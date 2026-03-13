Rise Of Indian Private Credit (Video)

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Welcome to the special episode of the Mint Podcast, presented by Mint in collaboration with JSA Advocates & Solicitors, which is now live.

In this episode, hosted by Neil Borate, our partners Tirthankar Datta and Divyanshu Pandey delve into the dynamic rise of private credit within India's financial landscape. They provide an in-depth analysis of the key growth drivers propelling this sector forward, examine current investor trends that are shaping its trajectory, and discuss the evolving regulatory environment that is impacting its development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.