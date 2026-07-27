India-UK Agreement On Social Security: Implications For Employers

The Agreement on Social Security between India and the United Kingdom (‘UK’), also referred to as the Double Contribution Convention (‘DCC’), signed on February 10, 2026, will enter into force on July 16, 2026, alongside the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

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The Agreement on Social Security between India and the United Kingdom (‘UK’), also referred to as the Double Contribution Convention (‘DCC’), signed on February 10, 2026, will enter into force on July 16, 2026, alongside the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. The DCC is designed to eliminate the burden of double social security contributions under the applicable laws in the UK and India for workers on temporary assignments, with the period of exemption extended from three years to five years.

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