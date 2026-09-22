Debt-Free, But Not Regulation-Free? Decoding The Tata Sons RBI Saga

The recent regulatory developments surrounding Tata Sons have brought an unusual question into focus: Can a large holding company exit the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) non-banking financial company (NBFC) regulatory framework simply by becoming debt-free?

The answer, as the Tata Sons episode demonstrates, is not straightforward.

In September 2026, the RBI rejected Tata Sons Private Limited’s application to voluntarily surrender its Certificate of Registration (CoR) as a Core Investment Company (CIC). The decision followed a regulatory journey that took a significant turn in 2022, when the RBI identified Tata Sons, already registered as a CIC, for inclusion in the NBFC Upper Layer, and later saw the company become debt-free and seek to exit the registered-CIC framework.

Days after rejecting the application, the RBI updated its NBFC FAQs, providing clarification on three concepts that are central to understanding the issue: CICs, principal business and public funds.

The developments raise broader questions for large corporate groups and investment holding companies: What makes a company an NBFC? When does an investment holding company become a CIC? Does repayment of debt change its regulatory status? And how should “public funds” be understood where group structures are involved?

The Tata Sons story: where did it begin?

Tata Sons is the principal holding company of the Tata Group, with substantial investments in several Tata group companies. Its role as an investment holding company is central to understanding why the CIC framework became relevant to it.

A CIC is a specialised category within the NBFC framework. Broadly, it covers companies whose principal business is the acquisition of shares and securities of group companies, subject to specified regulatory conditions.

The RBI identified Tata Sons as an NBFC-Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) in September 2022. Under the scale-based regulatory framework, an NBFC placed in the Upper Layer is subject to additional regulatory requirements, including mandatory listing within three years of identification. Tata Sons’ three-year listing period expired in September 2025, while its application to surrender its registration remained under consideration.1

The issue is now live rather than theoretical. Following the RBI’s rejection, Tata Trusts stated after the Tata Sons Board meeting on 17 September 2026 that it had not agreed to a listing and that the Board would examine all available options, not listing alone, before deciding the course of action. The distinction is important: the RBI’s rejection blocks, for now, Tata Sons’ proposed route of surrendering its registration; the listing obligation itself arises from the Upper Layer framework.2

Tata Sons, however, pursued a different route.

Tata Sons becomes debt-free

During FY2024, Tata Sons repaid approximately ₹21,813 crore of debt. Its subsequent application to the RBI sought voluntary surrender of its CIC registration and continuation as an unregistered CIC. Tata Sons’ FY2024 annual report records both its registration as a CIC and its application to the RBI for voluntary surrender of its CoR.3

Why was this significant?

Because the CIC framework does not operate simply on the basis of whether a company calls itself a “holding company”. The regulatory framework also considers matters such as the nature of its investments, its principal business and its access to public funds.

Therefore, becoming debt-free was relevant to Tata Sons’ attempt to demonstrate that it no longer met the conditions requiring continued registration.

But there is an important distinction:

Repaying debt is not the same as automatically ceasing to be an NBFC.

The real regulatory question is whether, after the relevant changes, the company continues to satisfy the conditions that bring it within the NBFC/CIC framework.

Being a CIC and being required to remain registered as a CIC are not quite the same question. The regulatory framework contemplates unregistered CICs, subject to the applicable conditions. The regulatory issue raised by Tata Sons’ application was therefore not whether it had ceased to be an investment holding company, but whether, after the relevant changes to its funding profile, it should be permitted to continue without the RBI registration that kept it within the Upper Layer framework.4

Why can an investment holding company have debt in the first place?

At first glance, the concept may seem contradictory.

If a CIC’s business is primarily to hold investments in group companies, why would it have borrowings?

The answer is simple: investments can themselves be financed through borrowings.

For example, if a holding company wants to acquire ₹1,000 crore of shares in a group company, it could use:

its own capital;

retained earnings or cash; or

borrowed funds.

In the third situation, the holding company would have both an investment asset and a corresponding liability.

Therefore, the fact that Tata Sons held substantial investments in Tata group companies did not prevent it from also having debt.

The important development was that Tata Sons subsequently repaid that debt and sought to use the resulting change in its financial position as part of its case for deregistration.

What exactly is a CIC?

The RBI’s latest FAQ reiterates the regulatory concept of a Core Investment Company.

Broadly, a CIC is an NBFC engaged principally in the acquisition of shares and securities of group companies and satisfying prescribed conditions relating to its asset size and investment pattern.

The current explanation includes the requirement that at least 90% of net assets be invested in specified investments in group companies, with at least 60% in equity shares.

This is important because it highlights a fundamental point:

A CIC does not have to be a conventional lender to fall within the NBFC regulatory framework.

Its principal activity may be investment holding.

That makes the regulatory treatment of large corporate holding companies particularly important.

The CIC conditions are more specific. Before reaching them, however, there is a broader threshold question: whether financial activity constitutes the company’s principal business at all.

The 50:50 test: what is “principal business”?

The RBI’s FAQ also reiterates the test used to determine whether a company’s principal business is financial in nature.

The commonly referred-to 50:50 test requires both of the following:

1. Financial assets constitute more than 50% of total assets; and

2. Income from financial assets constitutes more than 50% of gross income.

Both conditions are relevant to the assessment.

This distinction matters because a company’s legal description or stated corporate purpose may not, by itself, determine whether it is carrying on financial business as its principal business.

The nature of the company’s assets and income also matters.

The most interesting issue: what are “public funds”?

The RBI’s latest FAQ provides clarification on another important concept: public funds.

Public funds are not limited to public deposits. The RBI’s explanation covers sources such as:

public deposits;

inter-corporate deposits;

bank finance;

commercial paper; and

debentures.

The FAQ also addresses indirect receipt of public funds through associates or group entities having access to such funds.

One caution is important here. The idea that public funds can be raised ‘directly or indirectly’ is not new; that language already appears in the RBI’s CIC directions. The latest FAQ is therefore better read as a reiteration and clarification in the present context, rather than as the creation of a new test.5

This is potentially significant for large corporate groups.

Consider a simplified example.

Holding Company A does not itself borrow from a bank.

However:

Holding Company A → owns/invests in → Group Company B

and

Group Company B → has access to bank finance/commercial paper/debentures

If funds are subsequently received by Company A through the relevant group relationship or funding arrangement, the question arises whether that constitutes an indirect receipt of public funds for the purpose of the RBI framework.

Importantly, this does not mean that every holding company automatically has public funds merely because another company in its group has bank borrowings.

The actual funding arrangement and applicable regulatory provisions would need to be examined.

This distinction is particularly important when considering the Tata Sons case.

So, was becoming debt-free enough?

This is perhaps the central question.

Tata Sons had repaid approximately ₹21,813 crore of debt before seeking to surrender its CIC registration.

The company’s position therefore needs to be understood in the context of a broader regulatory question:

If an investment holding company eliminates its own borrowings, does that automatically take it outside the RBI’s regulatory framework?

The answer is not necessarily.

Debt-free status may address one aspect of the regulatory analysis. But it does not, by itself, answer questions concerning:

whether the company continues to satisfy the CIC definition;

whether its principal business remains financial;

the composition of its investments and assets;

whether it has access to public funds; and

how applicable rules treat relevant group-company or associate relationships.

This is why the Tata Sons episode is more complicated than a simple “debt-free versus debt-funded” debate.

Why the latest RBI FAQ matters

The timing of the FAQ has attracted attention.

The RBI rejected Tata Sons’ voluntary surrender application on 11 September 2026. It subsequently issued the updated FAQs explaining the regulatory concepts of CICs, principal business and public funds.

The FAQ therefore provides useful context for understanding the regulatory framework surrounding the Tata Sons dispute.

However, it is important to distinguish between what the FAQ says generally and what the RBI specifically relied upon in Tata Sons’ individual case.

The publicly reported RBI communication rejecting the surrender application is relatively brief. Accordingly, it would be premature to conclude solely from the FAQ that one particular provision was the definitive reason for the rejection.

That distinction is important from a legal and compliance perspective.

A broader question for corporate India

The Tata Sons case raises an issue that goes beyond one corporate group.

Large corporate groups frequently have:

promoter or holding companies;

operating subsidiaries;

investment companies;

financing entities;

listed and unlisted entities; and

complex intra-group funding arrangements.

In such structures, regulatory classification may require more than a review of whether the parent company itself has outstanding loans.

Companies may need to examine the nature of their business, asset composition, income profile, investment structure and relevant funding relationships.

This makes regulatory classification a continuing compliance exercise rather than a one-time determination.

What should companies take away from the Tata Sons episode?

For large investment holding companies and corporate groups, five questions may be worth asking:

1. Do we satisfy the definition of a CIC?

The nature and proportion of investments in group companies should be assessed against the applicable regulatory thresholds.

2. Does our principal business meet the relevant financial-activity test?

The composition of assets and income should be periodically reviewed.

3. Do we have direct access to public funds?

This requires looking beyond public deposits to other recognised sources of funding.

4. Could relevant group-company arrangements create an indirect public-funds issue?

The structure and substance of intra-group funding arrangements should be examined rather than relying solely on the absence of direct borrowings.

5. Has a change in our capital structure actually changed our regulatory status?

Becoming debt-free may be significant, but it should not automatically be equated with exiting the RBI regulatory framework.

Conclusion

The Tata Sons–RBI saga is ultimately not just a story about a potential IPO.

It is a story about where the regulatory perimeter begins and ends for large investment holding companies.

Tata Sons’ decision to repay its debt and subsequently seek surrender of its CIC registration raises a more precise question: When can a change in the funding profile of an investment holding company legitimately change its regulatory status, and how should direct and indirect access to public funds be assessed in a complex corporate group?

The RBI’s latest FAQ brings greater attention to the concepts that sit behind this question—CICs, principal business and public funds.

Whether the Tata Sons matter ultimately results in a listing, further regulatory engagement or legal proceedings remains a separate question. What is already clear, however, is that for large corporate groups, being debt-free does not necessarily mean being regulation-free.

And that may be the most important compliance lesson emerging from the Tata Sons–RBI saga.

Footnotes

1 Reserve Bank of India, Scale Based Regulation (SBR): A Revised Regulatory Framework for NBFCs, 22 October 2021, para 3.2.1(l).

2 Tata Trusts, ‘The Tata Trusts ask Tata Sons to explore options other than Listing – the Tata Model has to be saved’, 17 September 2026.

3 Tata Sons Private Limited, Annual Report FY2023-24, recording the application for voluntary surrender of the CIC Certificate of Registration.

4 Reserve Bank of India, Frequently Asked Questions: Core Investment Companies. See in particular the registration-related FAQs.