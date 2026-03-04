Updated ECB Framework - Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing And Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026

The Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (the "ECB Regulations") introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") effective from February 16, 2026

Overview

The Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (the " ECB Regulations ") introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (the " RBI ") effective from February 16, 2026

Overall, the ECB Regulations intend to free up the ability of Indian companies to borrow from overseas

Eligible Borrowers and Lenders

Earlier position

Only FDI-eligible entities could borrow

Limited specified borrowers included - Port Trusts, SEZ units, SIDBI EXIM Bank (FCY ECB), Registered MFIs (INR ECB)

Lenders had to be from FATF/ IOSCO compliant countries

Practical impact

Wider lender pool

Easier deal structuring

Sectoral laws still override (REITs, InvITs, trusts, etc.)

Now

Any Indian entity (except individuals) can borrow

Any non-resident can be lender

Foreign branches of Indian regulated entities can also lend

FATF/ IOSCO restriction removed

Borrowing Limits

Earlier position

US$ 750 million annual cap

7:1 liability–equity ratio (foreign equity ECB)

Exceptions

Refinancing ECB

RBI-regulated entity borrowings

Now

Borrowing up to higher of: US$ 1 billion outstanding, or 300% of net worth

Annual cap removed

Liability-equity ratio removed

Impact

Higher overall borrowing headroom

Capacity linked to balance sheet strength

