MCA Issues Companies (Appointment And Qualification Of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025

MCA, through notification dated 31.12.2025, notified the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025 ("Appointment Amendment Rules")1 to amend the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 ("Appointment Principal Rules").

Rule 11 of the Appointment Principal Rules containing references to "Regional Director (Northern Region), Noida" have been substituted with "Regional Director, Northern Region Directorate I" across sub-rules (1) and (2) of Rule 11. In sub-rule (2) of Rule 11, the requirement for intimation of particulars has been streamlined.

Failure to submit particulars only through Form No. DIR 3-KYC-Web within the prescribed timeline will result in deactivation of Director Identification Number ("DIN") by the Central Government or the Regional Director, Northern Region, or any authorised officer.

Re-activation of a deactivated DIN is now permitted only after filing Form No. DIR-3-KYC-Web, along with the prescribed fee.

The Appointment Amendment Rules have substituted Rule 12A of the Appointment Principal Rules, which deals with Directors KYC. Under the erstwhile Rule 12A, every individual who holds a DIN as on 31st March of a financial year must submit e-form DIR-3 KYC for that financial year to the Central Government on or before 30th September of the immediately following financial year. Where an individual has already submitted e-form DIR-3 KYC in relation to any previous financial year, submitting the web form DIR-3 KYC-WEB through the web service for any subsequent financial year is deemed compliance for that year. If an individual wishes to update their personal mobile number or email address, they must do so by submitting e-form DIR-3 KYC only on or before 30th September of the financial year. For any additional update to the personal mobile number or email address during the same financial year beyond this allowed update, they must submit e-form DIR-3 KYC with a fee of INR 500. The fee for filing e-form DIR-3 KYC or web-form DIR-3 KYC WEB (as applicable) is payable as per the Companies (Registration Offices and Fees) Rules, 2014 ("Companies Fees Rules").

Under the substituted Rule 12A, every individual who holds a DIN as on the 31st March of a financial year shall file a KYC intimation in Form No. DIR-3 KYC Web to the Central Government on or before the 30th June of the immediately following every third consecutive financial year. Additionally, every individual holding a DIN shall, in the event of any change in their personal mobile number, email address, or residential address, submit Form No. DIR-3 KYC Web within a period of thirty days of such change, along with the fee as provided under the Companies Fees Rules.

The Appointment Amendment Rules further substitute "DIR-3-KYC and DIR-3- KYC-WEB" with Form No. DIR-3-KYC-Web (Intimation of Changes or Reactivation of DIN).

The Appointment Amendment Rules shall come into force from 31.03.2026.

Footnote

1 Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025.

