How UAE Re-Domiciliation Helps Foreign Companies Expand Without Starting Over

As businesses expand their footprints beyond borders, many organizations look to consolidate their presence in the UAE without losing the track record already behind them. The UAE re-domiciliation process, also referred to as company continuation, allows a company to transfer its registration into the country. The benefit of re-domiciliation is that businesses can preserve their legal identity, history, and existing contracts throughout the process.

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As businesses expand their footprints beyond borders, many organizations look to consolidate their presence in the UAE without losing the track record already behind them. The UAE re-domiciliation process, also referred to as company continuation, allows a company to transfer its registration into the country. The benefit of re-domiciliation is that businesses can preserve their legal identity, history, and existing contracts throughout the process.

IMC closely coordinates with organizations through this process regularly. As businesses plan the next stage of expansion, understanding how the process works is crucial.

What Is Re-Domiciliation (Continuation)?

Re-domiciliation is a process that moves a company's country of registration from one place to another, but the company continues to operate throughout the procedure. That continuity is the part people often overlook. It's not the same as an asset transfer, and it's nothing like setting up a fresh entity, which would mean a new incorporation date, new contracts, and a track record built from scratch.

With continuation, the original incorporation date stays on record, shareholder history is carried over, and existing obligations simply continue under UAE law from that point forward. For businesses weighing UAE company continuation as an option, it's worth understanding that banking relationships, supplier agreements, and investor records don't need to be rebuilt from scratch.

Why Companies Re-Domicile to the UAE

The reasons companies choose to redomicile to the UAE usually cluster around a few practical factors.

Tax residency here opens up the UAE's expanding network of double taxation agreements, which matters a great deal for groups with cross-border income.

Banking also operates more smoothly for internationally active businesses once they're anchored in a jurisdiction banks recognize and trust.

There's an investor perception angle too. A well-regulated, internationally respected jurisdiction like the UAE tends to read more favorably to future funding partners than a lesser-known offshore center might.

For companies juggling several holding entities across different jurisdictions, consolidating operations under a single UAE structure makes governance and reporting considerably easier.

Legal Basis and Governing Authorities

Two separate frameworks now make the domiciliation process a practical route. Onshore, Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2025 inserted Article 15 (bis) into the Commercial Companies Law, giving companies a proper statutory basis to transfer registration between competent authorities. They can now move away from a free zone to the mainland or the other way around, without breaking legal continuity in the process.

On the free zone side, ADGM, DIFC, DMCC, RAKEZ, and JAFZA each run their own continuation rules. This matters, because eligibility and paperwork for UAE free zone re-domiciliation aren't standardized across the board. Something that qualifies at ADGM won't automatically qualify at DMCC, so each free zone should be reviewed on its own requirements before any document is filed.

Eligibility and Jurisdictions That Permit Outward Continuation

Before an authority in the UAE reviews an application, the home jurisdiction of the company has to legally allow outward continuation in the first place. Good standing, solvency, and a proper shareholder resolution are standard requirements across almost every jurisdiction that permits this.

Factor Typical Requirement Home jurisdiction permission Law of origin must allow outward continuance Corporate standing Certificate of Good Standing from the home registrar Financial position Statement of solvency, often board-certified Approval Shareholder resolution, sometimes by special majority Commonly permitted source jurisdictions BVI, Cayman Islands, and Jersey Common restrictions Delaware and most other US states generally don't allow outward continuance

Step-by-Step Re-Domiciliation Process

Now, take a look at the key steps to complete the UAE re-domiciliation process.

Confirm that the home jurisdiction's law permits outward continuation, and obtain shareholder approval

Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from the home registrar

Submit the continuation application to whichever UAE authority applies, onshore or free zone

Receive provisional approval from that UAE authority

Complete deregistration in the home jurisdiction, including any required creditor notice period

Receive the Certificate of Continuation, which formally confirms registration in the UAE

Onshore vs Free Zone: Choosing the Right Structure

The following comparison shows some of the key differences between the most common structures available in the UAE.

Structure Cost Profile Sector where it Fits Ownership ADGM Higher, common law courts Financial services, holding structures 100% foreign ownership DIFC Higher, common law courts Financial services, fintech 100% foreign ownership DMCC Moderate Trading, commodities 100% foreign ownership Mainland Varies by activity Broad commercial activity, local market access Generally 100%, activity-dependent

Documentation Checklist

Certificate of Incorporation from the home jurisdiction

Memorandum and Articles of Association

Board resolution approving re-domiciliation

Statement of solvency

Certified passport and Emirates ID copies of directors and shareholders

Timeline, Cost and Common Pitfalls

Timelines vary depending on jurisdiction and structure. That’s why it’s important to treat the ranges as a starting point rather than a promise. It's also worth checking current guidance from the relevant authority before building a plan around these timelines.

ADGM continuations, for instance, have often taken around six months from start to finish, though this varies by case. Most of that time reflects the notice periods and creditor windows of the home jurisdiction rather than the process in the UAE itself.

Planning ahead also helps the process move more smoothly. Some home jurisdictions permit outward continuation on paper but attach additional requirements that only become relevant partway through the process. Existing contracts may require formal novation rather than carrying over automatically, so it's worth reviewing them early. Banking transitions are also easier to manage when account documentation is prepared alongside the legal filing. This kind of planning plays an important role as foreign companies migrate to the UAE. Forward-thinking organizations seek professional guidance for UAE company migration, which lets them move through the process with greater confidence.

How IMC Can Help

IMC assists companies through every stage of a UAE re-domiciliation, from determining whether the move is the right fit for a particular structure, to selecting the jurisdiction, preparing documentation, and liaising with the relevant authorities. As experienced business setup consultants in Dubai, the team has guided groups through both onshore continuation under Article 15 (bis) and free zone transfers across ADGM, DIFC, and DMCC. With thoughtful planning, the team keeps the process moving smoothly from the outset. Consult IMC for comprehensive assistance and move your organization to the UAE with confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.