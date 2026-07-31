SEBI Amends Treatment Of Fees Under SEBI (Foreign Venture Capital Investors) Regulations, 2000.

SEBI, through notification dated 03.07.2026, has notified the SEBI (Foreign Venture Capital Investors) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“FVCI Amendment”) which amends the SEBI (Foreign Venture Capital Investors) Regulations, 2000 (“FVCI Regulations”).

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SEBI, through notification dated 03.07.2026, has notified the SEBI (Foreign Venture Capital Investors) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“FVCI Amendment”)1 which amends the SEBI (Foreign Venture Capital Investors) Regulations, 2000 (“FVCI Regulations”).

The key amendments are as follows:

Under Regulation 3(3) of the FVCI Regulations, an application for the grant of a certificate as a foreign venture capital investor (“FVCI”) was required to be supported by the fees specified in the Second Schedule of the FVCI Regulations. Now, pursuant to the FVCI Amendment, the requirement of supporting an application for the grant of certificate as an FVCI with the fees specified in the Second Schedule of the FVCI Regulations has been removed; Under the FVCI Regulations, the registration fees specified under the Second Schedule was payable in U.S. Dollars or any other amount specified by SEBI from time to time. Under the FVCI Amendment, the registration fees specified under the Second Schedule shall now be payable in Indian Rupees in eligible foreign exchange equivalent. Accordingly, the revised fees are as follows: Registration fees: INR 2,30,000; Renewal fees: INR 9,000; Late fees: INR 500 per day for each day of delay in payment of renewal fees and subject to a cap of INR 15,000. Under Clause 6 of the Second Schedule to the FVCI Regulations, the designated depository participant was required to remit the fees collected from FVCIs during the immediate preceding month, to SEBI, by 5th working day of every month, along with the details in the format prescribed. The FVCI Amendment substitutes Clause 6 of the Second Schedule and every designated depository participant shall now remit the fees collected from FVCIs in Indian Rupees to SEBI in the following manner: For initial registration, within 5 working days from the date of grant of certificate of registration to FVCI, along with the required details specified from time to time; and For renewal fees for subsequent blocks after registration or late fees, within 5 working days from the date of receipt by the designated depository participant along with the required details specified from time to time.

The FVCI Amendment shall come into force on the 180th day from the date of publication in the official gazette, i.e., 06.01.2027.

Footnote

1. SEBI (Foreign Venture Capital Investors) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

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