Reserve Bank Of India's Overhaul Of The External Commercial Borrowing Framework: A Comparative Snapshot

The Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has on February 16, 2026 published the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026 ("Amendment Regulations"). The Amendment Regulations have been issued basis feedback received by the RBI from the public on the draft Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2025 released by the RBI in October 2025 and seek to amend the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018 ("ECB Regulations") and modernize India's external commercial borrowing ("ECB") regime, aligning it with global best practices, while simplifying compliance requirements and broadening access to ECBs.
Executive Summary:
The Amendment Regulations seek to liberalise the existing ECB regime by inter-alia:
- simplifying eligibility norms for borrowers and lenders and creating a wider pool of potential borrowers as well as lenders;
- raising the overall borrowing limit for ECBs from the existing fixed cap of USD 750 million to a higher threshold, being the greater of (i) a fixed amount of USD 1 billion, or (ii) 300% of the borrowing entity's net worth, thereby providing greater flexibility to large, medium and small borrowers;
- removing prescribed fixed caps on the cost of borrowing and penal interest on ECBs and moving to a market driven approach;
- standardizing the minimum average maturity period (MAMP) across the board to 3 years;
- easing the end‑use provisions, with the easing now permitting Indian borrowers to raise and use ECBs for corporate restructuring processes such as merger, demerger, amalgamation, etc. as well as to help finance control acquisitions; and
- strengthening the reporting and compliance framework.
Below is a high level comparative overview of the key changes under the Amendment Regulations vis-à-vis the existing framework under the ECB Regulations:
|
Aspect
|
Existing framework under ECB Regulations
|
Changes in Amendment Regulations
|
BTGA Comments
|
What are the permitted forms of ECB?
|
The ECB Regulations only consider the following as forms of ECBs:
|
Simplified to now be any form of commercial borrowing arrangement that involves the payment of agreed interest by whatever name called and the repayment of principal and includes FCCBs and FCEBs.
Important to note: the following would not be treated as being ECBs:
|
The Amendment Regulations simplifies the permitted forms of ECB by adopting an open ended definition rather than specifying a detailed list of identified instruments.
|
Who is an eligible borrower?
|
The ECB Regulations only permit the following classes of entities to raise ECBs:
|
Broader list of eligible borrowers namely:
|
The Amendment Regulations significantly broaden the eligible borrower base, enabling a wider range of entities including societies, infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to access ECBs.
|
Who is a recognised lender?
|
The ECB Regulations permit the following to lend ECBs:
|
Flexible definition of recognised lender being:
|
The definition of lender is more flexible and inclusive, expanding the lender base to cover individuals (without prior restrictions) as well as persons residing in jurisdictions that are not necessarily FATF or IOSCO compliant.
|
What is the borrowing limit?
|
Up to USD 750 million per financial year.
|
Higher of:
Important to note:
|
The overall borrowing limit for ECBs has been increased with financial sector entities being exempted from any borrowing cap.
Additionally, since this provision sets the monetary cap as the higher of a fixed threshold (USD 1 billion) or a variable limit linked to net worth, it enables larger borrowers to raise ECBs beyond the fixed threshold where supported by their net worth, while also allowing smaller borrowers to access ECBs up to the enhanced fixed threshold of USD 1 billion.
|
What is the cost of borrowing and penal interest on an ECB?
|
|
Important to note: ECB from related parties shall be carried out on arm's length basis.
|
No fixed cap prescribed on the all-in cost or penal interest thereby potentially making the raising of debt by Indian borrowers easier. The parties to the ECB don't need to seek regulatory approval (including any authorised dealer approval) in relation to setting of borrowing costs so long as the borrowing costs would be in line with prevailing market conditions and commercial considerations.
It would however be advisable for the parties to an ECB to maintain appropriate documentation that records the reasoning for any understanding on the level of borrowing costs agreed (e.g. a report detailing the prevailing interest rates for similar borrowings).
|
What is the tenor (minimum average maturity period or MAMP) of an ECB?
|
MAMP for all ECBs is generally 3 years. However, different MAMP would be applicable for certain specified categories of ECBs namely:
|
Uniform MAMP of 3 years for all ECBs.
Important to note: A MAMP of between 1 year to 3 years has only been permitted for manufacturing companies with borrowings up to USD 150 million. Other borrowers would not have access to a reduced MAMP.
|
The existing multiple MAMP categories are to be consolidated into a uniform 3-year MAMP for all ECBs, irrespective of their end use. The only exception being entities in the manufacturing sector where a lower MAMP is allowed. This provides a greater flexibility to lenders and borrowers when structuring loans.
|
What are the end-use restrictions in respect of an ECB?
|
Under ECB Regulations, the following are the restrictions on the end use of ECBs:
|
The Amendment Regulations now provide that the use of ECBs for the following activities would be restricted:
|
Permitting usage of ECB proceeds as part of a corporate reorganization process or to help finance an control acquisition of an Indian entity, is a significant liberalisation by the RBI and could act as a fillip to corporate restructuring as well as control level acquisitions of entities.
In addition, it is significant that the RBI is permitting using ECBs for investment in real estate, agriculture and horticulture (subject to conditions) and to repay Indian Rupee domestic loans and to that extent reducing the equity risk for entities investing into India.
Further, the Amendment Regulations now permit the utilisation of ECB proceeds to retire earlier borrowings (provided that the earlier borrowings were not taken for a purpose that is restricted under the ECB Regulations and that the earlier borrowings are not non-performing assets).
|
Refinancing ECB
|
Under ECB Regulations, the all-in cost of the new ECB must be lower than the all-in cost of the existing ECB which is proposed to be refinanced.
|
Borrowers are free to refinance on the terms they deem fit, provided that refinancing doesn't result in failure to meet MAMP requirement applicable on the original borrowing (weighted outstanding maturity in case of multiple borrowings).
|
The restriction on credit spread has been dropped allowing Indian borrowers to refinance without meeting the lower cost test.
|
Reporting
|
|
Important to note: Where, following drawdown, a borrower fails to undertake the prescribed reporting for four consecutive quarters and the designated AD Bank records multiple unsuccessful attempts to establish contact and observes non-operation at the registered office, the borrower may be classified as untraceable and reported to the RBI and the Directorate of Enforcement.
|
Reporting requirements have been strengthened as well as simplified.
Our Comments:
The Amendment Regulations mark a significant overhaul of India's cross-border borrowing framework prioritizing simplification and greater operational flexibility. Under the revised regime, Indian borrowers are better positioned to access offshore capital efficiently, at more competitive pricing and with significantly greater structural flexibility. At the same time, international lenders benefit from a more practical and commercially aligned framework while cross-border participants are likely to see new opportunities in areas such as acquisition financing and refinancing.
