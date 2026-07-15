A Decade In The Air: From AWAS Ruling To The Aircraft Object Act, 2025

Leasing in Aviation Sector is dependent on the lessors’ ability to recover the aircraft quickly in case the lessee airline defaults. However, delays in deregistration cause financing risk and ultimately raise the borrowing costs for airlines. The Delhi High Court’s ruling in AWAS 39423 Ireland Ltd. v. DGCA 1holds immense significance in this context. Almost a decade later, following the developments in the Indian Aviation, such as the Go First Insolvency and the enactment of Cape Town Convention Act, 2025;2 there is a need to revisit the judgment from a fresh perspective.

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The adoption of the Cape Town Convention, 20013(hereinafter “Cape Town Convention”) and the Aircraft Protocol, 20014 (hereinafter “Aircraft Protocol”) was a decisive step in establishing an efficient legal regime for governing aircraft repossession and deregistration. Both these legal instruments established a uniform international framework for the protection of rights of creditors, lessors and financiers by providing efficient remedies upon default. One of the most significant developments was the introduction of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (“IDERA”)5, which enables the authorised party, including a lessor or financier, to procure the deregistration and export of an aircraft upon contractual default by the lessee6.

Upon acceding to the Aircraft Protocol and the Cape Town Convention in 20087, India filed declarations recognising creditor rights, including prompt deregistration of aircraft when an airline defaults under Article XIII of the Aircraft Protocol8. However, these international obligations operated without a comprehensive domestic legislative framework, thereby compelling the courts to decide a case by reconciling treaty obligations with existing law, particularly the Aircraft Rules, 193710.

It was against this backdrop that the Delhi High Court delivered its landmark decision in the case of AWAS 39423 Ireland Ltd. & Ors. v. Director General of Civil Aviation & Anr providing the first comprehensive judicial interpretation of India’s obligations under the Cape Town Convention and the Aircraft Protocol. Notably, it clarified the legal effect of a duly recorded IDERA, outlined the distinction between non-consensual rights under Articles 39 and 40 the Convention11, and interpreted Rule 30 of the Aircraft Rules, 193712; consistent with India’s International obligations. The judgement has drawn attention in light of the recent GO First insolvency case, which has highlighted the tension between the IBC, 201613 and the creditors protection under the Cape Town Convention. The resultant uncertainty led to the Cape Town Convention Act, 202514 which gives statutory recognition to India’s obligations under the Convention and the Aircraft Protocol.

Therefore, this article examines the AWAS judgement against the broader perspective of evolution of India’s aircraft financing regime, by analysing the Court’s interpretation of IDERA and aircraft deregistration, the impact of subsequent developments, and whether the Cape Town Convention Act, 2025 has finally settled the legal certainty expected by international aircraft lessors and financiers.

Dispute Before The Delhi High Court

There were two writ petitions filed by two groups of foreign aircraft lessors (Petitioners) who had leased six Boeing aircrafts to Spicejet Ltd (Respondents) under separate agreements. Each transaction was accompanied by two documents namely Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (hereinafter “IDERA”) and Irrevocable De-Registration Power of Attorney (hereinafter “IDPOA”) executed by Spicejet and lodged with the DGCA. The aircrafts were duly registered in India, with CORs according the validity of existence. The commercial relationship between both the parties functioned without dispute until Spicejet suffered severe financial distress in 2014. Due to its deteriorating financial position, it defaulted on the lease obligations, which constituted an event of default, thereby entitling the lessors to terminate the lease and repossess the aircrafts. Accordingly, the lessors proceeded with steps for termination of the lease agreements and invoked the IDERAs executed by Spicejet. However, despite this, Spicejet continued to retain the possession and operation of the aircrafts. The lessors thus approached the DGCA requesting for deregistration under Article XIII of the Aircraft Protocol read with Rule 30 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. Even after the lessor complied with the DGCA’s directions of producing several documents, there was no step forthcoming for deregistration. In light of this situation of continued inaction on part of the DGCA and continued use of aircrafts by the lessee, the lessors approached the Delhi High Court, invoking writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution15. The primary issue to be decided upon by the court was whether, upon the valid invocation of a recorded IDERA following termination of the lease, the DGCA was under a mandatory legal obligation to deregister the aircraft, or whether it could defer such deregistration by relying upon competing statutory claims, administrative discretion, or broader public interest considerations.

The Court’s Interpretation of IDERA and Rule 30

The answer to the issue lied in the balanced approach adopted by the court to interpret the Cape Town Convention, the Aircraft Protocol and the Aircraft Rules, 1937, reconciling India’s international obligations with the existing domestic framework.

The main argument advanced by the petitioners was that on occurrence of event of default, the lease agreements stood terminated, the invocation of the IDERAs was in accordance with Article XIII of the Aircraft Protocol, and the DGCA holds no discretionary power to withhold registration or adjudicate disputes arising out of lease agreements. The respondents, in their counterargument contended that the DGCA retained the discretionary power under Rule 30 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, particularly because Rule 30(6)16 provides that the registration of an aircraft “may” be cancelled upon the occurrence of specified circumstances, including where the lease is no longer in force. The usage of the word may suggests the legislative intention of retaining deregistration as a matter of administrative discretion rather than statutory obligation.

The Court accepted the contention of the petitioners and observed that Rule 30 could not be interpreted in isolation from India’s obligations under the Cape Town Convention and the Aircraft Protocol. By adopting a harmonious approach, aligning with constitutional standards, the Court ruled that once the statutory conditions under Rule 30(6)(iv)17 stood satisfied, namely, that the lease had ceased to remain in force, the DGCA could not to independently adjudicate the commercial dispute between the parties. Its role was limited to verifying whether the legal prerequisites for deregistration had been fulfilled or not. Hence, the DGCA holds a statutory duty and not a discretionary power. This interpretation ensured that the IDERA mechanism was not undermined by administrative delays.

IDERA as the Cornerstone of Aircraft Repossession

While this interpretation resolved the issue related to DCGA’s powers, the crucial aspect was the treatment of the IDERA mechanism. The court recognised IDERA as a treaty-based enforcement mechanism for prompt recovery of aircraft upon default, rather that a mere contractual authorisation. Any interpretation permitting the DGCA to indefinitely delay deregistration would undermine the commercial purpose for which Article XIII of the Aircraft Protocol was introduced.

The court upheld this stance by reading Article IX of the Aircraft Protocol18 and India’s declaration under Article 54(2)19 of the Cape Town Convention conjunctively. Article IX permits the authorised creditor to seek deregistration and export of an aircraft in case of default. India’s declaration clarifies that remedies under the Convention are available without prior permission of the court unless any provision specifically requires judicial intervention. The Court rejected the argument that the lessors were initially required to obtain a civil decree before approaching the DGCA, as Article IX does not stipulate such a requirement. The Court felt that such a construction would undermine the purpose of providing creditors with a prompt and predictable means of enforcement.

This finding highlights the most significant aspect of the judgment from a commercial point of view. Aircraft leasing is essentially asset financing, the aircraft being the asset, which is the primary security available to the lessor, and the value of which depends upon the creditor’s ability to repossess and redeploy the aircraft without prolonged litigation. The Court limited the role of the DGCA to verifying compliance with legal requirements for de-registration so that the administrative process was not a n obstacle in exercising of treaty-based rights.

Articles 39 and 40: Defining the Limits of Statutory Claims

The judgment also makes another important contribution as regards the interpretation of Articles 39 and 40 of the Cape Town Convention20. The respondents contended that India’s declarations for protecting certain non-consensual rights, like claims for employee wages and governmental dues, justified the withholding of de-registration. But the Court iterated that the provisions operate in different spheres.

Article 39 recognises certain categories of non-consensual rights or interests declared by a Contracting State that may, under its domestic law, enjoy priority over a registered international interest. Article 40, on the other hand, enables a Contracting State to designate specified categories of non-consensual rights or interests that may be registered under the Convention and thereafter treated as international interests for enforcement purposes. This distinction is important because it prevents all statutory claims from being treated as automatic barriers to deregistration.

Significantly, the Court held that the existence of such competing claims does not convert the DGCA into an adjudicatory authority. It is for the proper legal forum to decide upon the priority or enforcement of statutory rights. But the role of the DGCA remains confined to the implementation of the deregistration mechanism envisaged under the Convention and the Aircraft Rules. This approach preserves the protection provided to statutory claimants while ensuring that the efficacy of the IDERA mechanism is not diluted by administrative decision-making.

Continuing Relevance of AWAS After the go First Insolvency

Although the AWAS ruling expanded the scope of creditor protection, the Go First insolvency case showed that judicial interpretation alone could address every issue facing aircraft lessors.

The validity of an IDERA and the DGCA’s obligation to implement it were not challenged in the Go First case. Rather, it raised a distinct question: whether lessors could be temporarily prevented from exercising repossession rights recognised under the Cape Town framework by virtue of the moratorium imposed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.21

Go First did not overrule the reasoning adopted in AWAS. Instead, it pointed to the absence of a comprehensive legal framework balancing India’s insolvency procedure with its treaty responsibilities. The uncertainty that arose during the insolvency proceedings captured worldwide attention and revived concerns regarding India’s credibility as an aircraft financing jurisdiction.

It is against this background that the enactment of the Cape Town Convention gains significance. By providing statutory recognition to the convention and the aircraft protocol, the Act strengthens the principles recognised in the AWAS ruling. By legally enforcing creditor remedies, such as the enforcement of IDERAs, the Act aims to reduce uncertainty and boost confidence among international lessors and financiers.

While the actual enforcement of the legislation will depend upon the consistent implementation by the courts and regulators, the Act supports the approach adopted by the Delhi High Court almost a decade ago. In this regard, AWAS rather than being a mere judicial ruling, anticipated the future course the Indian Aviation law would eventually take.

Conclusion

Therefore, in addition to ordering the deregistration of six aircraft, AWAS 39423 Ireland Ltd. v. DGCA is significant because it established that the efficacy of aircraft leasing depends on the certainty of repossession. The Delhi High Court upheld that the DGCA’s function is administrative rather than adjudicatory and that a validly invoked IDERA cannot be frustrated by administrative inaction or an expansive interpretation of statutory discretion by harmoniously interpreting Rule 30 of the Aircraft Rules with the Cape Town Convention and the Aircraft Protocol.

The subsequent Go First insolvency proceedings demonstrated that further legislative intervention was necessary to reconcile aviation law with India’s insolvency framework. Far from diminishing the importance of AWAS, those developments reinforced its continuing relevance. By giving statutory force to the international framework governing aircraft repossession, the Protection and Enforcement of Interests in Aircraft Objects Act, 2025 substantially affirms the principles articulated by the Delhi High Court. As India seeks to strengthen its position as a global aviation and aircraft financing hub, the legal certainty first recognised in AWAS will continue to play a critical role in enhancing creditor confidence and attracting cross-border investment in the aviation sector.

Foortnotes

1. AWAS 39423 Ireland Ltd. v. Director General of Civil Aviation, 2015 SCC OnLine Del 12792.

2. Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment, Nov. 16, 2001, 2307 U.N.T.S. 285.

3. Protocol to the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment, Nov. 16, 2001, 2367 U.N.T.S. 517.

4. Protocol to the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment, Nov. 16, 2001, S. Treaty Doc. No. 108-10 (2004), 2307 U.N.T.S. 517.

5. Aircraft Protocol, supra note 4, art. XIII.

6. Roy Goode, Official Commentary, 4th ed. (2019)

7. UNIDROIT, Depositary Notification, India-Ratification of the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment and the Protocol thereto on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment (Mar. 31, 2008).

8. Aircraft Protocol, supra note 4, art. XIII.

9. ELP, Implementation of the Cape Town Convention in India (2025).

10. Aircraft Rules, 1937, Gazette of India, pt. II, § 3 (1937), as amended.

11. Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment, arts. 39–40.

12. Aircraft Rules, 1937, r. 30, G.S.R. 205 (India).

13. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, No. 31 of 2016, § 14, India Code.

14. Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Act, 2025, No. 17 of 2025, India Code.

15. India Const. art. 226.

16. Aircraft Rules, 1937, r. 30(6), G.S.R. 205 (India).

17. Aircraft Rules, 1937, r. 30(6)(iv), G.S.R. 205 (India).

18. Protocol to the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment art. IX, Nov. 16, 2001, 2367 U.N.T.S. 517.

19. Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment, art. 54(2).

20. Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment, supra note 11, arts. 39-40.

21. IBA, The Interplay Between the Cape Town Convention and Insolvency Law (2024)

Co- Author: Shivi Garg, Intern