SEBI Approves Open Market Buy-backs, Utilization Of Intraday Borrowings By Mutual Funds And Amendments To SDI Regulations

SEBI through its press release having no. 33/2026, dated 19.06.2026 (“Press Release”) , has notified the key decisions taken at the 214th meeting of its Board.

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SEBI through its press release having no. 33/2026, dated 19.06.2026 (“Press Release”)1 , has notified the key decisions taken at the 214th meeting of its Board.

The Board, inter alia, approved the following:

(i) Re-introduction of Open Market buy-backs through stock exchanges: The Board has approved amendments to the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 to re-introduce open market buybacks through stock exchanges with effect from 01.08.2026 considering the revised taxation framework as an additional route for companies to undertake buy-backs. To undertake the buy-back, there shall be dissemination of information about open market buy-back to shareholders through electronic means in addition to making a public announcement. The open market buy-back process should be completed within 66 working days from opening of buy-back with at least 40% of funds earmarked utilized during first half of buy-back period. Buy-backs proposed to be undertaken shall be in compliance with minimum public shareholding requirements. Further, the appointment of Merchant Banker is made discretionary on part of the company for undertaking buy-back.

(ii) Utilization of intraday borrowings by mutual funds: The Board has approved an amendment to the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026 (“Mutual Fund Regulations”), which allows intraday borrowing to bridge pay-in/pay-out settlement timing differences, forex settlements and market-to-market payments on derivatives, over and above the existing 20% of net assets allowed for unitholder payouts. The intra-day borrowing above this limit shall only be allowed for unitholder pay-outs under Regulation 42(1) of the Mutual Fund Regulations.

(iii) Amendments to SDI Regulations: The Board has approved amendments to the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Securitised Debt Instruments and Security Receipts) Regulations, 2008 (“SDI Regulations”) to align the framework with the securitisation framework prescribed by Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”), which inter alia permit single-asset securitisation for RBI-regulated entities, shift the responsibility for periodic and other related disclosures to the servicer and limit the originator's representation on the Board of Trustees of the special purpose distinct entity

Footnote

1 Key decisions taken in the SEBI Board Meeting dated 19th June, 2026.

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