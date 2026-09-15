India’s Private Capital Opportunity Puts Structuring Expertise Centre Stage, IFLR

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London Office Managing Partner and European Head of Finance Aymen Mahmoud and Partner Priya Taneja co-authored an IFLR article examining India’s growing appeal to private capital investors and the increasingly sophisticated structuring required to deploy capital effectively.
The authors highlight opportunities across manufacturing, digital infrastructure, energy, healthcare and private credit, while noting that regulatory, financing, governance and exit considerations are becoming increasingly interconnected.
They explain that successful investment in India requires coordination across legal, regulatory, tax and financing disciplines, as well as close collaboration between advisers with deep local knowledge and international cross-border experience.
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