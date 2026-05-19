Regulatory Updates (April 2026)

Under Regulations 44(1) and 59C of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, a public issue may be opened within twelve months and eighteen months respectively from the date of issuance of SEBI observations. SEBI received representations from the industry body highlighting difficulties faced by issuers in mobilizing resources and accessing capital markets due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

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NOTABLE REGULATIONS APRIL 2026

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (SEBI)

Under Regulations 44(1) and 59C of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, a public issue may be opened within twelve months and eighteen months respectively from the date of issuance of SEBI observations. SEBI received representations from the industry body highlighting difficulties faced by issuers in mobilizing resources and accessing capital markets due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. These conditions have led issuers to defer, recalibrate, or withdraw issuance plans, resulting in lapses in observation letter validity and duplication of regulatory processes.

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