SEBI Amends Alternative Investment Funds Regulations, 2012

SEBI, by notification dated 16.04.2026 , has notified the SEBI (Alternative Investment Fund) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“AIF Amendment Regulations”) amending the SEBI (Alternate Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (“AIF Regulations”).

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Sagus Legal are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Criminal Law and Intellectual Property topic(s)

SEBI, by notification dated 16.04.20261, has notified the SEBI (Alternative Investment Fund) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“AIF Amendment Regulations”) amending the SEBI (Alternate Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (“AIF Regulations”).

The key amendments introduced in the AIF Amendment Regulations are:

(i) The minimum value of investment by an individual investor in an alternate investment fund (“AIF”) which is a social impact fund which invests only in securities of not-for-profit organizations registered or listed on a social stock exchange has been reduced to INR 1,000 from INR 2,00,000; and

(ii) An AIF can now be tagged as an inoperative fund, in such manner and subject to conditions as may be specified by SEBI from time to time.

The provisions of the AIF Amendment Regulations have come into force on 18.04.2026.

Footnote

1. SEBI (Alternative Investment Fund) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.