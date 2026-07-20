DNA Test For Paternity: Supreme Court On Privacy, Identity & Inheritance Rights Description: (Video)

The Supreme Court of India has delivered a landmark judgment in Chaturbhuj Pradhan v. Amar Pradhan addressing the complex intersection of DNA testing in paternity disputes with fundamental rights to privacy...

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In this episode of Podcast Bites by IndiaLaw LLP, host Aarya Mardikar discusses the Supreme Court’s judgment in Chaturbhuj Pradhan v. Amar Pradhan, a significant ruling on DNA testing in paternity disputes.

The judgment examines the balance between an individual’s right to privacy and another person’s right to seek legal identity, closure, and inheritance rights. The Supreme Court revisits important precedents on DNA testing and clarifies that such tests cannot be ordered routinely, but may be directed where paternity is the central issue and no other evidence can conclusively resolve the dispute.

This episode explains the facts of the case, the arguments before the Court, the legal principles applied, and the broader significance of the ruling in a simple and legally sound manner.

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