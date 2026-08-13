SEBI's Proposed Framework For Issuance Of Depository Receipts By REITs And Publicly Listed InvITs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has, on August 4, 2026, issued a Consultation Paper proposing a regulatory framework for issuance of Depository Receipts against units of Real Estate Investment Trusts and Publicly Listed Infrastructure Investment Trusts.

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1. Introduction

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) has, on August 4, 2026, issued a Consultation Paper (“CP”) proposing a regulatory framework for issuance of Depository Receipts (“DRs”) against units of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and Publicly Listed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (“InvITs”). The proposals are based on recommendations of SEBI’s Hybrid Securities Advisory Committee (“HYSAC”). Public comments have been invited by August 25, 2026.

2. Regulatory Background

DRs are foreign currency-denominated instruments issued by a foreign depository in a permissible jurisdiction against securities deposited with a domestic custodian in India, enabling foreign investors to trade in familiar overseas markets without dealing directly with Indian exchanges. Issuance of DRs is presently governed, for companies, by the Depository Receipts Scheme, 2014 (“DR Scheme”), read with the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Issue of Global Depository Receipts) Rules, 2014.

Under Section 2(h) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (“SCRA”), “securities” include units issued by a “pooled investment vehicle”, a term that per Section 2(da) of the SCRA, covers SEBI-registered REITs and InvITs. Units of REITs/InvITs therefore already qualify as “permissible securities” eligible for DR issuance under the DR Scheme. Similarly, the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (“NDI Rules”) permit persons resident outside India to invest in DRs issued against eligible securities and separately permit foreign investment directly in units of REITs/InvITs as “Investment Vehicles”.

The CP notes that while the DR Scheme and NDI Rules already permit issuance of DRs against REIT/InvIT units in principle, there is no corresponding enabling provision or operational framework under the SEBI (REIT) Regulations, 2014 (“REIT Regulations”) or the SEBI (InvIT) Regulations, 2014 (“InvIT Regulations”). The CP seeks to fill this gap.

3. Rationale for the Proposal

Units of REITs and InvITs are presently INR-denominated and listed only on recognised Indian stock exchanges; foreign investors can subscribe/hold units only subject to RBI/Government guidelines. SEBI's stated rationale is that a DR framework would give foreign investors an additional, more familiar route – trading in foreign currency on a permitted international exchange and would help REITs and InvITs tap a wider pool of foreign capital, thereby aiding fundraising and enhancing international visibility of these instruments.

4. Key Proposals

4.1 Enabling Regulatory Amendment

SEBI proposes to insert an enabling provision – Regulation 14(12A) in the REIT Regulations and Regulation 14(4)(ma) in the InvIT Regulations – stating that DRs may be issued against units of a REIT/Publicly Offered InvIT subject to compliance with the respective regulations and in the manner specified by SEBI. The detailed operational mechanics are proposed to be prescribed separately through a Circular, the draft of which is set out in the CP.

4.2 Draft Framework – Salient Features

Eligibility: The REIT/InvIT, parties to it (including directors, promoters, partners) and unitholders proposing to transfer units must not be debarred from accessing the capital markets, must not be wilful defaulters or fugitive economic offenders, and the REIT/InvIT must be compliant with the REIT/InvIT Regulations.

The REIT/InvIT, parties to it (including directors, promoters, partners) and unitholders proposing to transfer units must not be debarred from accessing the capital markets, must not be wilful defaulters or fugitive economic offenders, and the REIT/InvIT must be compliant with the REIT/InvIT Regulations. Eligible DR holders: A DR holder, including its beneficial owner, cannot be a person resident in India or an NRI.

A DR holder, including its beneficial owner, be a person resident in India or an NRI. Permissible jurisdictions and exchanges: DR issuance is restricted to jurisdictions and international exchanges specified in SEBI's Master Circular for Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations dated December 30, 2024 (as amended), as reiterated below:

List of Permissible Jurisdictions and International Exchanges

1. United States of America - NASDAQ, NYSE; 2. Japan - Tokyo Stock Exchange; 3. South Korea - Korea Exchange Inc.; 4. United Kingdom excluding British Overseas Territories- London Stock Exchange; 5. France - Euronext Paris; 6. Germany - Frankfurt Stock Exchange; 7. Canada - Toronto Stock Exchange; 8. International Financial Services Centre in India - India International Exchange; and 9. NSE International Exchange

Further, listings must meet the highest applicable standards for foreign issuers (e.g., Level III ADR programs on Nasdaq/ NYSE, Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, or the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange).

Role of Manager/Investment Manager: The framework casts the relevant obligations of entering into arrangements with the Foreign Depository, Domestic Custodian and Indian Depository, filing of documents, and ensuring overall compliance on the Manager (for REITs) or Investment Manager (for InvITs).

The framework casts the relevant obligations of entering into arrangements with the Foreign Depository, Domestic Custodian and Indian Depository, filing of documents, and ensuring overall compliance on the Manager (for REITs) or Investment Manager (for InvITs). Unitholder approva l: Any fresh issue of DRs requires prior approval of unitholders by a resolution with at least 75% of votes cast in favour , except where the DR listing occurs simultaneously with the REIT/InvIT's initial offer and listing of units in India.

l: Any fresh issue of DRs requires prior approval of unitholders by a resolution with , except where the DR listing occurs simultaneously with the REIT/InvIT's initial offer and listing of units in India. Tender opportunity : For any fresh issue/listing of DRs involving transfer of existing units, all existing unitholders must be given an opportunity to tender their units - a wider requirement than under the Equity DR framework, which mandates this only for the initial DR issue.

: For any fresh issue/listing of DRs involving transfer of existing units, all existing unitholders must be given an opportunity to tender their units - a wider requirement than under the Equity DR framework, which mandates this only for the initial DR issue. Filing and approval timeline s: The initial offer document for any fresh DR issue is to be filed by the Manager/Investment Manager, through a merchant banker, with SEBI and the recognized Stock Exchange(s). SEBI is to endeavour to convey comments within 7 working days, and the exchange is to decide on in-principle approval within 15 working days of receiving the application and requisite documents.

s: The initial offer document for any fresh DR issue is to be filed by the Manager/Investment Manager, through a merchant banker, with SEBI and the recognized Stock Exchange(s). SEBI is to endeavour to convey comments within 7 working days, and the exchange is to decide on in-principle approval within 15 working days of receiving the application and requisite documents. Minimum public unitholdin g: Units held with the depository for DR purposes are to be treated as non-public unitholding , and the aggregate of units issued/transferred for DR purposes must be capped to preserve compliance with minimum public unitholding norms.

g: Units held with the depository for DR purposes are to be treated as , and the aggregate of units issued/transferred for DR purposes must be capped to preserve compliance with minimum public unitholding norms. Holding limits : The Foreign Depository agreement must ensure DR holders (including beneficial owners), together with persons acting in concert, comply with the 25% maximum unitholding cap under Regulation 22(6A) of the REIT Regulations / Regulation 22(5C) of the InvIT Regulations (applicable to persons other than the sponsor(s) and its related parties/associates), computed by aggregating direct unitholding with units underlying DRs held.

: The Foreign Depository agreement must ensure DR holders (including beneficial owners), together with persons acting in concert, under Regulation 22(6A) of the REIT Regulations / Regulation 22(5C) of the InvIT Regulations (applicable to persons other than the sponsor(s) and its related parties/associates), computed by aggregating direct unitholding with units underlying DRs held. Pricing : Units issued or transferred for DR purposes cannot be priced lower than the price applicable to the corresponding mode of issuance (initial offer, preferential allotment, or institutional placement) to domestic investors.

: Units issued or transferred for DR purposes cannot be priced lower than the price applicable to the corresponding mode of issuance (initial offer, preferential allotment, or institutional placement) to domestic investors. Disclosures and voting : Public disclosures made on the international exchange must also be filed with the Indian stock exchange within 24 hours; voting rights on units underlying DRs are to be exercised by the DR holder through the Foreign Depository, based on the DR holder's voting instructions.

Custodian/ Depository obligations: The Domestic Custodian must maintain and report records of DR issuance/cancellation; Indian Depositories must coordinate to disseminate outstanding DR-linked units and headroom for further conversion, applying the dissemination and re-issuance mechanism already prescribed under the SEBI's Master Circular for Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations dated December 30, 2024 (suitably read for REITs/InvITs).

5. Impact Analysis

5.1 For REITs and InvITs

A new, internationally recognised fundraising channel becomes available, potentially widening the investor base beyond investors currently able/willing to access Indian exchanges directly.

Managers/Investment Managers will need to build DR-related compliance capability, coordinating with Foreign Depositories, Domestic Custodians and merchant bankers, and tracking unitholding thresholds (25% cap, minimum public unitholding) on a consolidated basis inclusive of DR-linked units.

The 75% unitholder approval threshold for fresh DR issues (barring simultaneous initial listings) introduces a governance safeguard, but also a practical hurdle for follow-on DR issuances involving existing unitholder transfers, given the tender-offer requirement applicable to every such issue.

5.2 For Investors

Foreign investors, particularly those more comfortable transacting via DR programs than direct India-market access, gain an additional, familiar route to gain exposure to Indian real estate and infrastructure assets held through REITs/InvITs.

Existing unitholders benefit from a mandated tender opportunity for every fresh DR issuance made through transfer of existing units, ensuring proportionate participation rights are preserved across successive DR issuances (not just the first).

Since no ceiling on aggregate foreign holding applies to REIT/InvIT units under the NDI Rules/FPI Regulations, DR holders are not currently proposed to be subject to any monitoring mechanism akin to the investor-group limits under the Equity DR framework – though they remain bound by the 25% unitholding cap under the REIT/InvIT Regulations at the aggregate level with concert parties.

6. Our Perspective

SEBI's proposal to introduce a framework for issuance of DRs against units of listed REITs and publicly listed InvITs is, without doubt, another significant step in the evolution of India's investment trust ecosystem. The proposal reflects the Regulator's continued endeavour to equip Indian capital markets with globally recognised financing structures and to expand the avenues available to issuers for accessing international capital.

However, the CP also prompts a more fundamental question: What market inefficiency or regulatory gap does the proposed framework seek to address?

Historically, Depository Receipts served a very specific purpose. They emerged at a time when foreign investors faced significant barriers in investing directly in domestic securities, domestic capital markets lacked depth, and cross-border settlement infrastructure was relatively underdeveloped. DRs functioned as a bridge between otherwise disconnected capital markets.

Today's market landscape is clearly different.

India has one of the world's deepest and most liquid capital markets. Foreign investors can invest directly in listed securities through the well-established FPI framework, and institutional ownership of Indian REITs and InvITs already includes several sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and global asset managers. Unlike the environment in which DRs originally evolved, access to Indian listed securities is no longer the principal challenge.

This naturally raises the question of whether the absence of a DR framework has, in practice, constrained overseas investment into Indian REITs and InvITs.

The CP does not appear to identify any demonstrable market failure, regulatory restriction or capital access constraint that presently prevents global investors from participating in these investment vehicles. If overseas investors are already able to invest directly in listed REIT and InvIT units through the existing regulatory framework, the commercial rationale for introducing an additional security structure warrants closer examination.

Also, despite the Government liberalising the DRs regime in 2014 and SEBI operationalising a comprehensive framework in 2019, the market has witnessed negligible primary DR issuances by Indian listed companies. This itself suggests that the diminishing use of DRs is driven not by regulatory constraints but by market preference, with issuers increasingly relying on mature domestic capital markets and direct foreign investment channels instead.

Ultimately, the debate is not whether DRs should be available to REITs and InvITs, but whether the introduction of a framework whose commercial relevance has progressively diminished in the listed equity space is the most effective mechanism for advancing the next phase of India's REIT and InvIT market.

Nevertheless, none of this diminishes the significance of the proposal.

Regulatory frameworks are often introduced not only to respond to current market demand but also to prepare markets for future evolution. From that perspective, the proposed framework may be viewed as an enabling mechanism that provides issuers with greater optionality should commercial circumstances or international market practices evolve over time.

7. Way Forward

SEBI has invited public comments on (i) permitting issuance of DRs for REITs and Publicly Listed InvITs, and (ii) the draft framework, by August 25, 2026, through its online web-based comments form. Stakeholders including REITs, InvITs, their Managers/Investment Managers, merchant bankers, depositories and custodians may wish to evaluate the operational and compliance implications of the proposed framework and submit comments within the stipulated timeline.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author in her personal capacity and are based on her understanding of the applicable legal and regulatory framework. They do not necessarily represent the views, policies or practices of organisation with which the authors is associated.