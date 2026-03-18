Leadership Tenure Limits For Large NBFCs Under RBI’s Governance Review

India’s financial system has undergone a significant shift over the past decade. Large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) now play a central role in credit delivery across sectors ranging from consumer finance to infrastructure.

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Article Insights

Helen Stanis Lepcha’s articles from Legitpro Law are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Property, Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries Legitpro Law are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Real Estate and Construction and Transport topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

I. Introduction

India’s financial system has undergone a significant shift over the past decade. Large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) now play a central role in credit delivery across sectors ranging from consumer finance to infrastructure. As their scale and systemic relevance have grown, regulators have increasingly focused on ensuring that governance standards evolve alongside this growth.

Recent developments suggest that the RBI may extend leadership rotation norms, which is currently applicable to banks to large NBFCs. The suggestion represents a larger regulatory push to improve governance procedures in institutions that are increasingly critical to India’s financial stability.

II. Recent Regulatory Development

Recent reports indicate that the RBI is examining the possibility of introducing tenure limits and leadership rotation requirements for senior management in large NBFCs. The issue has reportedly been discussed in meetings involving the RBI, officials from the Department of Financial Services, and representatives of the NBFC industry.

If the proposal moves forward, the rules are likely to apply primarily to systemically important NBFCs, particularly those classified in the Upper Layer under the RBI’s Scale-Based Regulation (SBR) framework. These are the largest NBFCs whose operations, balance sheets, and interconnectedness give them a meaningful impact on the financial system.

In essence, the regulator appears to be exploring whether institutions that now rival banks in scale should also adhere to similar governance disciplines, including limits on how long top executives can remain in leadership roles.

III. Why RBI Is Considering This?

The RBI’s thinking appears to stem from the evolving role of NBFCs in India’s financial architecture. Over time, some NBFCs have grown into sophisticated financial institutions with lending operations that rival mid-sized banks. With that growth comes a greater expectation of robust governance and institutional accountability.

The regulator’s strategy seems to be influenced by a number of factors: -

Many large NBFCs continue to be promoter-led organisations, where founders or long-serving executives have occupied leadership roles for extended periods. While this model has often contributed to entrepreneurial growth, regulators are increasingly mindful of the risks associated with concentrated decision-making authority. Periodic leadership change can help strengthen institutional governance. Fresh leadership perspectives can improve risk oversight, encourage innovation, and ensure that organisations remain adaptable to evolving market conditions. RBI has gradually been working toward greater regulatory alignment between banks and large NBFCs. As NBFCs become systemically significant lenders, differences in governance expectations between the two categories of institutions become harder to justify.

In such a situation, leadership rotation is less about changing people and more about strengthening institutional resilience and accountability.

IV. Existing Tenure Norms in the Banking Sector

The RBI already applies leadership tenure limits to private sector banks as part of its corporate governance framework. These rules are designed to prevent excessive concentration of authority and ensure that banks maintain structured succession planning.

Under the existing framework:

Position Tenure Norm Managing Director / CEO Maximum tenure of up to 15 years Promoter-CEO Generally limited to 12 years, extendable in certain cases Cooling-off period Mandatory break before reappointment to similar roles

These measures promote periodic leadership renewal while giving institutions enough time to manage transitions successfully.

If similar principles are applied to NBFCs, it would be a natural extension of governance norms currently widely accepted in the banking sector.

V. Possible Structure of the New Rule

Although formal regulatory guidelines have not yet been issued, early discussions suggest that the framework for NBFCs could broadly mirror key elements of the banking model.

Possible elements of the proposed framework may include:

Governance Element Possible Approach Applicability Large or Upper Layer NBFCs CEO tenure limits Fixed maximum tenure similar to banking norms Cooling-off period Mandatory break before reappointment Board oversight Greater involvement of independent directors in succession planning

Such a structure would aim to ensure that leadership transitions occur in a predictable and well-governed manner, rather than in response to unexpected circumstances.

VI. Impact on the NBFC Sector

The introduction of leadership rotation norms could have significant implications for the NBFC sector.

From a governance perspective, the move could strengthen board oversight and institutional accountability. Periodic leadership changes often encourage organisations to develop deeper management benches and clearer succession strategies. The proposal may also push NBFCs toward more structured leadership development frameworks, ensuring that future leaders are groomed internally rather than identified only when a transition becomes unavoidable. At the same time, the transition may require careful handling, particularly for founder-led institutions where leadership continuity has historically been a defining feature of organisational culture. For such institutions, the challenge will be to preserve entrepreneurial vision while adapting to evolving governance expectations.

Ultimately, the impact will depend on how the rules are framed and implemented, and how institutions integrate them into their governance frameworks.

VII. Conclusion

The RBI’s consideration of leadership rotation norms for large NBFCs reflects the broader evolution of India’s financial regulatory landscape. As NBFCs continue to expand their role in credit intermediation, expectations around governance, transparency, and institutional resilience are naturally increasing.

Introducing leadership tenure norms would signal the regulator’s intent to bring governance standards for systemically important NBFCs closer to those applied to banks, reinforcing the idea that scale and systemic relevance must be matched by equally strong governance frameworks.

For large NBFCs, this development may serve as an early signal to begin reviewing board structures, leadership tenures, and succession planning processes. In an increasingly complex financial environment, strong governance is not merely a regulatory requirement, it is a long-term institutional advantage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.