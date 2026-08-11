SEBI Amends LODR Regulations To Revise Procedural Requirements With Respect To Transfer And Transmission Of Securities

SEBI, by notification dated 10.07.2026, published on 14.07.2026, has notified the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“LODR Amendment”) amending the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“LODR Regulations”).

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SEBI, by notification dated 10.07.2026, published on 14.07.2026, has notified the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“LODR Amendment”)1 amending the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“LODR Regulations”).

The LODR Amendment came into effect on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, i.e., 14.07.2026.

Under the LODR Amendment, the following amendments have been made to the LODR Regulations:

Under Regulation 40(7), a listed entity shall now follow the procedures for transfer or transmission of securities as specified by SEBI from time to time, rather than those set out in Schedule VII of the LODR Regulations. Regulation 61(4) makes the same change for non-convertible debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares, replacing the reference to Schedule VII with the procedures specified by SEBI from time to time.

Clause C of Schedule VII, which set out the procedural and documentation requirements for processing the transmission of securities, has been omitted. These requirements will now be governed by the procedures specified by SEBI from time to time under Regulation 40(7) and Regulation 61(4).

Footnote

1 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026

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