RBI’s New Approach Towards Exempt NBFCs And Passive Financial Entities

The RBI, through its RBI (Non-Banking Financial Companies- Registration, Exemptions and Framework for Scale Based Regulation) Amendment Directions, 2026, has introduced one of the most significant recalibrations to the NBFC registration framework in recent years.

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I. Introduction

The RBI, through its RBI (Non-Banking Financial Companies- Registration, Exemptions and Framework for Scale Based Regulation) Amendment Directions, 2026 (“Amendment Directions”), has introduced one of the most significant recalibrations to the NBFC registration framework in recent years. While the regulatory narrative surrounding the amendments has largely focused on “relaxation” and “ease of doing business”, the framework, when examined closely, reflects a far more nuanced regulatory objective.

On the surface, RBI has attempted to reduce the compliance burden for genuinely passive and low-risk entities that neither access public funds nor interact with customers. However, the RBI has simultaneously tightened the interpretation of what constitutes “public funds”, widened the scope of “customer interface”, introduced group-level aggregation principles, and reinforced a substance-over-form supervisory philosophy.

The result is a framework that may provide a deregistration pathway for a limited category of captive or treasury entities, while potentially bringing several existing promoter-group structures under enhanced scrutiny.

The Amendment Directions are scheduled to come into effect from 1 July 2026 and are likely to materially impact holding companies, treasury entities, investment vehicles, intra-group financing structures, family office platforms and promoter-controlled NBFC arrangements across India.

II. The Regulatory Context Behind The Amendments

Previously several companies registered themselves as NBFCs, not because they actively operated retail or lending businesses, but because they met the “principal business criteria” prescribed by RBI. In many cases, such entities merely functioned as passive investment vehicles, treasury entities or internal funding structures within promoter groups.

Over time, industry participants repeatedly argued that imposing full-scale NBFC regulatory compliance on entities that neither accepted public deposits nor interacted with customers created disproportionate compliance obligations without corresponding systemic risk.

The RBI appears to have accepted this distinction in principle. However, rather than creating a broad deregulation window, the regulator has carefully ring-fenced the exemption framework.

The broader regulatory intent underlying the Amendment Directions appears to be the conferral of exemption only upon those entities whose operational model remains demonstrably passive in nature, structurally segregated from public funding exposure, and substantively detached from customer-oriented financial intermediation activities.

III. Key Regulatory Developments Under the Amendment Directions

1. The New Three-Tier Classification Framework

The Amendment Directions introduce a structured three-category framework for NBFCs.

Category Public Funds Customer Interface Asset Threshold Registration Requirement Regulatory Position Unregistered Type I NBFC Not permitted Not permitted Less than INR 1,000 crore Exempt from RBI registration Intended for genuinely passive and low-risk entities operating without public funds or customer-facing financial activity Type I NBFC Not permitted Not permitted INR 1,000 crore or above RBI registration mandatory Entities remain structurally passive but become systemically significant due to scale Type II NBFC Permitted (either directly or indirectly) Permitted Any asset size RBI registration mandatory Covers entities engaged in customer-facing financial activity, public fund access, or both, irrespective of scale

This classification is important because the RBI has now shifted from a purely activity-based registration model toward a hybrid model combining activity, funding exposure, customer interaction and group-level systemic relevance.

2. Expansion Of Interpretation of “Public Funds”

Perhaps the most consequential aspect of the Amendment Directions is the RBI’s broadening the interpretation of “public funds”.

Traditionally, many promoter groups and treasury entities took comfort from the understanding that funds sourced internally within a corporate group may not necessarily constitute public funds in the conventional sense. The Amendment Directions substantially narrow that interpretation.

The RBI has now clarified that “indirect receipt of public funds” includes funds received through associates and group entities which themselves have access to public funds. Further, public statements and FAQs issued alongside the framework indicate that the RBI intends to interpret the concept broadly enough to cover virtually all forms of leveraged or externally connected financing. The RBI has also specifically clarified that funds availed through margin trading facilities would constitute public funds for the purpose of the framework. This is particularly significant for layered corporate structures where funding may move through multiple entities before reaching an investment or treasury NBFC.

In practical terms, even if a treasury entity itself does not directly borrow from banks or financial institutions, the presence of upstream leverage within the group may still taint the structure from an RBI perspective.

The regulatory philosophy underpinning this approach is evident. The RBI appears concerned that promoter groups could otherwise create regulatory arbitrage by routing leveraged funds through intermediary entities while claiming exemption eligibility at the operating NBFC level. Consequently, the amendments reflect a clear move toward economic substance over corporate form.

3. Expansion of the Scope of “Customer Interface”

At first glance, the exemption framework may appear suitable for captive treasury vehicles and internal financing entities. However, the practical scope of exemption narrows considerably once the RBI’s interpretation of customer interface is examined carefully.

The RBI has clarified that customer interface extends beyond traditional retail-facing activity. It may include account-based relationships, lending relationships, guarantees, provision of financial products or services, inter-corporate deposits, and interactions with group entities, shareholders or directors. This clarification fundamentally changes the practical eligibility analysis for many group structures.

Several promoter groups historically structured treasury NBFCs to extend loans, guarantees or inter-corporate deposits within the group ecosystem. Under the revised framework, such activities may themselves amount to customer interface, thereby disqualifying the entity from exemption.

This is a critical shift because the exemption framework is not merely testing whether the entity deals with external customers. Instead, the RBI is effectively evaluating whether the entity performs any active financial intermediation function whatsoever.

The result is that many entities that initially believed themselves to be eligible for deregistration may ultimately fail the customer interface test.

4. RBI’s Focus On Long-Term Business Intent

Another significant feature of the Amendment Directions is the RBI’s emphasis that eligibility for exemption should emanate from a deliberate, sustained and structurally embedded business model, rather than from a temporary or opportunistic operational arrangement. This requirement assumes considerable regulatory and structural significance within the broader framework of the Amendment Directions.

The RBI appears keen on discouraging transitory balance-sheet restructuring measures undertaken merely to obtain deregistration advantages. In essence, the exemption framework is not designed to accommodate short-term structural realignments or compliance strategies lacking genuine operational permanence and commercial substance.

To reinforce this approach, the framework requires annual board resolutions confirming that the entity will neither access public funds nor maintain customer interface during the relevant financial year. Additionally, the entity must disclose its exempt status in the notes to accounts.

The involvement of statutory auditors is equally notable. Auditors are now expected to issue exception reports to the RBI where exemption conditions are violated. This effectively converts the exemption framework into a continuing governance obligation rather than a one-time registration assessment.

5. Introduction of Group-Level Aggregation

One of the most commercially significant aspects of the framework is the introduction of group-level asset aggregation. Under the Amendment Directions, where multiple Unregistered Type I NBFCs exist within the same group, their assets will be aggregated for determining the INR 1,000 crore threshold.

This provision may materially impact large promoter groups, conglomerates and family office structures that historically maintained multiple passive investment or treasury entities. The RBI’s objective appears clear. Without aggregation rules, groups could artificially fragment financial activities across multiple entities to remain below the registration threshold individually. The new framework closes this possibility.

Importantly, the consequences are not limited to the largest entity alone. If the aggregate threshold is breached, all relevant entities within the group may become subject to registration requirements.

Accordingly, promoter groups will now need to undertake enterprise-wide mapping of their NBFC footprint, intra-group exposures, financing structures and treasury arrangements.

This exercise is likely to become particularly important in sectors where layered holding structures are common, including infrastructure, renewable energy, technology investments, real estate and family-owned conglomerates.

6. A Narrower Window for Overseas Investments

The overseas investment restrictions under the Amendment Directions further reinforce RBI’s cautious approach. An Unregistered Type I NBFC intending to undertake overseas investment in the financial services sector must mandatorily obtain registration as a Type I NBFC. Further, overseas investment in non-financial sectors is not permitted for such exempt entities.

This creates an important practical limitation for investment holding structures and promoter-controlled overseas platforms. Many Indian groups use treasury or investment entities for cross-border investment structuring. The new framework indicates that RBI does not intend exempt entities to participate in international financial structuring without regulatory supervision.

As a consequence, several existing structures involving offshore holdings, overseas treasury operations or international investment vehicles may require re-evaluation.

7. Deregistration Is Not Automatic

While the amendments create a deregistration pathway, the process itself remains heavily supervised. Eligible entities seeking deregistration are required to apply through RBI’s PRAVAAH portal along with audited financial statements, statutory auditor certifications, board resolutions, declarations regarding public funds and customer interface, and undertakings relating to future conduct.

Importantly, RBI retains discretion to reject deregistration applications if it is not satisfied that the entity genuinely operates as a passive structure without customer interface or public funds. This is an important regulatory signal.

The RBI does not appear to view deregistration as a mechanical compliance exercise. Instead, it intends to evaluate the commercial substance, historical conduct and future operational intent of the applicant.

Accordingly, companies considering deregistration should avoid approaching the process as a purely documentation-based filing exercise. The regulator is likely to examine transaction history, intra-group dealings, financing patterns and future business plans in substance.

8. The Larger Regulatory Direction

The Amendment Directions must also be understood within the broader context of RBI’s evolving supervisory philosophy.

Over the past several years, the RBI has steadily moved toward scale-based and risk-sensitive regulation across the financial sector. Simultaneously, the regulator has become increasingly cautious regarding shadow banking risks, interconnected group structures, leverage layering and regulatory arbitrage. The new framework reflects this balancing exercise.

On one hand, RBI is willing to reduce compliance burdens for genuinely low-risk entities. On the other hand, it is simultaneously tightening the perimeter of what qualifies as low-risk activity.

This explains why the amendments appear liberal on the surface while becoming significantly stricter when analysed operationally. The framework is therefore not a deregulation exercise in the conventional sense. Rather, it is a recalibration of regulatory focus toward economic substance, interconnectedness and systemic exposure.

IV. Key Takeaways For Businesses

The Amendment Directions should not be viewed merely as a compliance relaxation exercise for NBFCs. Instead, they represent a broader regulatory shift by the RBI toward substance-based supervision of financial structures and group-level exposures. Businesses operating treasury entities, investment vehicles or intra-group financing structures should carefully reassess whether they genuinely qualify for exemption under the revised framework. Particular attention must now be given to indirect funding arrangements, intra-group loans, guarantees, inter-corporate deposits and overseas investment structures, as these may trigger registration requirements despite the absence of traditional customer-facing activity. Large promoter groups should also undertake a consolidated review of all passive NBFC entities to evaluate the impact of the new aggregation rules. From a governance perspective, boards and management teams should proactively evaluate future business intent, treasury strategy, funding sources and transaction flows before pursuing deregistration.

Since the RBI has retained significant supervisory discretion and imposed continuing disclosure and governance obligations, exemption eligibility will ultimately depend on operational substance rather than legal form alone.

V. Indicative Compliance Timeline Under The Amendment Directions

Timeline Regulatory Requirement / Action Point Practical Implication 29 April 2026 RBI issued the Amendment Directions New exemption and deregistration framework formally introduced 1 July 2026 Amendment Directions come into force Entities must begin assessing compliance position under revised framework FY 2026-27 onwards Annual board resolutions and disclosure obligations applicable for eligible Unregistered Type I NBFCs Boards must formally confirm absence of public funds and customer interface Ongoing Continuous monitoring of asset size, customer interface and funding arrangements Eligibility for exemption must be maintained on a continuing basis 31 December 2026 Deadline for existing eligible NBFCs to apply for deregistration with RBI Companies intending to exit registration framework should complete restructuring and filings before deadline Post-deregistration Auditor exception reporting and ongoing disclosure obligations continue RBI oversight remains relevant despite exemption from registration

VI. Conclusion

The RBI’s Amendment Directions represent a sophisticated attempt to recalibrate India’s NBFC regulatory architecture.

Although the framework has been presented as a relaxation measure for passive NBFCs, the amendments are, in reality, equally about tightening supervisory oversight over group structures, indirect leverage and functional financial intermediation.

The exemption window created by the RBI is intentionally narrow. It is designed for entities that are genuinely passive, structurally insulated from public funding exposure, and operationally removed from customer-facing or financing activity.

For the wider market, the amendments should not be viewed merely as a deregistration opportunity. They should rather be considered as a broader regulatory message from the RBI, that future NBFC supervision will increasingly focus on economic substance, interconnected risks and group-level financial exposure rather than narrow legal form.

Businesses that proactively evaluate their structures, governance practices and treasury arrangements now will be significantly better positioned to navigate the evolving regulatory environment once the Amendment Directions come into force from 1 July 2026.

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