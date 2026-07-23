Daughter’s Share In Family Property: Karnataka High Court On Section 6 & Self-Acquired Assets (Video)

In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Aarya Singh discusses the Karnataka High Court’s judgment in Usha N. Swamy v. M. Venkataswamy, which examines an important issue in Hindu family...

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In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Aarya Singh discusses the Karnataka High Court’s judgment in Usha N. Swamy v. M. Venkataswamy, which examines an important issue in Hindu family property law.

The case considers whether a daughter can invoke Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 to claim a coparcenary share in property that is alleged to be self-acquired or separately held by the father. The Court clarified that while daughters have equal coparcenary rights after the 2005 amendment, those rights apply only to coparcenary or joint Hindu family property, and not automatically to self-acquired property.

This episode explains the factual background, the legal distinction between ancestral, coparcenary and self-acquired property, and why proof of the property’s legal character is critical in partition suits.

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