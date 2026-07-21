Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - July 2026

- within Family and Matrimonial, Privacy and Technology topic(s)
- in India
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries
In the July edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, corporate affairs, labour and consumer affairs.
Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:
SEBI UPDATES
- SEBI lays down guidelines for winding up of AIFs and retention of proceeds
- Key highlights of the 214th SEBI board meeting
RBI & IFSC UPDATES
- RBI liberalises foreign portfolio investment for all individual persons resident outside India
- IFSCA amends circular on permissible transactions through SNRR accounts of IFSC units
- RBI amends cross-border merger regulations to broaden scope of competent authority
- RBI amends the export regulations to reduce the period for realisation of export proceeds
- RBI permits bank lending to REITs and revises framework for lending to InvITs
- RBI liberalises the framework governing SNRR accounts
- RBI exempts certain NBFCs from registration and reserve fund requirements
CORPORATE UPDATES
- MCA notification on registered valuers Rules (2026 amendment) LABOUR UPDATES
- Central Government notifies Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026
- Central Government notifies Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026
- Central Government notifies Employees’ Pension Scheme, 2026
- Bihar repeals the Bihar Shops and Establishments Act, 2025
- Rajasthan notifies the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Rajasthan) Rules, 2026
- Andhra Pradesh notifies the Code on Wages (Andhra Pradesh) Rules, 2026
OTHER UPDATES
- Ministry of Home Affairs tightens FCRA compliance framework for NGOs receiving foreign contributions
Click here to read the full report.
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