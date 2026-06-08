RBI Cancels 150 NBFC Registrations: What Section 45-IA Reveals About The Supervisory Framework

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cancel the Certificates of Registration (“CoR”) of 150 Non-Banking Financial Companies (“NBFCs”) in May 2026 may appear, at first glance, to be a routine supervisory exercise but it’s not.

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The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cancel the Certificates of Registration (“CoR”) of 150 Non-Banking Financial Companies (“NBFCs”) in May 2026 may appear, at first glance, to be a routine supervisory exercise but it’s not. The scale of the action, the manner in which it was undertaken and the regulatory context in which it occurred collectively indicate a significant development in India’s approach to NBFC regulation. The cancellation exercise reflects an increasingly visible shift from a registration-based regulatory model towards a supervision-based regulatory framework where regulatory permission is continuously assessed rather than permanently granted.

For years, obtaining an NBFC licence was often viewed as the primary regulatory hurdle. Once registration was secured, supervisory attention was generally perceived to be focused on larger institutions, deposit-taking entities or systemically important financial companies. The recent cancellations suggest that this perception is no longer sustainable. The RBI is signalling that registration is merely the starting point of regulatory oversight and that continued existence within the regulated financial sector depends upon demonstrable compliance, operational substance, governance effectiveness and ongoing supervisory engagement.

The action therefore raises important questions not only for the entities whose registrations have been cancelled, but also for NBFC boards, promoters, investors, fintech companies, private equity sponsors and financial sector participants that continue to operate within the RBI’s regulatory perimeter.

The Legal Basis of Cancellation Under Section 45-IA

The RBI derives its authority to register and regulate NBFCs from the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Section 45-IA requires every company intending to carry on the business of a non-banking financial institution to obtain a CoR and maintain the prescribed Net Owned Fund requirements.

Importantly, the statutory framework does not treat registration as a perpetual entitlement. Section 45-IA expressly empowers the RBI to cancel a CoR where an NBFC ceases to satisfy the conditions upon which registration was granted or fails to comply with applicable regulatory requirements. The legislative structure itself reflects a continuing obligation model. The law contemplates that the RBI may reassess whether a registered entity remains fit to carry on financial business. Regulatory approval therefore remains conditional upon ongoing compliance with prudential requirements, supervisory expectations and statutory obligations.

The May 2026 cancellations demonstrate the practical application of this principle. The RBI has effectively reinforced that regulatory status must be continuously maintained and cannot be preserved merely because registration was once obtained.

A Shift From Entry Regulation To Continuous Supervision

Historically, regulatory attention often concentrated on licensing, minimum capital requirements and compliance with specific prudential norms. The contemporary approach is considerably broader. Supervision increasingly focuses on whether regulated entities continue to possess genuine operational substance, effective governance structures, adequate risk management systems and meaningful regulatory engagement.

Over the last several years, the RBI has steadily expanded the scope of its supervisory framework. The Scale Based Regulation architecture fundamentally altered the manner in which NBFCs are classified and supervised. Enhanced governance requirements, board oversight obligations, risk management expectations, digital lending regulations, outsourcing controls and information technology governance requirements have collectively transformed the compliance landscape.

The result is a regulatory framework in which supervision no longer revolves around isolated compliance events. Instead, the RBI increasingly evaluates whether an NBFC operates as a genuinely regulated financial institution capable of meeting the responsibilities that accompany participation in the financial system. Viewed against this backdrop, the cancellation of 150 registrations appears less like an isolated enforcement exercise and more like a continuation of a broader regulatory strategy.

Why Dormancy Has Become A Regulatory Concern?

One of the most significant implications of the recent action is the RBI’s apparent intolerance towards dormant or inactive NBFC structures. Substantial number of registered NBFCs remained inactive for extended periods while continuing to hold regulatory licences. Although such entities often attracted limited public attention, they created supervisory challenges. A dormant registration represents a regulated status without corresponding regulatory visibility into meaningful business activity.

From a regulatory perspective, inactive entities present several risks. They may cease to maintain governance standards, fail to comply with reporting obligations, neglect prudential requirements or become vulnerable to misuse by third parties seeking access to regulated financial infrastructure.

The RBI’s emphasis on continuous filing obligations, supervisory reporting requirements and compliance monitoring demonstrates that inactivity itself may become a supervisory concern. Registration without operational substance appears increasingly inconsistent with the RBI’s expectations of regulated entities.

The recent cancellations therefore suggest that holding a licence without maintaining a meaningful and compliant financial business may no longer be regarded as acceptable within the regulatory framework.

Digital Lending And Regulatory Arbitrage

The RBI’s evolving approach cannot be understood without reference to developments in India’s digital lending ecosystem. Over the past several years, the RBI has repeatedly expressed concern regarding business structures that seek to separate regulated status from actual lending activity. The regulator’s Digital Lending Guidelines were specifically designed to ensure that regulated entities retain substantive responsibility for lending decisions, underwriting functions, customer engagement and regulatory compliance.

The underlying regulatory concern is straightforward. Financial regulation cannot be circumvented through contractual arrangements that transfer core responsibilities to unregulated participants while preserving only the appearance of regulatory oversight.

This principle reflects a broader supervisory theme that has become increasingly visible across multiple RBI initiatives. The regulator is no longer focused exclusively on legal form. Instead, it is examining who actually exercises control, who assumes risk and who performs regulated functions in practice.

The cancellation exercise must therefore be viewed within a wider regulatory effort to reduce opportunities for arbitrage and ensure that regulatory licences are used only by entities genuinely carrying on regulated financial activities.

The Governance Message Behind The Cancellations

Perhaps the most important lesson emerging from the RBI’s action is the growing centrality of governance within the NBFC regulatory framework. Recent years have witnessed a remarkable expansion of governance-related obligations applicable to NBFCs. Board accountability, risk oversight, audit effectiveness, technology governance, cybersecurity controls, outsourcing supervision and compliance monitoring have all become areas of heightened regulatory focus.

This trend reflects lessons drawn from earlier episodes of financial sector stress. The collapse of large financial institutions demonstrated that governance failures often emerge long before financial distress becomes visible. Weak oversight, inadequate risk management and ineffective internal controls frequently serve as precursors to more serious regulatory and financial problems. The RBI’s supervisory framework increasingly seeks to identify such weaknesses at an earlier stage.

The cancellation of registrations therefore carries a broader governance message. Regulatory compliance can no longer be treated as a narrow operational function delegated exclusively to compliance departments. Governance expectations now extend directly to boards and senior management.

For many NBFCs, the primary regulatory challenge is no longer understanding individual compliance obligations. The challenge is demonstrating the existence of a governance framework capable of continuously identifying, monitoring and managing regulatory risk.

Implications For Investors And Acquirers

The value of an NBFC licence is increasingly linked to the quality of the underlying institution rather than the existence of registration alone. Investors and acquirers must now devote greater attention to supervisory compliance history, governance frameworks, regulatory reporting practices, technology controls, outsourcing arrangements and overall regulatory engagement.

Regulatory due diligence is therefore becoming substantially more important. A registered entity that lacks operational substance or possesses a weak compliance culture may present significantly greater regulatory risk than its formal licensing status initially suggests. The RBI’s actions reinforce that registration and regulatory sustainability are not synonymous.

What NBFC Boards Should Be Discussing Today?

The May 2026 cancellations are unlikely to represent a standalone supervisory exercise. Instead, they appear consistent with a broader regulatory trajectory that has become increasingly visible across the NBFC sector.

The RBI has progressively adopted a more interventionist supervisory posture. Recent enforcement actions, governance reforms, digital lending regulations, technology governance requirements and scale-based supervision initiatives all point in the same direction. Regulatory focus is moving towards institutional resilience, governance effectiveness and continuous compliance.

Future supervisory assessments are therefore likely to focus less on formal compliance checklists and more on whether regulated entities possess the organisational capability necessary to operate within an increasingly sophisticated regulatory environment.

This development aligns Indian NBFC supervision with broader global regulatory trends, where governance quality, operational resilience and risk culture are increasingly regarded as critical indicators of regulatory fitness.

Key Regulatory Considerations

Area Questions Boards Should Consider Regulatory Filings and Returns Are all supervisory filings, returns and disclosures being submitted accurately and on time? Governance Framework Does the board receive meaningful compliance, risk and governance reporting? Digital Lending Arrangements Do digital lending models comply with RBI requirements and preserve regulatory control? Outsourcing Structures Are outsourced functions being monitored in accordance with RBI expectations? Prudential Requirements Does the NBFC continue to satisfy applicable capital and prudential norms? Risk Management Processes Are internal controls and escalation mechanisms capable of identifying regulatory risks at an early stage?

Conclusion

The cancellation of 150 NBFC registrations is not merely a registry-cleaning exercise. It is a regulatory statement about the RBI’s expectations from participants in India’s financial sector.

The action demonstrates that registration is no longer viewed as a permanent regulatory entitlement. Instead, it is a continuing privilege that must be supported by ongoing compliance, operational substance, effective governance and meaningful supervisory engagement. The regulatory question is no longer whether an entity possesses a licence. The more important question is whether the entity continues to justify retaining one.

As the RBI’s supervisory framework continues to evolve, institutions that view compliance as a periodic obligation may find themselves increasingly exposed. Those that embed governance, risk management and regulatory accountability into their core operating model are likely to be better positioned to navigate the next phase of NBFC regulation in India.

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