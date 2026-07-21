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21 July 2026

Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - July 2026

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Vaish Associates Advocates

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Established in 1971, Vaish Associates, Advocates is one of the best-known full-service law firms in India. Since its inception, it continues to serve a diverse clientele, including domestic and overseas corporations, multinational companies and individuals. Presently, the Firm has its operations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
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In the July edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, corporate affairs, labour and consumer affairs.
India Finance and Banking
Krishna Kishore,Yatin Narang,Navya Shukla
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In the July edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, corporate affairs, labour and consumer affairs.

Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

SEBI UPDATES

  • SEBI lays down guidelines for winding up of AIFs and retention of proceeds
  • Key highlights of the 214th SEBI board meeting

RBI & IFSC UPDATES

  • RBI liberalises foreign portfolio investment for all individual persons resident outside India
  • IFSCA amends circular on permissible transactions through SNRR accounts of IFSC units
  • RBI amends cross-border merger regulations to broaden scope of competent authority
  • RBI amends the export regulations to reduce the period for realisation of export proceeds
  • RBI permits bank lending to REITs and revises framework for lending to InvITs
  • RBI liberalises the framework governing SNRR accounts
  • RBI exempts certain NBFCs from registration and reserve fund requirements

CORPORATE UPDATES

  • MCA notification on registered valuers Rules (2026 amendment) LABOUR UPDATES
  • Central Government notifies Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026
  • Central Government notifies Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026
  • Central Government notifies Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026
  • Bihar repeals the Bihar Shops and Establishments Act, 2025
  • Rajasthan notifies the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Rajasthan) Rules, 2026
  • Andhra Pradesh notifies the Code on Wages (Andhra Pradesh) Rules, 2026

OTHER UPDATES

  • Ministry of Home Affairs tightens FCRA compliance framework for NGOs receiving foreign contributions

Click here to read the full report.

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Advocates, 1st & 11th Floors, Mohan Dev Building 13, Tolstoy Marg New Delhi-110001 (India).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist professional advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. The views expressed in this article are solely of the authors of this article.

Authors
Photo of Krishna Kishore
Krishna Kishore
Photo of Yatin Narang
Yatin Narang
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Pritika Shetty
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Navya Shukla
Photo of Neel Mehta
Neel Mehta
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Prerna Mayea
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