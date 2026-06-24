Beyond The Trading Window: Contra Trade Violations And Disgorgement

Within this framework, contra trade restrictions act as a critical safeguard against short-term speculative trading by insiders. Crucially, liability under this rule is objective, triggered entirely by the timing and sequencing of trades rather than the actual use of UPSI, to eliminate even the perception of an unfair advantage.

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I. Introduction & Market Background

Securities markets rely on equal informational footing; when corporate insiders exploit unpublished, price-sensitive information (“UPSI”), they erode market integrity and investor confidence. In India, the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI PIT Regulations”) addresses this threat through a preventive compliance architecture. Rather than relying solely on post-facto penalties, the SEBI PIT Regulations require listed companies to actively regulate and monitor transactions by Designated Persons (DPs) through internal codes of conduct, trading window closures, and strict pre-clearance obligations.

Within this framework, contra trade restrictions act as a critical safeguard against short-term speculative trading by insiders. Crucially, liability under this rule is objective, triggered entirely by the timing and sequencing of trades rather than the actual use of UPSI, to eliminate even the perception of an unfair advantage. This paper examines the legal architecture of these restrictions, focusing on the disgorgement of gains, international comparative models, and key judicial precedents under Indian securities law.

II. Legal Architecture: Contra Trades & Disgorgement

The PIT Regulations require listed companies to identify DPs and govern their trades, alongside those of their immediate relatives, through an internal code of conduct framed under Regulation 9 read with Schedule B. The code encompasses trading window closures, pre-clearance requirements, trade disclosures, prohibitions on UPSI-based trading and consequences for non-compliance.

What Is a Contra Trade?

A contra trade is an opposite transaction in the securities of the same company executed within six months of a prior transaction. If a DP buys shares and sells them within six months, or sells and repurchases within six months, the subsequent transaction is treated as a contra trade. This restriction, contained in Clause 10 of Schedule B, is designed to deter short-term speculative dealing by insiders.

The contra trade rule operates as a strict-liability compliance standard: proof of fraudulent intent or actual UPSI possession is not required. The violation crystallises from the timing and sequence of the trades alone.

Notably, trades executed pursuant to an approved trading plan were previously exempt from the contra trade restriction. This exemption was removed by the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2024, effective 26 June 2024 — a clear signal of SEBI's intent to foreclose all avenues for short-term insider dealing, including those nominally structured around pre-approved plans.

Disgorgement: Remedial, Not Punitive

While Clause 10 of Schedule B to the SEBI PIT Regulations mandates that profits arising from a contra trade be disgorged and remitted to the Investor Protection and Education Fund (‘IPEF’), the term “disgorgement” itself is not expressly defined under the securities law framework. Black’s Law Dictionary defines disgorgement as “the act of giving up something (such as profits illegally obtained) on demand or by legal compulsion.” In the Indian securities regime, SEBI’s authority to direct disgorgement flows principally from Section 11B of the SEBI Act, 1992, which empowers the regulator to issue directions in the interests of investors and the orderly development of the securities market. Disgorgement has consistently been recognised as a remedial and restitutionary measure rather than a punitive sanction, its purpose being not to punish a violator, but to deprive such person of gains or advantages arising from unlawful or impermissible conduct and thereby prevent unjust enrichment. In Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. v. SEBI (2008 SCC OnLine SAT 74, SAT Order dated 2nd May 2008), the SAT clarified that disgorgement involves the surrender of ill-gotten gains and is distinct from a penalty or compensation.

Interestingly, Clause 10 of Schedule B adopts a narrower formulation by specifically requiring disgorgement of “profits” arising from a contra trade, thereby keeping averted losses outside its express ambit. This stands in contrast with the Explanation to Section 11B of the SEBI Act, which empowers SEBI to direct any person who has made a profit or averted loss through a transaction undertaken in contravention of the Act or regulations to disgorge an amount equivalent to the wrongful gain or loss avoided. In appropriate cases, particularly in insider trading matters, SEBI and appellate forums have recognised disgorgement based on notional gains or losses avoided, where the economic advantage derived from a contravention lies not in realised profit but in the prevention of an adverse market consequence. However, in the context of contra trades, the textual emphasis of Schedule B remains firmly anchored to profits arising from the prohibited transaction.

III. Methods of Computing Disgorgement

Background: The Justice Anil R. Dave Committee

Significantly, the SEBI PIT Regulations mandate disgorgement of profits arising from a contra trade without prescribing any standardized methodology for their computation. The conceptual foundation for quantification was, however, shaped by the High-Level Committee constituted by SEBI under the Chairmanship of Justice Anil R. Dave, which emphasised that disgorgement, being restitutionary in character, must be computed through rational and reliable methods that isolate gains attributable to the contravention.

Notably, there is no straightjacket formula governing the application of any particular methodology; SEBI and the Securities Appellate Tribunal (‘SAT’) have consistently determined the appropriate approach on a case-by-case basis, depending on the factual matrix and the nature of the transactions involved.

Some prominent methods, along with judicial precedents illustrating their application, are discussed below.

1. Net Profit Method

The most commonly applied method where identifiable buy-and-sell transactions occur within a short window. Profit is calculated by matching purchase and sale transactions on a First-In, First-Out ('FIFO') basis.

Illustration: A DP purchases 1,000 shares at ₹100 and sells them within six months at ₹130. The gain of ₹30 per share yields a disgorgement of ₹30,000, subject to applicable computation principles.

SEBI has applied this method in several matters, including in proceedings concerning trading in the scrips of Polytex India Limited, Gemstone Investments Limited and KGN Enterprises Limited (WTM/GM/EFD/22/2020-21, SEBI Order dated 31st July 2020) and in another matter of IPO irregularities - dealings by Mr. Purshottam G. Budhwani (SEBI order dated 28th December 2012).

This method is best suited for rapid, short-term speculative trading where the unlawful gain is directly traceable to identifiable matched transactions.

2. Intrinsic Value Method

Where shares subject to the contra trade were acquired long before the alleged violation, using the historical purchase price may artificially inflate the disgorgement amount by capturing years of legitimate market appreciation. The Intrinsic Value Method avoids this distortion by anchoring the assessment to the fair or intrinsic value of the securities at the relevant point in time — isolating only the gain connected to the current violation. The intrinsic value is essentially the actual value of the share, calculated on the basis of a fundamental analysis of tangible and intangible factors.

Illustration: A Designated Person purchases 100 shares on 1st January at ₹420 per share, 200 shares on 1st July at ₹500 per share and 300 shares on 1st December at ₹600 per share. Thereafter, on 1st February of the following year, the Designated Person sells 600 shares of the same company at ₹700 per share. Since the sale is an opposite transaction in the same scrip and is made within six months from the last purchase, the entire sale of 600 shares would constitute a contra trade.

For the computation of disgorgement, the gain may ordinarily be computed by matching the sale with the corresponding purchases. However, where the price of the shares has materially increased to ₹600 over the period of time on account of general appreciation, then we need to consider the acquisition cost as ₹600 , applying the original purchase prices of ₹420 and ₹500 for the earlier lots may overstate the gain attributable to the violation. In such a case, a valuation-based approach may be adopted, whereby the cost bases for the earlier lots of 100 and 200 shares may be aligned with the intrinsic value of ₹600 as of 1st December. Accordingly, the disgorgement may be computed on the excess of the sale price of ₹700 over the intrinsic value of ₹600, i.e., ₹100 per share, for the relevant 600 shares.

SAT recognized the aforesaid approach for calculating the disgorgement amount in the matter of SRSR Holdings Pvt. Ltd Vs. SEBI (SAT order dated 02nd February 2023). Previously, SEBI had adopted a similar approach in the matter of Kirloskar Brothers Limited (WTM/MPB/IVD/ ID-1/140/2020, SEBI order dated 20th October 2020).

This method is best suited for long-held securities forming part of a contra trade, where a blunt historical-cost comparison would be inequitable.

3. Market Absorption (Notional Profit) Method

This method fixes the gain at the point when relevant price-sensitive information is absorbed into the market price — the stage at which the informational advantage is effectively crystallised. By anchoring the computation at this inflection point, the method excludes both subsequent unrelated volatility and eventual sale-price fluctuations, preventing both overstatement and understatement of disgorgement.

Illustration: Shares are purchased at ₹200 while in possession of UPSI. After public disclosure, the market price stabilizes at ₹260. The notional gain is ₹60 per share — the disgorgement reference point — irrespective of whether the shares are later sold at ₹280 or ₹240.

The above method was adopted by SEBI in the matter of Insider Trading in the scrip of PC Jeweller Ltd. (WTM/AB/IVD/ID6/11662/2021-22, SEBI order dated 11th May 2021).

Best suited for UPSI-linked trades or transactions tied to major corporate announcements, where the unlawful advantage is best measured at the point of informational parity.

It is important to note that not all precedents cited in determining the disgorgement amount relate to a contra-trade violation, but they offer a glimpse into the approaches that can be used in other insider-related violations.

IV. Are There Any Permissible Deductions from the Disgorgement Gain Amount?

A recurring issue in disgorgement proceedings is whether the amount should be computed on a gross basis or after allowing certain deductions. Indian securities jurisprudence indicates that deductions are not automatic. Since disgorgement is restitutionary, the focus is on stripping the violator of the economic benefit derived from the contravention.

In Janak Chimanlal Dave v. SEBI, (2021 SCC OnLine SAT 709, SAT order dated 20th September 2021), SAT indicated that expenses directly connected with the execution of the trade, such as brokerage and statutory levies, may be considered while computing actual gains. However, unrelated administrative expenses, indirect overheads, financing costs, or self-serving deductions cannot ordinarily reduce the disgorgement amount.

Thus, only proximate, necessary, and trade-specific costs may be considered, and the burden lies on the noticee to establish their direct nexus with the impugned transaction. In serious cases involving deliberate misconduct or UPSI-based trading, SEBI may decline such deductions to preserve the remedial purpose of disgorgement.

V. Determination of the Most Suitable Method

There is no single method which can be regarded as the universally preferred or most suitable method for computation of unlawful gains under the SEBI framework. In practice, the appropriate method would be the one which most accurately isolates the economic benefit arising from the contravention. The Net Profit Method may be applied where the unlawful gain is directly traceable from identifiable buy and sell transactions. However, where such method captures legitimate market appreciation or does not fairly reflect the gain attributable to the violation, SEBI may adopt the Intrinsic Value Method or the Market Absorption Method, depending on the facts of the case. Accordingly, the most suitable method is fact-specific and should prevent unjust enrichment without resulting in over-disgorgement.

VI. Key Compliance Principles

The following principles, synthesised from the statutory framework, committee recommendations and case law, are essential for effective compliance management:

Strict Timeline Liability. The contra trade restriction is an objective, strict-liability standard. Proof of deceptive intent, bad faith or active UPSI possession is not required. The infraction crystallises automatically upon execution of an opposite trade within the six-month cooling-off window. Loss-Making Trades Are Not Exempt. Executing a contra trade at a financial loss does not negate the violation. While a loss produces a disgorgement figure of zero, the DP remains exposed to corporate disciplinary action and statutory enforcement under Section 15HA of the SEBI Act. Adaptive Methodology. The Net Profit (FIFO) method is the default baseline for rapid trades. SEBI retains the authority to pivot to the Intrinsic Value or Market Absorption methods where long-term holdings, corporate restructurings or high-volume institutional positions are involved. Single Buy, Multiple Sells. Where a DP makes one open-market purchase followed by multiple fractional sales within six months, each sale is treated as a discrete contra trade against the original purchase. Profits must be computed independently for each segment — cross-offsetting of gains and losses across segments is not permitted. Controlled Expense Deductibility. Deduction of expenses is not automatic. Reasonable, directly connected transaction costs, such as brokerage and statutory charges, may be considered in determining net gain. However, in cases involving deliberate misconduct or UPSI-based trading, such deductions may be denied entirely to preserve the remedial effect of disgorgement.

VII. Conclusion

The contra trade framework under the SEBI PIT Regulations operates as an objective compliance safeguard: liability turns on the timing and sequence of transactions, not on intent. Supported by the Justice Dave Committee's recommendations and anchored in a consistent line of judicial authority from the Supreme Court and SAT, the framework insists that disgorgement remain restitutionary while serving as a credible deterrent.

For listed entities managing complex internal trading patterns, robust automated monitoring systems are not optional — they are essential. Compliance programs must ensure that any unauthorized opposite transaction within the six-month cooling-off window triggers immediate corrective oversight, preserving market fairness and safeguarding investor confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.