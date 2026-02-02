ARTICLE
2 February 2026

Revisions To KYC-Compliance Requirements For Individuals Holding Director Identification Numbers

On December 31, 2025, the MCA issued the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025 ('AD Amendment Rules'), which amends Rule 12A...
On December 31, 2025, the MCA issued the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025 ('AD Amendment Rules'), which amends Rule 12A of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 ('AD Rules') to require every individual who holds a Director Identification Number (DIN) to: (i) file a KYC intimation in Form No. DIR‑3‑KYC‑WEB on or before June 30 of the immediately following every third consecutive financial year, in place of the earlier requirement to file such return in e-Form DIR-3 by September 30 of the immediately next financial year; and (ii) submit Form DIR‑3‑KYC‑WEB within 30 days of any change in personal mobile number, email address or residential address of the individual along with the fees under the Companies (Registration Offices and Fees) Rules, 2014, in place of the existing requirement to submit such changes in e-Form DIR-3 KYC only on or before September 30 of the financial year along with a fee of INR 500 (approx. USD 6). The AD Amendment Rules have also replaced e-Form DIR-3 KYC and Form DIR-3 KYC-WEB with Form No. DIR-3-KYC-Web for undertaking necessary compliance under the AD Rules. The AD Amendment Rules will come into force on March 31, 2026.

Originally published 30 January 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

