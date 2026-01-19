Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Update: Companies (Appointment And Qualification Of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025

Vide Notification G.S.R. 943(E), the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has notified the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025, effective from March 31, 2026, to streamline Know Your Customer compliance of the directors.

As a Modern Law Firm, we simplify the complexities of evolving businesses by streamlining all their legal needs with on-point support. Our strength is our specialized yet diversified services that include advisory, litigation, and dispute. The word ‘Anhad’ means ‘Limitless’ and at ‘Anhad Law’ we draw inspiration from the unchartered expanse of the universe to push the unmapped power of the human mind. The name ‘Anhad’ has been adopted intently, as it is best suited to describe the enormous potential of the firm and professional competence of its Members. Members of the Firm possess vast experience and expertise in their chosen areas of practice, with focus on delivering sustainable and practical legal solutions, backed by exhaustive legal research. Our Members are well-accustomed to extend routine legal support to conventional businesses, and also up-to-date and abreast with changing legal-business environments and capable to cater to varying legal needs of evolving modern-day businesses. Our professional s

Article Insights

Anhad Law’s articles from Anhad Law are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in India

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Basic Industries and Insurance industries

December 31, 2025: Vide Notification G.S.R. 943(E), the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") has notified the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025 ("Amendment"), effective from March 31, 2026, to streamline Know Your Customer ("KYC") compliance of the directors.

Every individual holding a Director Identification Number ("DIN") as on March 31 of a financial year must now file KYC intimation in the revised Form DIR-3- KYC-Web on or before 30 June of every third consecutive financial year, instead of every year and also use the same form to update changes in mobile number, email ID or residential address within 30 days of such changes. The amendment has also replaced Forms DIR-3-KYC and DIR-3- KYC-WEB with a single consolidated Form DIR-3-KYC-Web, further reducing the compliance burden.

1. https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/ebook/dms/getdocumentdoc=NjExMzk5Mzk2&docCategory=Notifications&type=open

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.