Maintenance After Divorce & Death: Bombay High Court On Ex-Wife’s Rights Against Estate (Video)

In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Shreya Shukla discusses the Bombay High Court’s judgment in Warsha Eleekusumchand Javeri v. Rajan Suren Goregaonkar and Others, decided on 6 May 2026.

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In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Shreya Shukla discusses the Bombay High Court’s judgment in Warsha Eleekusumchand Javeri v. Rajan Suren Goregaonkar and Others, decided on 6 May 2026.

The judgment examines an important question under the Special Marriage Act, 1954: whether a divorced wife can enforce a maintenance decree against the estate of her deceased ex-husband, and whether she can also seek enhancement of permanent maintenance after his death.

The Bombay High Court clarified the distinction between an existing maintenance obligation and a fresh claim for enhanced future maintenance. While arrears and crystallised monthly maintenance under an existing decree can be recovered from the deceased ex-husband’s estate, enhancement of permanent maintenance cannot be imposed after his death.

This episode explains the factual background, the legal issues, the interpretation of Section 37 of the Special Marriage Act, and the Court’s reasoning on maintenance rights, estate liability, and succession law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.