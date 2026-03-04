ARTICLE
4 March 2026

Updated ECB Framework - Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing And Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026

The Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (the "ECB Regulations") introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") effective from February 16, 2026
Overview

  • Significant changes made to:
    • borrower and lender eligibility,
    • borrowing limits,
    • all in costs,
    • end-uses, and
    • currency of borrowing
  • Overall, the ECB Regulations intend to free up the ability of Indian companies to borrow from overseas

Eligible Borrowers and Lenders

Earlier position

  • Only FDI-eligible entities could borrow
  • Limited specified borrowers included - Port Trusts, SEZ units, SIDBI EXIM Bank (FCY ECB), Registered MFIs (INR ECB)
  • Lenders had to be from FATF/ IOSCO compliant countries

Practical impact

  • Wider lender pool
  • Easier deal structuring
  • Sectoral laws still override (REITs, InvITs, trusts, etc.)

Now

  • Any Indian entity (except individuals) can borrow
  • Any non-resident can be lender
  • Foreign branches of Indian regulated entities can also lend
  • FATF/ IOSCO restriction removed

Borrowing Limits

Earlier position

  • US$ 750 million annual cap
  • 7:1 liability–equity ratio (foreign equity ECB)

Exceptions

  • Refinancing ECB
  • RBI-regulated entity borrowings

Now

  • Borrowing up to higher of:
    • US$ 1 billion outstanding, or
    • 300% of net worth
  • Annual cap removed
  • Liability-equity ratio removed

Impact

  • Higher overall borrowing headroom
  • Capacity linked to balance sheet strength

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

