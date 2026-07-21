Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - July 2026

In the July edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, corporate affairs, labour and consumer affairs.

Established in 1971, Vaish Associates, Advocates is one of the best-known full-service law firms in India. Since its inception, it continues to serve a diverse clientele, including domestic and overseas corporations, multinational companies and individuals. Presently, the Firm has its operations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

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In the July edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, corporate affairs, labour and consumer affairs.

Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

SEBI UPDATES

SEBI lays down guidelines for winding up of AIFs and retention of proceeds

Key highlights of the 214th SEBI board meeting

RBI & IFSC UPDATES

RBI liberalises foreign portfolio investment for all individual persons resident outside India

IFSCA amends circular on permissible transactions through SNRR accounts of IFSC units

RBI amends cross-border merger regulations to broaden scope of competent authority

RBI amends the export regulations to reduce the period for realisation of export proceeds

RBI permits bank lending to REITs and revises framework for lending to InvITs

RBI liberalises the framework governing SNRR accounts

RBI exempts certain NBFCs from registration and reserve fund requirements

CORPORATE UPDATES

MCA notification on registered valuers Rules (2026 amendment) LABOUR UPDATES

Central Government notifies Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026

Central Government notifies Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026

Central Government notifies Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026

Bihar repeals the Bihar Shops and Establishments Act, 2025

Rajasthan notifies the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Rajasthan) Rules, 2026

Andhra Pradesh notifies the Code on Wages (Andhra Pradesh) Rules, 2026

OTHER UPDATES

Ministry of Home Affairs tightens FCRA compliance framework for NGOs receiving foreign contributions

Click here to read the full report.

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