act.

3 Section 17 provides a statutory remedy before the DRT against measures taken under Section 13(4). The DRT's jurisdiction is limited to examining the legality of such measures and does not extend to independent civil disputes except as provided under the Act..

4 Section 5(5) provides that, upon acquisition of a financial asset, the securitization/ reconstruction company is deemed to be the lender and succeeds to the rights of the original secured creditor in respect of that asset.

5 Order VII Rule 11 of the CPC empowers a court to reject a plaint at the threshold on specified grounds, including where the suit appears from the statements in the plaint to be barred by any law.

6 Section 5(5) of the SARFAESI Act provides that, upon acquisition of a financial asset, the securitisation company or reconstruction company is deemed to be the lender and succeeds to the rights of the original secured creditor in respect of that asset.

7 Section 13(10) of the SARFAESI Act permits a secured creditor to apply to the Debts Recovery Tribunal for recovery of the balance amount where the sale proceeds of the secured assets are insufficient to satisfy the secured debt in full.

8 Section 19 of the SARFAESI Act empowers the DRT or the DRAT to restore possession of the secured asset and award compensation and costs where the secured creditor's action is found to be in contravention of the SARFAESI Act or the rules made thereunder.

9 Section 9 of the CPC confers jurisdiction on civil courts to try all suits of a civil nature except those of which cognisance is expressly or impliedly barred by law.

10 Order VII Rule 11 of the CPC does not contemplate partial rejection of a plaint. Where any part of the suit is maintainable, the plaint must ordinarily proceed and cannot be rejected only in respect of certain reliefs.

11 (2003) 6 SCC 220

12 (2004) 4 SCC 311

13 (2014) 1 SCC 479

14 Obiter dicta are observations made by a court that are not essential to the decision of the case. While they do not constitute binding precedent, they may carry considerable persuasive value

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