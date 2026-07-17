Can Custom Override Consent? Rajasthan HC On Atta-Satta (Video)

The Rajasthan High Court examines whether the traditional practice of Atta-Satta—a reciprocal marriage arrangement between families—can override individual consent in marriage. This case explores the intersection of customary practices with fundamental rights, addressing issues of child marriage, matrimonial cruelty, and women's dignity under Indian law.

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In this edition of Podcast Bites, powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Apnatva examines the Rajasthan High Court’s decision in Kiran Bishnoi v. Sunil Kumar, which addresses the social practice of Atta-Satta and its impact on consent, child marriage, matrimonial cruelty, and the dignity of women. Atta-Satta is a reciprocal marriage arrangement in which marriages between two families are treated as interconnected. The case arose from a matrimonial dispute in which the Family Court had attributed the breakdown of the appellant-wife’s marriage to a connected dispute involving her sister’s refusal to accept a child marriage after attaining majority. The Rajasthan High Court held that the wife’s allegations of cruelty had to be examined independently and could not be overshadowed by a collateral family dispute arising from the Atta-Satta arrangement. The Court also emphasized that a minor cannot be compelled to accept a marriage merely because families had entered into a customary arrangement. The episode discusses the Court’s observations on matrimonial cruelty, the standard of proof in matrimonial proceedings, the exercise of legal remedies by women, and the principle that continued residence in a matrimonial home cannot automatically be treated as evidence of a harmonious marriage.

The judgment carries an important message: custom cannot override consent, dignity, adulthood, or statutory protections. It also serves as a reminder that traditions involving minors must be assessed through the lens of constitutional values and individual autonomy. Listen to the episode for a concise overview of the factual background, the Court’s reasoning, the relief granted, and the wider legal and social significance of the ruling.

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