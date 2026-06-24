This article examines the need for statutory reservation of seats for women in Bar Councils in India. It analyses the current under-representation of women in legal governance structures, the constitutional and policy justifications for affirmative action, and the potential benefits of greater gender diversity for the legal profession and the justice delivery system.

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Enhancing Gender Representation in Legal Governance: The Imperative for Women’s Reservation in Bar Councils

Introduction

The legal profession in India has witnessed a steady increase in the participation of women over the past few decades. Women now constitute a significant proportion of law students, young lawyers, and even partners in leading law firms. However, this progress in entry-level participation has not been adequately reflected in the governance structures of the legal profession, particularly in the Bar Councils that regulate the profession at the state and national levels.

Bar Councils, established under the Advocates Act, 1961, play a crucial role in regulating legal practice, maintaining professional standards, and representing the interests of advocates. Despite their important mandate, these bodies have historically remained male-dominated. Recent developments, including the Bar Council of India’s approach to the Supreme Court seeking greater representation for women, have brought renewed attention to the need for structural reforms to enhance gender diversity in legal governance.

Constitutional and Policy Basis for Affirmative Action

The Constitution of India permits special provisions for women under Article 15(3). This provision has been interpreted broadly by the Supreme Court to uphold reservations and other affirmative measures aimed at addressing historical disadvantages faced by women. The principle of substantive equality, as distinct from formal equality, supports the use of targeted measures to accelerate the representation of underrepresented groups in positions of power and decision-making.

The experience of women’s reservation in Parliament and State Legislatures through the 106th Constitutional Amendment (Women’s Reservation Act) reflects a policy consensus on the need for affirmative action to correct gender imbalances in governance. Similar logic applies to professional regulatory bodies such as Bar Councils, which exercise significant public functions and influence the development of the legal profession and the justice system.

Benefits of Greater Gender Diversity in Bar Councils

Greater representation of women in Bar Councils can yield multiple benefits. First, it can bring diverse perspectives to regulatory decision-making on issues such as professional ethics, continuing legal education, access to justice, and the welfare of advocates. Second, visible female leadership in the governance of the profession can serve as a powerful role model and encourage greater participation and retention of women in the legal profession. Third, it can help address issues that disproportionately affect women lawyers, such as workplace harassment, work-life balance challenges, and barriers to career advancement.

International experience from jurisdictions with higher female representation in legal governance structures suggests that diversity at the leadership level contributes to more inclusive policies and a more responsive regulatory environment. In the Indian context, where women continue to face structural barriers in the profession, proactive measures to enhance their representation in Bar Councils can serve as an important catalyst for broader change.

Implementation Considerations

Any proposal for reservation of seats for women in Bar Councils must address several practical questions. These include the percentage of reservation (commonly suggested at 30%), whether the reservation should be rotational across constituencies or positions, the mechanism for ensuring representation of women from diverse backgrounds (including those from marginalised communities), and the interface with existing electoral processes for Bar Council elections.

A statutory amendment to the Advocates Act, 1961 would likely be the most appropriate route to introduce such reservation, providing a clear and uniform framework across states. Alternatively, the Bar Council of India could issue regulations under its rule-making powers, subject to appropriate legal scrutiny. In either case, careful drafting will be necessary to balance the objectives of gender diversity with the democratic character of Bar Council elections.

Conclusion

The under-representation of women in the governance structures of the legal profession is a matter that warrants serious attention. While the legal profession has made progress in increasing female participation at the entry level, this has not translated into commensurate representation in positions of leadership and decision-making. Introducing a statutory mechanism for reservation of seats for women in Bar Councils represents a meaningful step towards addressing this imbalance. Such a measure would not only advance the cause of gender justice within the profession but would also strengthen the legitimacy, responsiveness, and effectiveness of the institutions that regulate legal practice in India.

References

Advocates Act, 1961, Chapters II and III, https://legislative.gov.in/sites/default/files/A1961-25.pdf The Constitution of India, 1950 Article 15(3). The Constitution of India, 1950, Articles 14, 15 and 16, Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), https://egazette.nic.in. Government of India, Ministry of Law and Justice, The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, https://sansad.in. Government of India, Department of Justice, Vision Statement for Women in the Legal Profession and Judicial Institutions, https://doj.gov.in National Commission for Women, Women and the Legal Profession in India: Challenges and Opportunities, https://ncw.nic.in Government of Andhra Pradesh v. P.B. Vijayakumar, (1995) 4 SCC 520. Air India v. Nergesh Meerza, (1981) 4 SCC 335. Anuj Garg v. Hotel Association of India, (2008) 3 SCC 1. Secretary, Ministry of Defence v. Babita Puniya, (2020) 7 SCC 469. Col. Nitisha v. Union of India, (2021) 15 SCC 125. Bar Council of India Rules, https://www.barcouncilofindia.org Bar Council of India, official representations and communications concerning enhanced representation of women in Bar Councils and professional bodies, https://www.barcouncilofindia.org. Department of Justice, Government of India, Gender Inclusivity in the Justice Sector: Policy Discussions and Reform Initiatives, https://doj.gov.in. United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), 1979, https://www.un.org/womenwatch/daw/cedaw. United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, General Recommendation No. 23, https://www.un.org/womenwatch/daw/cedaw. United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality), Target 5.5, https://sdgs.un.org/goals/goal5. International Bar Association, 50:50 by 2030 – A Longitudinal Study into Gender Disparity in Law, https://www.ibanet.org. International Bar Association, Women in Law Leadership: Global Perspectives and Best Practices, https://www.ibanet.org. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Women in Public Leadership: Achieving Gender Equality in Public Institutions, https://www.oecd.org. World Bank, Women, Business and the Law 2024, https://wbl.worldbank.org. National Judicial Data Grid and Department of Justice publications on gender representation in legal institutions and justice delivery systems, https://njdg.ecourts.gov.in. Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Women in the Indian Legal Profession: Structural Barriers and Pathways to Inclusion, https://vidhilegalpolicy.in. Commonwealth Secretariat, Gender Equality and Professional Governance Bodies: Comparative Approaches, https://thecommonwealth.org. Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Women in Politics: Global Data and Representation Trends, https://www.ipu.org.

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