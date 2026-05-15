Fast-Track Mechanism For Processing Of Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) Of AIFs Filed With SEBI

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SEBI had earlier introduced i) PPM templates to standardize disclosures and ii) Mandatory filing of PPM through SEBI-registered merchant bankers to streamline processing. Under the existing framework, SEBI reviewed such PPMs and issued comments and AIFs / merchant bankers were required to revise and refile documents before launch of the fund / scheme. This led to significant time delays in fund / scheme launches, impacting capital deployment.
BACKGROUND
- SEBI had earlier introduced i) PPM templates to standardize disclosures and ii) Mandatory filing of PPM through SEBI-registered merchant bankers to streamline
- Under the existing framework, SEBI reviewed such PPMs and issued comments and AIFs / merchant bankers were required to revise and refile documents before launch of the fund / This led to significant time delays in fund / scheme launches, impacting capital deployment.
- Accordingly, SEBI has now introduced a fast-track mechanism as an ease of doing business initiative, particularly considering sophistication of AIF investors and enhanced role and accountability of merchant bankers.
KEY AMENDMENTS
- The fast-track mechanism shall be applicable for Angel Funds and AIF schemes other than Large Value Funds for Accredited Investors (non-LVF schemes).
- Unless SEBI advises otherwise, AIFs may launch schemes and circulate PPMs as under:
- First scheme: Later of SEBI registration or completion of 30 days from filing of scheme with SEBI
- Subsequent schemes: after 30 days of filing with SEBI
- Any SEBI comments received within the 30-day period must be incorporated prior to launch of the scheme or circulation of
- The first close of the scheme must be achieved within 12 months from the date of eligibility to launch the scheme, as against the earlier requirement under the SEBI Master Circular for AIFs dated May 7, 2024, which mandated achieving first close within 12 months from the date of SEBI communication taking the PPM on record.
- Merchant banker and AIF Manager are responsible for ensuring the accuracy, adequacy and completeness of disclosures in the PPM and related
- PPM filing must be done through the SEBI intermediary portal along with prescribed documents including due diligence certificate, fit and proper declarations, commitment disclosures and PAN
- A mandatory disclaimer is required in the PPM clarifying that SEBI does not approve the document and that responsibility lies with the Merchant Banker and AIF
- Any irregularity or lapse in disclosures may attract regulatory action against the concerned entities.
- The circular is effective immediately and applies to all pending PPMs of non-LVF schemes.
AURTUS COMMENTS
- The circular reflects a clear regulatory shift from SEBI-led review to reliance on merchant banker-led due diligence, aligning with global regulatory The introduction of a deemed approval framework after 30 days is expected to significantly reduce time-to-market and improve fund-raising efficiency for AIFs.
- The enhanced responsibility on merchant bankers and AIF managers increases compliance burden and potential liability, necessitating stronger internal controls and diligence
- Additionally, AIFs will need to ensure high-quality initial filings and tighter execution planning, particularly in light of the 12-month timeline for achieving first
- Overall, the circular is a pro-business reform that improves operational efficiency while shifting accountability to market participants.
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