Can Authorities Require An Embassy NOC For An Inter-National Marriage? Kerala HC Clarifies This. (Video)

The Kerala High Court's ruling in Vinu Vikraman v. State of Kerala addresses a critical question about marriage documentation requirements under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Can a Marriage Officer legally demand an Embassy-issued No Objection Certificate when an Indian citizen seeks to marry a foreign national, or does this requirement exceed statutory authority?

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In this edition of Podcast Bites, powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Akriti Singhal examines the Kerala High Court’s ruling in Vinu Vikraman v. State of Kerala and Another, concerning the requirement of an Embassy-issued No Objection Certificate for a marriage between an Indian citizen and a foreign national under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The episode discusses whether a Marriage Officer can insist upon submission of an Embassy NOC when no such requirement is prescribed under the statute. The Kerala High Court reaffirmed that administrative authorities must act strictly within the framework of the law and cannot impose additional procedural conditions merely on the basis of administrative practice or convenience.

The discussion also highlights the broader constitutional significance of the ruling, particularly in relation to personal liberty, autonomy, dignity, and the right to marry under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Listen to the episode for a concise overview of the factual background, the Court’s reasoning, the directions issued to the authorities, and the wider implications of the judgment for inter-national couples seeking to solemnize their marriage under Indian law.

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